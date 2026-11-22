MotoGP 2026

Round 21 – Portimao – Sunday – Moto2/3

Forty-four thousandths of a second made all the difference to the Moto2 title fight at Portimão. Izan Guevara held off Adrián Huertas for seventh after championship leader Manuel González crashed out. That last point means Guevara can win the title by winning at Valencia. González still leads by 4.5 points.

Up front, Daniel Muñoz won his first Moto2 Grand Prix and Senna Agius put Australia on the podium after starting from pole. In Moto3, Máximo Quiles had to pick his way back through the lead group and hang on through a big final-lap moment for his 12th win of the year. Joel Kelso took a season-best fifth.

Moto2 Race Report

Muñoz wins as the title fight turns at Portimão

Senna Agius had been quickest in both Friday sessions and lowered his own lap record for pole on Saturday. Sunday brought a different track. There were still wet patches from the overnight rain, and braking a fraction too late or opening the throttle a fraction too early could cost half a dozen places.

Agius led Daniel Holgado into Turn 1 and finished the first lap in front. Izan Guevara slipped from third to fifth at the start, while Manuel González gained a place from tenth. On lap two Agius ran wide at Turn 5 and Holgado took over, only to make a mistake of his own at Turn 11. Daniel Muñoz came through in the ensuing scramble to lead at the line. Collin Veijer was second, Guevara third and Agius back in sixth.

González had a huge save coming out of Turn 13 on lap three. He stayed on but broke his screen in the process and dropped to 14th. Guevara took second from Veijer and held it for two laps before Veijer got back ahead early on lap five. Then it was Veijer’s turn to have a moment at Turn 5. Guevara had to check up and went from third to sixth. Holgado and David Alonso went through on the following lap, leaving Guevara eighth.

Agius had worked his way back to third by the end of lap six. Muñoz had 1.6 seconds on Iván Ortolá after seven laps, with Agius another three tenths back. Then Filip Salač lost the front on the exit of Turn 3 on lap eight. Celestino Vietti, Zonta van den Goorbergh and González went down in the same incident, bringing out the red flag.

González had come back from 14th to 12th before the crash and had been within a couple of seconds of Guevara. He said the impact damaged his bike and a tyre. He couldn’t get the bike back to pit lane within five minutes of the red flag, which ruled him out of the restart. Van den Goorbergh and Vietti both made the second start.

A seven-lap shootout

The grid for the restart came from the order after seven completed laps. Muñoz started from pole with Ortolá and Agius alongside him, Alonso López was fifth and Guevara eighth. Ortolá got away in front, but López came through to lead by the end of the first lap. Muñoz ran the fastest lap of the restart, a 1m41.391, to close to within a tenth on lap two and took the lead early on the third lap.

Ortolá and Agius kept trading third. Agius had it at the end of lap five, lost it again early on lap six and was back in front of Ortolá before the last sector. David Alonso followed him through before they started the last lap. Agius took four tenths out of López on that final lap and fell just 0.064 seconds short of second. Muñoz won by 0.733 seconds, with López, Agius and Alonso all within a little over a second of the winner. Ortolá and Holgado were fifth and sixth.

Further back, Guevara passed Veijer for seventh on lap two. He couldn’t get past Holgado and had Huertas to worry about in the closing stages. Huertas took nearly a quarter of a second out of him in the final sector and came up 0.044 seconds short at the flag. Guevara took nine points for seventh, while Agius’s fifth podium of the season, and his first since Assen, secured sixth in the championship with a race to spare.

What Guevara needs at Valencia

González leads Guevara 286.5 to 282 heading into the finale at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. With full points on offer, Guevara must score at least five more than González. The half-point gap rules out a tie on that points scale.

A win makes Guevara champion even if González finishes second. If Guevara is second, he needs González fourth or lower. Third requires González fifth or lower, and fourth requires him eighth or lower. Eleventh is the lowest Guevara can finish and still win the title, and that would require González to go scoreless.

That’s what made the run to the flag against Huertas so important. Eighth would have left Guevara 5.5 points behind. Even a win at Valencia would then have left González champion by half a point if he finished second. That 0.044-second margin means the title is in Guevara’s hands as well as González’s.

Alonso López – P2

“During the red flag break, we made a minor adjustment to the bike that worked perfectly.”

Senna Agius – P3

“Still, I’m proud of my weekend here. That’s all the more important since I haven’t quite felt like myself with the bike in recent weeks. This weekend, however, I’ve improved significantly; we’ve figured out what we need from the bike, and I’m back to riding at my best.”

Izan Guevara – P7

“When I returned to the box, I tried to stay focused. I saw on the television that Manu wouldn’t be able to rejoin the race, so I knew the situation in the championship had changed. But at that point, the only thing I could do was concentrate on myself and give my best.”

Manuel González – Did not restart

“But then the riders in front of me crashed, and it was impossible to avoid colliding with one of the bikes. It was bad luck that both my bike and one of the tires were damaged. Because of that, I couldn’t make it back to the pits in time.”

Portimao Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Muñoz Kal 11m53.692 2 A. Lopez Kal +0.733 3 S. Agius Kal +0.797 4 D. Alonso Kal +1.034 5 I. Ortola Kal +1.45 6 D. Holgado Kal +3.121 7 I. Guevara Bos +3.601 8 A. Huertas Kal +3.645 9 C. Veijer Kal +4.205 10 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +4.505 11 A. Escrig For +5.854 12 A. Piqueras Kal +7.553 13 A. Ferrandez Bos +8.497 14 A. Canet Bos +10.718 15 X. Zurutuza For +10.889 16 D. Öncü Bos +10.917 17 C. Vietti Bos +11.049 18 M. Aji Kal +11.359 19 T. Arbolino Kal +11.641 20 A. Sasaki Kal +13.692 21 J. Roberts Kal +13.782 22 M. Ferrari Kal +23.033 23 L. Lunetta Bos +24.034 24 T. Furusato Kal +2 laps Not Classified NC B. Baltus Kal +4 laps DNS F. Salac Kal – DNS M. Gonzalez Kal – DNS J. Rueda Kal –

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 286.5 2 I. Guevara 282 3 I. Ortola 230.5 4 D. Holgado 225 5 D. Alonso 217 6 S. Agius 191 7 F. Salac 162 8 A. Lopez 154.5 9 C. Vietti 146 10 D. Muñoz 122 11 C. Veijer 96.5 12 A. Escrig 90 13 T. Arbolino 82.5 14 A. Huertas 64 15 B. Baltus 61 16 J. Rueda 56 17 D. Öncü 47.5 18 J. Roberts 47 19 L. Lunetta 27 20 A. Sasaki 26 21 A. Piqueras 24 22 A. Ferrandez 20.5 23 Z. Vd Goorbergh 20 24 A. Canet 19.5 25 T. Furusato 17 26 S. Garcia 11 27 M. Aji 3 28 X. Zurutuza 1 29 M. Ramirez 0 30 U. Orradre 0 31 J. Navarro 0 32 D. Foggia 0 33 M. Ferrari 0 34 J. Roulstone 0 35 M. Pawelec 0

Moto3 Race Report

Quiles comes back for his 12th win

Overnight rain left enough water on the track for Race Direction to declare the Moto3 race wet and cut the distance from 19 laps to 12. The riders got extra sighting laps to look at the surface. Rico Salmela and the Honda riders went with slicks on the drying track, and the opening lap showed how much care that took. Veda Pratama lost the front at the final corner and was out.

Brian Uriarte got the holeshot from second on the grid and put nearly 1.8 seconds on polesitter David Almansa by the end of the opening lap. Máximo Quiles was already third from seventh on the grid, with Joel Kelso holding fourth. By the end of lap two Quiles was up to second, but Uriarte’s lead reached 2.2 seconds at the end of lap three.

That changed as the track dried. Quiles took more than a second out of Uriarte on lap four, while Salmela and Adrián Fernández both got past Kelso. Fernández had come from 14th on the grid and was fourth by the end of lap five. Salmela had a big moment at the last corner on lap seven and stayed with the group. Almansa took second from Quiles on that lap, and Fernández moved ahead of the champion on the next. There were four laps left and less than a second covering the first five. Kelso was closest to that group, just over two seconds off the lead at halfway.

Quiles went back past Fernández into Turn 1 on lap nine and took a nudge from the Leopard Honda two corners later. On lap ten he went under Almansa at Turn 1 and passed Uriarte at Turn 3. Fernández set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate lap, a 1m48.874. Quiles began the last lap two tenths ahead of Uriarte, with Almansa, Fernández and Salmela all within a second of the lead.

A save, a collision and a first podium

Quiles had a huge moment coming out of Turn 6 on the final lap but stayed on and kept the lead. At Turn 11, Almansa and Uriarte made contact as they fought over second and Uriarte went down. Salmela, who had started the last lap fifth, went past Almansa at Turn 13. Fernández got through a corner later.

Quiles took the flag 0.457 seconds clear of Salmela for his 12th win of the season. Salmela’s first Grand Prix podium was also Finland’s first in 12 years, according to Tech3. Fernández took third for his second podium in as many races, just two tenths behind Salmela. Almansa was given a long-lap penalty for the contact with Uriarte, converted to three seconds because there was no time to serve it. He kept fourth and secured second in the championship.

Kelso spent the first three laps in fourth before the two riders behind him came through. He held sixth from lap four until Uriarte’s fall and finished fifth on the GRYD Honda, his best result of the year. Uriarte remounted for sixth and Guido Pini held off Álvaro Carpe for seventh by less than a tenth. Carpe heads to Valencia third in the standings, seven points ahead of team-mate Uriarte. New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan finished 22nd.

Rico Salmela – P2

“On the last lap Adrian and I lost the lead group a bit, but I just went for it. I gave it all that I have and I’m super happy. After the chequered flag I was shouting and screaming in my helmet and crying also. I’ve lost my voice a bit, too!”

Adrián Fernández – P3

“I enjoyed my battles with Salmela and Almansa, and I am very happy to take another podium after Qatar.”

David Almansa – P4

“My plan was to make my move in the last two sectors of the final lap. But at that point, we were all very close together going into the corner. Unfortunately, I hit a wet spot, which caused me to make contact with Uriarte. I feel bad for him, and it doesn’t feel good for me to end the race this way either.”

Brian Uriarte – P6

“We leave here very disappointed with today. I think we had a great first half of the race.”

Portimao Moto3 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Quiles KTM 22m12.187 2 R. Salmela KTM +0.457 3 A. Fernandez Hon +0.666 4 D. Almansa KTM +3.746 5 J. Kelso Hon +6.42 6 B. Uriarte KTM +14.04 7 G. Pini Hon +21.312 8 A. Carpe KTM +21.401 9 S. Ogden KTM +25.933 10 V. Perrone KTM +26.288 11 J. Esteban KTM +26.999 12 A. Cruces KTM +27.151 13 D. Muñoz KTM +30.279 14 C. O’Gorman Hon +31.563 15 J. Rios Hon +31.586 16 H. Danish KTM +32.163 17 L. Rammerstorfer Hon +32.609 18 E. O’Shea Hon +32.694 19 B. Fernandez KTM +38.158 20 Z. Mitani Hon +38.197 21 M. Morelli KTM +39.399 22 C. Buchanan KTM +42.759 23 R. Moodley KTM +1m04.684 24 K. Singhapong Hon +1’18.436 Not Classified NC R. Yamanaka KTM +5 laps NC V. Pratama Hon –

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Quiles 417 2 D. Almansa 266 3 A. Carpe 224 4 B. Uriarte 217 5 A. Fernandez 193 6 V. Pratama 144 7 M. Morelli 141 8 V. Perrone 127 9 H. Danish 125 10 R. Salmela 113 11 M. Bertelle 103 12 G. Pini 95 13 J. Kelso 85 14 A. Cruces 84 15 J. Esteban 83 16 D. Muñoz 75 17 C. O’Gorman 68 18 E. O’Shea 66 19 R. Yamanaka 53 20 J. Rios 49 21 S. Ogden 46 22 D. Gonzalez 7 23 Z. Mitani 6 24 M. Uriarte 5 25 C. Buchanan 5 26 L. Rammerstorfer 2 27 K. Singhapong 1 28 R. Moodley 0 29 R. Ogiwara 0 30 N. Carraro 0 31 L. Abruzzo 0 32 B. Fernandez 0 33 E. Gutierrez 0 34 K. Mononyane 0

2026 MotoGP Calendar