Shoei J-Cruise II Helmet

Product News Advertorial

Shoei’s new and improved J-Cruise II helmet lands in Australia later this month and offers a lightweight, aerodynamic half-face option packed with features.

The J-Cruise II features an updated shell design for a modern look, more compact shell design and better integration of features like the sun visor mechanism. Aerodynamics have also been improved, with front vents across the top of the helmet helping to flow up to 30 per cent more air into the helmet.

A large CJ-2 visor offers a large, clear field of view, with a reinforced design across the bottom of the visor, while reducing turbulence within the helmet. A new airtight-sealed window beading also offers improved sealing and durability for the life of the helmet.

Helping ensure riders don’t accidentally open their visor is a locking mechanism down at the chin, while riders can flip the visor open easily with a finger when not locked. There’s also a position for keeping the visor slightly cracked for better airflow, for instance in cooler weather.

A premium standard inclusion is a Pinlock Evo lens, which helps eliminate fogging inside the helmet, regardless of conditions.

The drop down sun-visor has also been improved, and is now 5 mm longer than the outgoing model, and located closer to the rider’s face to help reduce the amount of reflected glare up under the visor. The nose section has also been cut deeper to ensure this doesn’t effect fit.

The interior of the helmet features fully removable liners, with a moisture-absorbent, quick-drying material in the cheeks and brow for sweat , while the cheek pads now use a reinforced material on the bottom edge for greater durability.

The Shoei micro-ratchet style strap is also used, although ratchet straps do tend be a hot topic amongst riders.

A further premium feature is the ability to fit a Sena SRL or Sena SRL2 system into the J-Cruise 2, with an inbuilt attachment mechanism and integrated design to maintain the look of the helmet. These systems can be purchased separately but fully and seamlessly integrate with the helmet, which is designed especially to work with this system.

The J-Cruise II helmet will be available in stores from January 27th, available in sizes XS to XXL, with solid colours priced at $799.90 RRP and graphics available from $899.90 RRP. To check the J-Cruise out in person see your local Shoei stockist from January 27th, or see the official Australian Shoei website – https://www.premiumhelmets.com.au/