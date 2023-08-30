Desafío Ruta 40 YPF

Stage Two

The three leading riders in the provisional 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid standings, Toby Price (62 points), Luciano Benavides (55 points) and Adrien Van Beveren (53 points), were neck and neck at the front of the DR40 after stage one. But that was then, and this is now.

Totaling 460 kilometres, stage two of the Desafio Ruta 40 challenged riders with a mixture of terrain ranging from wide-open salt lakes to technical riverbeds. As the fourth rider to enter the 339-kilometre special, Toby Price immediately set about chasing down the riders ahead of him. Making solid progress through the first 135 kilometres, the Australian placed fourth when he reached the refueling.

It was soon after that stop that disaster struck the two-time Dakar Champion when he was forced to stop with a damaged rear shock. Unable to repair the damage, Toby had no option but to wait for assistance. Thankfully that soon came as Matthias Walkner stopped to aid his friend and teammate and get Price back underway to complete the stage.

Although Toby crossed the line in provisional 18th place, the teamwork carried out kept him both in the race and in the running for the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid title. Price will now focus on the remaining three stages of the event and securing a safe, solid finish.

Toby Price

“That’s one sunrise I would rather forget. Day started well till just after refuel at 157km and a rear shock broke on me. Almost had a big one on a fast road with many sharp jumps. Hard pill to swallow and 99% certain a hope of a world championship is gone but I’ll keep trying!”

In stopping to assist his teammate and donating parts from his KTM 450 RALLY, Matthias Walkner was forced to forfeit his participation in the Desafio Ruta 40 due to FIM regulations. The Austrian star will be back in action at round five, the Rallye du Maroc, in October.

Norbert Stadlbauer – KTM Rally Team Manager

“Unfortunately, shortly after refueling, Toby had an issue with his shock and was forced to stop. Thankfully Matthias offered his assistance and together, along with parts from Matthias’ bike, they were able to fix the bike and get Toby back into the race. While this keeps Toby’s championship hopes alive, it does mean that Matthias will no longer play any part in the remainder of this year’s Desafio Ruta 40. I’m extremely proud of my riders, and now we focus on the remaining three days of racing.”

As for Toby’s main rivals for the championship, Luciano Benavides outgunned Adrien Van Beveren today. The Argentinian was the fastest behind Tosha Schareina, the Honda rider not registered for the W2RC who won the stage once again. The Frenchman had to settle for sixth in the special. Benavides expanded his lead in the W2RC standings to 8′37″ over VBA and 9′55″ over Ross Branch. Price is still in the top 10 at 1 h 08′30″.

In Rally2, Michael Docherty (BAS World KTM Racing) hit a mechanical snag in the special and failed to make it to the finish. His troubles left the door wide open for his teammate and fellow South African Bradley Cox to win the Rally2 stage and climb to the top of the overall.

Provisional Results

2023 Desafio Ruta 40, Stage 2

1. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 3:27:40

2. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 3:32:22 +4:42

3. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 3:35:19 +7:39

4. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 3:38:12 +10:32

5. Ignacio Cornejo (CHI), Honda, 3:39:51 +11:26

18. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 4:36:10 +1:08:30

Provisional Standings

2023 Desafio Ruta 40 (after 2 of 5 stages)

1. Tosha Schareina (ESP), Honda, 7:22:40

2. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 7:27:23 +4:43

3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 7:36:00 +13:20

4. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 7:37:18 +14:38

5. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 7:42:51 +20:11

15. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 8:34:27 +1:11:47

Tomorrow

Stage 3, a loop around Belén, will head north to the Pie de Medano area, which the Dakar visited more than once. The first part will take place to the east of Ruta 40, while the second part will intersect with it and jump to the west of this strip of asphalt. Sand will be the name of the game here. Sandy tracks, dunes and navigation will be on the menu. Halfway through the first part of the special, the highest dunes since the race got under way will peak at 2,600 metres above sea level, the ceiling of this edition. The second part of the special, coming after the refuelling stop at km 164, will be more of the same, with a combo of sandy tracks and dunes. A gruelling stage in true Dakar style.