2023 KTM 390 Adventure – Spoked Wheels Edition

Riders have been clamouring for a spoked wheel version of the KTM 390 Adventure for years, with many no doubt hoping it may even arrive in the form of a 390 Adventure ‘R’ which would take the adventure theme a little further. Unfortunately that won’t be the case, however 2023 will usher in the spoked wheels, available alongside the cast wheel edition.

In Australia we can expect the new spoked wheel version to arrive in dealers from May in a Black/Orange colour scheme, while the 2023 cast wheeled version arrives at the same time in the new eye catching Blue/Orange colour scheme.

Pricing is yet to be announced however, the 2022 model was priced at $9,970 ride-away, and naturally the 390 Adventure is a LAMS compliant option, for those looking for a first motorcycle.

The new wheels are black anodised spoked aluminium offerings, clad in Continental TKC70 rubber, in the same sizes run since 2021, a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear. The cast wheels were updated in 2022, which saw five-spoke, stronger wheels adopted at the time, alongside other tweaks.

The 2023 390 Adventure continues to run the 373 cc four-stroke single, producing 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm, meeting Euro5 and running two cats in the exhaust system.

Electronics include RbW, traction control, cornering ABS with Off-Road Mode, and a 5-inch TFT, for basically the most impressive loadout in the category.

The 390 Adventure also weighs in at just 172 kg, with 14.5 litres of fuel, and the seat height is 830 mm making for an easier entry point for shorter riders. KTM also claim up to 3.37 L/100 km, meaning over 300 km on a tank is possible.

The steel trellis frame is matched with WP Apex 43 mm forks and monoshock, with compression and rebound at the front, while the shock offers rebound and preload. Suspension travel at 170/177 mm front and rear is on the generous side, alongside 200 mm of ground clearance.

Bybre (Brembo) brakes are also run with a 320 mm front rotor and four-piston radial caliper, alongside a 230 mm rear rotor and two-piston caliper, backed by the previously mentioned ABS system, with Off-Road ABS disengaging the rear and lessening intervention on the front.

Other standard features include LED lighting, two-position windshield and wide footpegs, as well as underseat storage.

A range of KTM PowerParts accessories and components will also be available, as well as KTM riding gear.

The option of spoked wheels is likely to entice riders who were previously put off by the more road-orientated cast wheels on the KTM 390 Adventure, although we’ll have to wait and see if there’s a premium for the spoked wheel option, or how pricing may change compared to 2022.