Sherco EB18 Factory Edition e-Balance Bike

Sherco Australia has introduce the newest addition to its electric balance bike range – the EB18 Factory Edition, joining the EB12, EB16 and EB16 Factory.

Building on the success of the existing EB series, the EB18 Factory Edition stands as Sherco’s flagship and largest model in the range, offering a slew of premium features and cutting-edge technology.

The EB18 Factory Edition boasts a range of premium components typically found in high-end mountain bike brands. Key features include front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, adjustable suspension, and a robust aluminium frame. The heart of this electric balance bike is a powerful 36 V 500 W brushless motor that delivers plenty of performance for young off-road enthusiasts.

The Sherco EB18 Factory Edition has been specially designed to let young riders foster skill progression and building confidence. The choice between three power modes caters to varying skill levels, allowing beginners to start at a comfortable pace and gradually advance as their abilities develop.

As riders grow in confidence, they can seamlessly transition between the three power modes, from Low (15km/h), Med (22km/h), and High (30km/h). This flexibility ensures the bike caters to all skill and confidence levels, reducing the need to upgrade during the learning process.

The power is managed by a simple twist-and-go throttle with a battery-level display and essential safety features such as a kill switch with a safety lanyard.

Sherco EB18 Factory Edition features

36V 500W brushless motor

Three speeds: Low 15km/h, Med 22km/h, High 30km/h

Run time: 30-60 minutes; Recharge time: 2-3 hours

Quick-change spare battery available (sold separately)

Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes

Alloy wire-spoked rims, 18 x 2.5-inch tyres

Alloy frame, handlebars, and pegs

Adjustable suspension; Height-adjustable seat

Recommended for ages 8-10

Maximum rider weight: 70kg

Australian 240V household charger, owner’s manual, and toolkit included

12-month parts-only warranty

The Sherco EB18 Factory Edition will be available from late January 2024 for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,990 Ride Away. Visit your nearest authorised Sherco Motorcycle dealer or sherco.com.au for more information.

Sherco EB18 Factory Edition – Specifications