2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Nine – Oulton Park
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Tom Booth-Amos made it a double at Oulton Park as he beat points leader Ben Currie to the main race win – as Currie’s main points rival Rhys Irwin suffered more heartache.
As Booth-Amos stormed to his second win of the weekend, Currie extended his points lead over the unfortunate Irwin, who suffered his second DNF of the weekend.
Currie was fastest off the line and led for the opening laps as behind, Irwin stormed through from the third row and on lap five, passed Currie for the lead as Booth-Amos followed him through into second.
Irwin led the next five laps until he was hit by mechanical issues and forced to retire, handing the lead to Booth-Amos.
Behind, Richard Cooper was flying after overcoming a third row start and slotted in to second, eventually finishing 1.216secs behind Booth-Amos who had a clear run to the flag.
Currie was third to extend his championship lead as Eunan McGlinchey took fourth and Dean Harrison scored an impressive fifth on his debut weekend in the series with the BPE Yamaha squad.
Tom Toparis came home ninth.
Seth Crump finished in 14th place.
In GP2, Cameron Fraser once again took the spoils with Harvey Claridge second and Harry Rowlings third.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|23m04.950
|2
|SSP
|Richard COOPER
|Yamaha
|+1.216
|3
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|+2.665
|4
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|+4.828
|5
|SSP
|Dean HARRISON
|Yamaha
|+5.348
|6
|SSP
|Jack NIXON
|Triumph
|+6.145
|7
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+6.156
|8
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+9.211
|9
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+9.310
|10
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+16.832
|11
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+17.042
|12
|SSP
|Thomas STRUDWICK
|Yamaha
|+25.103
|13
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+25.987
|14
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+27.160
|15
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+28.967
|16
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis
|+31.207
|17
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|+37.052
|18
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|+45.105
|19
|CUP
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Ducati
|+45.476
|20
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|+59.015
|21
|CUP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+59.070
|22
|SSP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|1m05.840
|23
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|1m08.979
|24
|SSP
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|1m09.182
|25
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|1m09.960
|26
|CUP
|Harry COOK
|MV
|1m10.554
|27
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1m12.620
|28
|CUP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|1m12.777
|29
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|1m16.192
|30
|CUP
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|1m22.940
|31
|GP2
|Jake MARSH
|Triumph
|2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Lee DEVONPORT
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|6 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Leon WILTON
|Ducati
|/
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|316
|2
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|250
|3
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|243
|4
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|229
|5
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|224
|6
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|178
|7
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|176
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|154
|9
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|141
|10
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|134
|11
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|125
|12
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|93
|13
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|70
|14
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|15
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|16
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|45
|17
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|38
|18
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|37
|19
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|35
|20
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|30
|21
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|27
|22
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|23
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|18
|24
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|15
|25
|Dean HARRISON (Yamaha)
|14
|26
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|14
|27
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|28
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|9
|29
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|30
|Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha)
|8
|31
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki)
|7
|32
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|33
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|5
|34
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|4
|35
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|4
|36
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|37
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|3
|38
|Dave MACKAY (Ducati)
|3
|39
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
|40
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|2
|41
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|42
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|385
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|316
|3
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|272
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|190
|5
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|160
|6
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|154
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|58
|8
|Jake MARSH (Triumph)
|40
|9
|Owen MELLOR (Nykos)
|32
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|254
|2
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|232
|3
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|200
|4
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|194
|5
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|172
|6
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|172
|7
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|170
|8
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|135
|9
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|124
|10
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|106
|11
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|85
|12
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|70
|13
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|64
|14
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|62
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|22
|16
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
Superstock 1000 Race Two
Dan Linfoot beat Alastair Seeley by 0.027secs to double up at Oulton Park after a last lap move.
It was the SYNETIQ BMW of Seeley that was fastest out the blocks to lead off the line but Linfoot moved ahead on lap three. From there, the pair were locked together for the duration of the race, the lead switching between them.
Linfoot made several attempts into Druids to make a pass stick but on the final lap, made his move at the last corner, diving down the inside and the pair raced to the line, Linfoot getting it by nose over his rival.
Richard Kerr took third, as Ben Luxton celebrated his best result of the season so far in fourth with Lewis Rollo fifth.
South Australian Billy McConnell was seventh after being put on the back foot earlier in the weekend with a bike issue.
Billy McConnell
“We had a slow start to the weekend but chipped away and qualified sixth, which wasn’t too bad but as early as lap one on Saturday, the bike just didn’t feel right. It meant I rode cautiously as I was worried about a major mechanical so 12th was the outcome and when we got back to parc ferme we could see both the brake disc and pad were warped, which explained everything. It meant I had to start Sunday’s race from the fourth row which was always going to be difficult, but the bike was faultless on this occasion and my lap times were comparable to the leaders. Seventh was as high as I could get and although it’s not a result to write home about, it was a positive end to the weekend.”
Superstock 1000 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|19m21.444
|2
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+0.027
|3
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+0.328
|4
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+3.694
|5
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+3.727
|6
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|+4.020
|7
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+4.653
|8
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+4.860
|9
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+13.110
|10
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+13.463
|11
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+18.004
|12
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+20.290
|13
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+20.769
|14
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+25.330
|15
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+25.467
|16
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|BMW
|+28.555
|17
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+28.770
|18
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+28.904
|19
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+43.084
|20
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+43.179
|21
|Matty WHELEN
|Suzuki
|+44.277
|22
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|+46.936
|23
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+49.950
|24
|Rory PARKER
|Suzuki
|+55.439
|25
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+56.360
|26
|Scott McFARLANE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Simon REID
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Phil ROOKE
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|DNF
|DNF
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|DNF
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|304
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|269
|3
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|223
|4
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|196
|5
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|178
|6
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|169
|7
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|152
|8
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|95
|9
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|94
|10
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|93
|11
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|91
|12
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|72
|13
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|70
|14
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|59
|15
|Tim NEAVE (Honda)
|51
|17
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|50
|18
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|35
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|32
|19
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|25
|20
|Simon REID (Honda)
|13
|21
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|12
|22
|James HILLIER (Yamaha)
|11
|23
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|11
|24
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|10
|25
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|26
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|27
|Kieran SMITH (Honda)
|2
|28
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|29
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
Junior Superstock Race
Cameron Dawson powered to victory by more than three-seconds at Oulton Park, as Owen Jenner closed in on points leader Aaron Silvester.
After a faultless start, Dawson led into turn one and already had more than a second in hand at the end of the first lap, a lead he extended over the rest of the race to eventually beat Jenner by 3.261secs.
Following a charge from the second row, Jenner spent most of the race battling with Sam Laffins, who eventually finished third.
Asher Durham was fourth with Harrison Crosby fifth as Silvester took seventh, letting Jenner close the gap to just seven points with three races to go.
Jacob Hatch finished sixth and is now fifth in the championship.
Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|18m33.935
|2
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+3.261
|3
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|+3.344
|4
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+4.871
|5
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+5.949
|6
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+6.334
|7
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+6.417
|8
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+7.713
|9
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+9.152
|10
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+11.451
|11
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+14.307
|12
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+16.241
|13
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+22.058
|14
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+28.072
|15
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+34.220
|16
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+39.027
|17
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+47.271
|18
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+49.198
|19
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|+49.721
|20
|Adam BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+50.009
|21
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m08.437
|22
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|+1m29.407
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Mcauley LONGMORE
|Yamaha
|/
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|213
|2
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|206
|3
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|191
|4
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|183
|5
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|127
|6
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|121
|7
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|105
|8
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|103
|9
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|96
|10
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|96
|11
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|93
|12
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|64
|13
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|51
|14
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|51
|15
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|47
|16
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|36
|17
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|36
|18
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|31
|19
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|23
|20
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|23
|21
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|23
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|21
|22
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|11
|24
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|10
|25
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|9
|26
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|6
|27
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|4
|28
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|4
|29
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|30
|Kieran KENT (Yamaha)
|2
|31
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki)
|2
|32
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
|33
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
The next round of the BSB series takes place at Donington Park, October 1