2025 Sherco 300 SE XTREM Hard Enduro Special

Sherco Australia have confirm the imminent arrival of the 300 SE XTREM – a new, limited-edition Hard Enduro model inspired by the French manufacturer’s official factory race machines, with just 10 to be available in Australia for $18,299 + ORC.

Based on the top-selling 300 SE Factory, the new 300 SE XTREM is a factory replica of the bikes piloted by Mario Roman and Teodor Kabakchiev, who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

The Sherco duo also dominated the gruelling Ales Trem 2025 and Castagn Extreme, going 1-2 at both events. They were the only two riders to finish Ales Trem out of more than 500 entrants.

Globally limited to just 200 units, the 300 SE XTREM boasts over $6,000 worth of premium upgrades purpose-built for extreme terrain, giving riders access to true factory-level performance straight off the showroom floor.

Matt Reilly – General Manager Sales & Marketing at Sherco Australia

“This is an exceptional opportunity for Australian enduro riders and collectors alike. The 300 SE XTREM is a tribute to Sherco’s Hard Enduro success and race-winning pedigree. It’s built for riders who want to tackle the most demanding trails with proven equipment that’s been tested at the highest level of the sport.”

300 SE XTREM features

Akrapovic silencer

Reinforced clutch system

Carbon front disc guard

AXP radiator guards

CNC rear disc guard

AXP chain guide and aluminium swingarm protection

Front and rear grab straps

Reinforced NEKEN handlebar

Blue anodised quick-release axle pullers (front & rear)

Black AXP 8mm Xtrem skid plate

Polisport blue clutch and ignition cover protectors

Anthracite-coloured machined footpegs

Superlight steel sprocket

XTREM factory graphics kit identical to the official race bikes

The 300 SE XTREM will be available in Australia from July with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $18,299*. Sherco Australia has secured a very limited allocation of just 10 units, which are expected to be snapped up quickly by serious enduro enthusiasts and brand loyalists.

For more information about the 300 SE XTREM, interested riders are encouraged to contact their nearest Sherco motorcycle dealer or visit the Sherco Australia website at sherco.com.au.

*MSRP pricing does not include pre-delivery, freight, registration and stamp duty costs. Please contact your nearest authorised Sherco motorcycle dealer for guidance on ‘ride away’ pricing.

2025 Sherco 300 SE XTREM Hard Enduro Special Images