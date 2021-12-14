Stark VARG electric motorcross bike

No it’s not made by the fictional Tony Stark character of Marvel movies fame but the new Stark VARG electric motorcross bike would certainly fit with that script and Stark Future CEO and Co-Founder Anton Wass could pass for a Marvel character.

VARG is Swedish for strong wolf and with 80 horsepower it certainly has some fangs. With customisable power modes that can mimic anything from a 125 cc two-stroke to a 650 cc four-stroke, it can also play many different characters.

The bike’s power curve, engine-braking, traction control and virtual flywheel weight can be tuned in a few seconds and through as many as 100 ride ‘modes’. Be nice if the audio track changed with the selection though…

The chassis is a combination of carbon-fibre, magnesium and aerospace grade aluminium which along with the 32 kg – 6kWh battery system sees the manufacturer claim a ready to ride weight of 110 kg. That’s a power to weight ratio that bests anything else currently racing on motocross tracks.

They also claim a riding range comparable to a conventional 450 motocrosser, six-hours of trail riding, or an MXGP race distance at maximum attack. Recharge times are quoted as 1-2 hours.

For those that know about such EV things Stark claims that their ‘powerplant has been forged with advanced tech and ideas, such as the patent-pending magnesium honeycomb casing, ‘slippery-fingers’ cell holders, a pressure relief system and a one-sided powerboard configuring the battery cells. The ‘flying V’ system connects every cell directly to the tough, waterproof casing. This brings high conductivity to the air-cooled structure. The result is a very even and regular battery temperature that removes unnecessary weight for water or vapour cooling.’

No radiators, fuel tank or air-box means that the VARG should offer great ergonomics.

Stark have not tried to reinvent the wheel when it comes to suspension and use industry standard Kayaba forks and shock.

Stark originates from Sweden and was established in 2019 but has put its roots down on the fringes of Barcelona.

The company plans to self-distribute in Australia and told MCNews.com.au that an Australian location and warehouse is currently being finalised. Pricing in Europe is 11,900 EURO which translates to around $19,000 AUD.

Anton Wass, Stark Future CEO and Co-Founder

“It is a very proud moment for us to finally start talking and showing the Stark VARG. As motocross riders and fans, we knew that the sport was in a chronic state, and we are losing tracks in Europe every week. It felt like motocross was going backwards while the potential for innovation with electric mobility is going quickly forwards. Our motivation was born out of frustration with the scene and the need to contribute something that would help our world and our surroundings. It’s been a fantastic journey so far and it’s exciting to see how the Stark VARG had exceeded our expectations. From a business perspective, we also wanted to set the bar in motocross because it is the toughest challenge for material and technical ideas before we move on to produce a full range of on-and-off-road motorcycles. Riders are going to love the full potential of the Stark VARG and the amount of ‘clean’ and easy fun it provides. We aimed to produce something greener and better, and we think anyone trying the bike will agree that we reached our vision.”

Testing Director and former World Champion Sébastien Tortelli

“When I first jumped on the Stark VARG it was a step into the unknown. The very first impression was from the outright performance; it was much more than I expected,” commented Testing Director and former World Champion and AMA Supercross race winner Sébastien Tortelli. “Suspension-wise, chassis-wise I immediately felt at home. This is a real motocross bike. I had to learn about the electric power and I was surprised of how fast I adapted and how fun it is to ride. We have done quite a lot of development work already. The chassis is balanced as well as nimble. The light weight means you can really move around it with ease and attack those jumps and sections. I feel awesome on the track and I can race with this bike, and this is what we are aiming for. It’s an amazing experience to ride in silence! You can hear the way the bike picks up traction, the impact of the stones and the jumps. It’s an amazing sensation.”

AMA Supercross race winner Josh Hill

“It is probably the most responsive power I’ve ever felt on a bike. The designers have done an amazing job with the chassis and the ergonomics right out of the gate. There was very little to adjust. I also love the ‘one size fits all’ idea: someone with very little experience of a dirtbike can feel safe and have fun – especially compared with trying to get their head around a new 250 or 450 – but then the serious racers or free-riders can make it as explosive as they want. The possibilities with the Stark VARG are endless. Once you’ve ridden an electric bike then its unlike anything else.”