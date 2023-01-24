KTM reaches 1,000,000 motorcycles produced

KTM and parent company, Pierer Mobility AG group, reached an iconic milestone in India, with the brand’s millionth motorcycle rolling off the Chakan plant’s production line, in the form of the KTM 390 Adventure.

The partnership with Bajaj Auto Limited has seen manufacturing and co-development of both the KTM 125-390 and Husqvarna 124-401 models for global distribution since 2011.

To mark the historic occasion, Mr. Stefan Pierer, CEO of Pierer Mobility AG, and Mr. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director & CEO of Bajaj Auto Limited, were present at the Chakan plant.

Stefan Pierer – CEO of PIERER Mobility AG

“This is indeed a momentous occasion for both PIERER Mobility and Bajaj Auto. Our success is based on four pillars: globalisation, constant innovation, motivated employees and established brands. As Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, we have the right partner in Bajaj with the same passion to deliver such successful services together. This gives us confidence for the future.”

With 18 million motorcycles sold in over 79 countries, the Bajaj brand is ‘The World’s Favourite Indian’. It is India’s No.1 motorcycle exporter, with two out of three bikes sold internationally carrying a Bajaj badge. The company is also the world’s largest manufacturer of three-wheelers.

Rajiv Bajaj – CEO of Bajaj Auto Limited

“Manufacturing has traditionally been one of our strengths, and the one-millionth KTM milestone is a testimony to that. When we inked our partnership in 2007, we set ourselves the goal of developing innovations as strategic partners to make KTM’s brands known worldwide. One million has been achieved. There are many more to go.”

PIERER Mobility AG is the holding company of Europe’s leading manufacturer of powered two-wheelers, producing a full range of premium brands including KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna Motorcycles. Rounding out the premium brand offering are high-performance components produced under the WP brand and KTM X-BOW high-end sports cars.