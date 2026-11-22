12 SX1 wins for Roczen across Auckland, Geelong and Paris

Luke Clout was leading the second SX1 final at Geelong when Ken Roczen went past in the whoops late on lap two. A fortnight later at the Paris Supercross, that same speed stood out again. The whoops were hard-packed and slick, and the German still got his Suzuki up on the tops and carried speed that others couldn’t match with a fine display of timing and bike control.

Roczen has put his break between AMA Supercross seasons to good use. He won all three finals at the Australian championship opener in Auckland, did it again at the AUSX Open at Geelong and won all six SX1 races at Paris La Défense Arena on 21–22 November. That’s 12 wins from 12 in the races that counted across those three meetings. At 32, the reigning AMA 450SX champion looks as sharp as he ever has on a Supercross bike.

Aaron Plessinger and Jo Shimoda were jumping the whoops at times on Saturday, and Roczen had a big moment of his own before settling on a line he liked. Suzuki team-mate Jason Anderson could skim them at speed too, and kept the margin under two seconds in both sprints. Anderson was ninth after the opening lap of Saturday’s longer final and came back to second, four seconds behind Roczen. The German spoke afterwards about how well his team-mate had ridden and how demanding the section was.

Ken Roczen

“He’s a great whoop rider, and these whoops were insanely difficult. They really were.”

Suzuki one-two in Paris

Roczen won Superpole on both days and took Sunday’s two sprints, first from Jordon Smith and then from Anderson. In the final he was third behind Plessinger and Tom Vialle at the end of the opening lap. He was in front by the end of lap two. Anderson got through to second on lap four and set the fastest lap of the race in pursuit. Roczen was still nearly six seconds clear at the flag, with Plessinger third.

The French federation’s lap charts put Roczen in front at the end of 83 of the weekend’s 84 SX1 laps. It was his second King of Paris crown, four years after beating Eli Tomac for his first. Anderson made it a Suzuki one-two and Smith put 5.11 Triumph Factory Racing on the podium on the team’s Paris debut. Maxime Desprey was the best of the home riders in fourth. Australia’s Hayden Mellross was classified 18th on the VHR Yamaha after starting the two Saturday sprints.

Roczen goes back to AMA Supercross in 2027 with the No. 1 plate on his RM-Z450 after clinching his first 450SX title at Salt Lake City. On the form he’s shown in Geelong and Paris, it’s going to take some riding to get that plate off him.

King of Paris – SX1 overall

Lowest score wins. Each day’s final counts double and Superpole bonuses are deducted from the total.

Pos Rider Bike Pts 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki 2 2 Jason Anderson Suzuki 16 3 Jordon Smith Triumph 24 4 Maxime Desprey Yamaha 40 5 Aaron Plessinger Triumph 44 6 Tom Vialle Honda 48 7 Cédric Soubeyras Honda 54 8 Jo Shimoda Honda 57

Sacha Coenen sweeps Sunday in SX2

Sacha Coenen was fourth on Saturday in his first Supercross. The 20-year-old Belgian then won all three Sunday races and Superpole on his Red Bull KTM to become Prince of Paris.

Saturday winner Jesson Turner still led heading into the final, where crashes dropped him to 13th. Canada’s Cole Thompson finished second in the final to take second overall, while France’s Jules Piètre claimed third overall on the same points as Turner.

The United States topped the separate nations classification. American Michael Hicks took the French SX2 championship on a Stark Future.

Prince of Paris – SX2 overall

Pos Rider Bike Pts 1 Sacha Coenen KTM 20 2 Cole Thompson Yamaha 28 3 Jules Piètre Yamaha 36 4 Jesson Turner Yamaha 36 5 Mitchell Harrison Kawasaki 39

Official Paris Supercross results, lap charts and timing