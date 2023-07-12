2024 Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph have announced the colour options that will be available across their 2024 motorcycle range, including a couple of distinctive new hues.

These are found across the Roadster, Rocket and Tiger Sport line-ups for model year 2024, all of which are available to order now. Here’s the run down:

For the 2024 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS we’re seeing a new Carnival Red option, alongside the Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black.

See our review of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS here (link).

The 2024 Triumph Trident 660 meanwhile gets a new Jet Black and Triumph Racing Yellow paint scheme, alongside the Silver Ice/Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black/Silver Ice and Sapphire Black options

See our review of the Triumph Trident 660 here (link).

We’re also seeing sophisticated new colour schemes for both Rocket models, the Rocket 3 R receiving a new Sapphire Black and Carnival Red with Silver Ice colour scheme, alongside the Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black options.

The Rocket 3 GT will also come in the new Sapphire Black & Carnival Red with Silver Ice livery, alongside Sapphire Black.

In the Tiger range, we’re seeing the 850 Sport with a new Graphite and Jet Black colour-scheme alongside the Graphite and Diablo Red. The Tiger Sport 660 meanwhile will debut the new Snowdonia White and Jet Black scheme, as well as a new Jet Black and Graphite colour. The Korosi Red and Graphite continues to be available.

See our review of the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport here (link).

Check out the new colour options below, or head to the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website for more information and pricing.

2024 Triumph Motorcycles – New Colours