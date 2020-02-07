Sepang MotoGP Test

Petronas Sepang Racing Team’s riders were quick out of the blocks today as the opening day of what is a three-day MotoGP official test session at Sepang.

Two hours into the eight-hour practice session the SRT riders had both completed almost 30 laps and were 1-2 at the top of the timesheets. Quartararo leading on 1m58.945 from Morbidelli on 1m59.399.

Next best at this early stage of proceedings was Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, the 30-year-old setting a 1m59.427 on his fourth lap out of the box. Aleix though does have a small advantage over most of the other riders present as he had also rode the new RS-GP at the Malaysian venue earlier in the week.

At that two-hour juncture 12 riders, inlcuding rookie Alex Marquez, had dipped under the magic two-minute mark and all manufacturers had riders in that top dozen.

Just after the two-hour mark Alex Rins pushed Morbidelli back to third and Aleix Espargaro further back to fourth after clocking a 1m59.195 on his 24th lap of the day. Pol Espargaro on the KTM was fifth quickest at this stage of proceedings oin a 1m59.536.

As the fourth hour of testing got underway Jack Miller wound up the Pramac Desmosedici to move into third spot on the timesheets with a 1m59.328, and was top Ducati. Maverick Vinales moved up to fourth which pushed Morbidelli back to fifth and the Espargaro brothers back to sixth and seventh ahead of Valentino Rossi.

SRT Yamaha 1-2 at halfway mark

As the day approached the halfway point Morbidelli moved back up to second place with a 1m58.996 and Crutchlow moved up to P4 after slotting in a 1m59.234 to go top Honda, pushing Miller back to fifth in the process. With Marc Marquez recovering from shoulder surgery Crutchlow is the work horse for Honda this weekend with an extensive list of components to test.

Morbidelli had done the most laps of all the riders at the four-hour mark, 45 laps. Most of the Ducati riders seemed to be taking their time, most had done under 30 laps at that point with Dovi only completing 23 laps for a best of 1m59.771 to be 12th on the charts.

A brief rain storm then soaked the circuit so riders and teams too lunch and very little happened over the next couple of hours as riders waited for the track to dry.

Most of the field hit the track again for the final hour on a dry circuit but none of the top runners bettered their time from earlier in the day. Thus it is an SRT Yamaha 1-2 on day one of season 2020 ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow.

Jack Miller the leading Ducati in fifth place ahead of Maverick Vinales and the Espargaro brothers.

Joan Mir in ninth and Valentino Rossi rounding out the top ten ahead of Andrea Dovizioso and the Marquez brothers.

Thus in the top ten we have four Yamahas, two Suzukis, and a single Ducati, Honda, Aprilia and KTM making it all six manufacturers securing a spot in the top ten.

Sepang MotoGP Test Day One Times

Pos Rider Team Time/Gap 1 QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 1m58.945 2 MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT +0.051 3 RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +0.250 4 CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL +0.289 5 MILLER, Jack Pramac Racing +0.291 6 VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +0.422 7 ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +0.482 8 ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.591 9 MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +0.623 10 ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +0.624 11 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Ducati Team +0.721 12 MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team +0.731 13 MARQUEZ, Alex Repsol Honda Team +0.973 14 PETRUCCI, Danilo Ducati Team +0.994 15 PEDROSA, Dani Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.072 16 OLIVEIRA, Miguel Red Bull KTM Tech 3 +1.186 17 BAGNAIA, Francesco Pramac Racing +1.191 18 GUINTOLI, Sylvain SUZUKI Test Team +1.426 19 ZARCO, Johann Reale Avintia Racing +1.519 20 LECUONA, Iker Red Bull KTM Tech 3 +1.566 21 BINDER, Brad Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.574 22 RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing +1.805 23 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki LCR Honda IDEMITSU +1.870 24 TEST 1, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team +2.135 25 TEST 2, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team +2.799 26 SAVADORI, Lorenzo Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +4.205