SunCity Harley Breast Cancer Network Australia charity ride

Townsville was awash with pink this weekend as the Harley-Davidson motorcycling community rallied together to ride and raise funds for Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

The charity ride, which raised $7,084 for BCNA, was supported by Harley-Davidson Australia with a $3,000 donation towards SunCity Harley-Davidson’s efforts. Aiding a cause close to their hearts, Harley-Davidson motoring enthusiasts took to the streets to show their support and unite in their passion for motorcycling to raise money for the notable cause.

The annual event was a fun day out for all with a BBQ breakfast, raffles, coffee van, kids’ entertainment, and a self-service high tea entertaining the crowds for the day. The turnout brought together local politicians, cancer survivors and motorcycle enthusiasts.

As part of their wider United We Ride strategy, Harley-Davidson aims to empower the female riding community as well as help charities in this space. Harley-Davidson encourages female riders to share their stories in the hopes to inspire a wave of female riders joining the community.

Harley-Davidson takes pride in being able to support fantastic causes, particularly those that take their passion for riding to make a difference. Through local dealerships and H.O.G. (Harley Owners Groups) chapters, the company has been able to support numerous charities through different rides and events. Supporting breast cancer is one cause close to their hearts, which Harley-Davidson already supports with the annual H.O.G. chapter pink ribbon ride, which is why the company welcomed the opportunity to support SunCity Harley-Davidson with this event and further raise funds for a much needed cause.

For more information about SunCity Harley-Davidson and Breast Cancer Network Australia, please visit their websites at suncityhd.com.au or bcna.org.au.