2022 KTM 390 Adventure Updated

KTM are making a few tweaks to the 390 Adventure for 2022, with the solid package evolving to meet the needs of the many riders who’ve taken up the reigns of the brand’s beginner adventure.

In some markets wheel failure in rough conditions has been a complaint which has seen KTM now fit a set of new five-spoke cast wheels, replacing the older six-spoke rims and promised to offer increased strength and rigidity.

It’s not the spoked units that some would have wished for, there’s still a strong road bias to the 390 Adventure, however 200 mm of ground clearance and 170/177 mm suspension travel at each end is nothing to scoff at, so this seems in keeping with the overall theme for the motorcycle.

The other change for 2022 follows in a similar vein, the traction control system will now offer two modes, Off-road and Street. The Off-road mode allows a limited amount of rear slip, giving the rider greater control in wet or slippery conditions where maximum traction at the rear isn’t always ideal, nor is an overly intrusive traction control system.

It’s worth mentioning the ABS already had an off-road mode, disabling the rear, a feature included for similar reasons. The ABS is also cornering sensitive, which is a rear feature to see at this price point.

Features carried across are the 43 hp and 37 Nm Euro5 single-cylinder, offering impressive performance in the LAMS category and enough for fully licenced riders to have plenty of fun.

WP Apex provide the suspenders, although it sounds like KTM is happy with how the 390 Adventure performs in that area now. Adjustability is just rebound and preload on the shock.

Bybre provide the braking system, with a 320 mm front rotor and 280 mm at the rear, with a powerful four-piston radial-mount caliper providing most of the stopping power on the larger rotor.

The trellis steel frame is joined by a removable sub-frame of the same type, and a 14.5 L fuel tank is meant to be good for 400 km between fills.

Styling has also been updated and two colour ways will be available, in Black or Blue, both incorporating the signature KTM orange.

There’s also an impressive range of accessories available if you’re looking to customise your 390 Adventure, to KTM also has you covered there.

The 2022 KTM 390 Adventure will be landing at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand starting May 2022, with pricing yet to be announced.