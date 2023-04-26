Stark Varg deliveries getting underway

Stark Future has claimed a major milestone as the first VARGs have been shipped out of its factory in Barcelona.

The successful delivery of the first VARGs represents a new era for Stark future, as it’s at present not only developing motorcycles but is now also manufacturing them.

This week the very first Stark VARG MX customer production bikes were boxed up and shipped out.

The first round of deliveries includes bikes for customers who pre-ordered the Stark VARG back in December 2021.

Anton Wass, CEO, and Founder

“I would like to say a big thank you to all customers who were inspired by the idea of outperforming existing technology and trusted us with their orders. We have been working extremely hard to bring the VARG into production. Congratulations to the Stark team on this incredible milestone. Developing a high-performance electric vehicle from the ground up is no joke. And setting up mass production is not an easier task. But we did it!

“This will be a turning point for the motorcycle industry and we hope that customers around the world are as excited to receive their bikes as we are to build and deliver them.

“We are now working hard to scale production, in order for everyone to receive their VARG as soon as possible. It is now time to ride!”