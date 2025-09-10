Sherco MY26 Factory Enduro

Sherco Australia has rolled out the MY26 Factory Enduro range.

Pricing for the MY26 range starts at $14,499 for the 125 SE Factory, climbing through to $18,999 for the 500 SEF Factory. The line-up also includes the 250 SE Factory at $16,499, the 300 SE Factory at $16,999, the 250 SEF Factory at $17,499, the 300 SEF Factory at $17,990, and the 450 SEF Factory at $18,799. This pricing does not include any pre-delivery, rego or stamp duty charges.

Building on the strengths of their predecessors, the latest models arrive with a host of updates aimed at improving feel, durability, and rider confidence, while maintaining the strong value the Factory line-up is known for.

From weekend trail riders to racers at the sharp end of competition, Sherco’s Factory Enduro range combines French engineering with premium components and the sharp, responsive handling that has become a hallmark of the brand.

For 2026, all Factory models wear new all-blue plastics with a fresh graphics kit, giving the range a striking, unified look.

Under the skin, chassis reinforcements improve front-end feedback and structural integrity, while Oxia Lock-On grips add a touch of rider-friendly ergonomics and easier replacement.

A Galfer rear brake disc trims weight while boosting stopping power, and a revised Nilos steering column seal delivers better resistance to mud and debris with reduced friction.

The two-stroke SE models get their share of refinements. The 125 SE benefits from an updated starter mechanism and friction bushings for more reliable ignition, a redesigned exhaust valve that sharpens throttle response while shedding weight, and a new output sprocket with circlip attachment for easier maintenance. Gear changes are also smoother thanks to a revised 0.5° dog engagement angle.

The 250 SE and 300 SE receive a modified clutch cover that simplifies access to the starter motor, while the 300 SE in particular gains a newly developed French-manufactured gearbox with revised ratios in third, fourth, and fifth to better suit enduro racing conditions.

All two-stroke models continue to use a Keihin PWK 36 carburettor, which is fed pre-mix fuel from a 10 litre tank.

On the four-stroke side, the 250 SEF and 300 SEF in Australia will initially retain the MY25 Akrapovic header pipe setup. Unlike some overseas markets, initially these models won’t be fitted with the new SPES header pipe and Akrapovic silencer.

The MY26 Sherco Factory Enduro range is available now through authorised Sherco dealers nationwide. Riders keen to see the latest models up close or place an order are encouraged to get in touch with their local Sherco dealer.