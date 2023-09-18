2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Nine – Oulton Park

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Tom Booth-Amos made it a double at Oulton Park as he beat points leader Ben Currie to the main race win – as Currie’s main points rival Rhys Irwin suffered more heartache.

As Booth-Amos stormed to his second win of the weekend, Currie extended his points lead over the unfortunate Irwin, who suffered his second DNF of the weekend.

Currie was fastest off the line and led for the opening laps as behind, Irwin stormed through from the third row and on lap five, passed Currie for the lead as Booth-Amos followed him through into second.

Irwin led the next five laps until he was hit by mechanical issues and forced to retire, handing the lead to Booth-Amos.

Behind, Richard Cooper was flying after overcoming a third row start and slotted in to second, eventually finishing 1.216secs behind Booth-Amos who had a clear run to the flag.

Currie was third to extend his championship lead as Eunan McGlinchey took fourth and Dean Harrison scored an impressive fifth on his debut weekend in the series with the BPE Yamaha squad.

Tom Toparis came home ninth.

Seth Crump finished in 14th place.

In GP2, Cameron Fraser once again took the spoils with Harvey Claridge second and Harry Rowlings third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 23m04.950 2 SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha +1.216 3 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +2.665 4 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha +4.828 5 SSP Dean HARRISON Yamaha +5.348 6 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +6.145 7 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +6.156 8 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +9.211 9 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +9.310 10 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +16.832 11 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +17.042 12 SSP Thomas STRUDWICK Yamaha +25.103 13 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +25.987 14 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +27.160 15 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +28.967 16 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +31.207 17 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +37.052 18 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +45.105 19 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +45.476 20 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +59.015 21 CUP Josh WOOD Yamaha +59.070 22 SSP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha 1m05.840 23 SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 1m08.979 24 SSP Osian JONES Kawasaki 1m09.182 25 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha 1m09.960 26 CUP Harry COOK MV 1m10.554 27 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 1m12.620 28 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 1m12.777 29 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati 1m16.192 30 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati 1m22.940 31 GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph 2 Laps Not Classified DNF SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 4 Laps DNF CUP Lee DEVONPORT Ducati 5 Laps DNF GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph 6 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki 8 Laps DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF SSP James McMANUS Triumph 11 Laps DNF SSP Leon WILTON Ducati /

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 316 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 250 3 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 243 4 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 229 5 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 224 6 Luke JONES (Ducati) 178 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 176 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 154 9 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 141 10 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 134 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 125 12 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 70 14 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 15 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 16 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 45 17 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 38 18 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 37 19 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 35 20 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 30 21 James McMANUS (Triumph) 27 22 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 23 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 18 24 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 15 25 Dean HARRISON (Yamaha) 14 26 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 14 27 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 28 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 9 29 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 30 Thomas STRUDWICK (Yamaha) 8 31 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph / Suzuki) 7 32 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 33 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 5 34 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 35 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 4 36 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 37 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 3 38 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 39 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 40 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 2 41 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 42 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 385 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 316 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 272 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 190 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 160 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 154 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 58 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 40 9 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 32

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 254 2 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 232 3 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 200 4 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 194 5 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 172 6 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 7 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 170 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 135 9 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 124 10 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 106 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 85 12 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 70 13 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 64 14 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 62 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 22 16 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12

Superstock 1000 Race Two

Dan Linfoot beat Alastair Seeley by 0.027secs to double up at Oulton Park after a last lap move.

It was the SYNETIQ BMW of Seeley that was fastest out the blocks to lead off the line but Linfoot moved ahead on lap three. From there, the pair were locked together for the duration of the race, the lead switching between them.

Linfoot made several attempts into Druids to make a pass stick but on the final lap, made his move at the last corner, diving down the inside and the pair raced to the line, Linfoot getting it by nose over his rival.

Richard Kerr took third, as Ben Luxton celebrated his best result of the season so far in fourth with Lewis Rollo fifth.

South Australian Billy McConnell was seventh after being put on the back foot earlier in the weekend with a bike issue.

Billy McConnell

“We had a slow start to the weekend but chipped away and qualified sixth, which wasn’t too bad but as early as lap one on Saturday, the bike just didn’t feel right. It meant I rode cautiously as I was worried about a major mechanical so 12th was the outcome and when we got back to parc ferme we could see both the brake disc and pad were warped, which explained everything. It meant I had to start Sunday’s race from the fourth row which was always going to be difficult, but the bike was faultless on this occasion and my lap times were comparable to the leaders. Seventh was as high as I could get and although it’s not a result to write home about, it was a positive end to the weekend.”

Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT Honda 19m21.444 2 Alastair SEELEY BMW +0.027 3 Richard KERR Honda +0.328 4 Ben LUXTON Honda +3.694 5 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +3.727 6 Alex OLSEN Honda +4.020 7 Billy McCONNELL Honda +4.653 8 Joe TALBOT Honda +4.860 9 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +13.110 10 Ash BEECH Honda +13.463 11 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +18.004 12 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +20.290 13 Scott SWANN Yamaha +20.769 14 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +25.330 15 Kieran SMITH Honda +25.467 16 Max LOFTHOUSE BMW +28.555 17 James HILLIER Yamaha +28.770 18 Nathan HARRISON Honda +28.904 19 Sam COX BMW +43.084 20 Joe MOORE Suzuki +43.179 21 Matty WHELEN Suzuki +44.277 22 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +46.936 23 Callum BEY Suzuki +49.950 24 Rory PARKER Suzuki +55.439 25 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +56.360 26 Scott McFARLANE Suzuki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Simon REID Honda 2 Laps DNF Connor THOMSON Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Phil ROOKE Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Fraser ROGERS Aprilia DNF DNF Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki DNF

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 304 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 269 3 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 223 4 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 196 5 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 178 6 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 169 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 152 8 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 95 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 94 10 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 11 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 91 12 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 72 13 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 70 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 59 15 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 51 17 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 50 18 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 32 19 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 25 20 Simon REID (Honda) 13 21 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 12 22 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 11 23 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 11 24 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 25 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 26 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 27 Kieran SMITH (Honda) 2 28 Sam COX (BMW) 1 29 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1

Junior Superstock Race

Cameron Dawson powered to victory by more than three-seconds at Oulton Park, as Owen Jenner closed in on points leader Aaron Silvester.

After a faultless start, Dawson led into turn one and already had more than a second in hand at the end of the first lap, a lead he extended over the rest of the race to eventually beat Jenner by 3.261secs.

Following a charge from the second row, Jenner spent most of the race battling with Sam Laffins, who eventually finished third.

Asher Durham was fourth with Harrison Crosby fifth as Silvester took seventh, letting Jenner close the gap to just seven points with three races to go.

Jacob Hatch finished sixth and is now fifth in the championship.

Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 18m33.935 2 Owen JENNER Yamaha +3.261 3 Sam LAFFINS Yamaha +3.344 4 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +4.871 5 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +5.949 6 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +6.334 7 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +6.417 8 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +7.713 9 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +9.152 10 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +11.451 11 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +14.307 12 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +16.241 13 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +22.058 14 Kieran KENT Yamaha +28.072 15 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +34.220 16 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +39.027 17 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +47.271 18 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +49.198 19 Gary SCOTT Yamaha +49.721 20 Adam BROWN Kawasaki +50.009 21 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m08.437 22 Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha +1m29.407 Not Classified DNF Edmund BEST Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Joe HOWARD Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Oisin MAHER Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 10 Laps DNF Mcauley LONGMORE Yamaha /

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 213 2 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 206 3 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 191 4 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 183 5 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 127 6 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 121 7 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 105 8 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 103 9 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 96 10 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 96 11 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 93 12 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 64 13 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 51 14 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 51 15 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 47 16 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 36 17 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 36 18 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 31 19 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 23 20 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 23 21 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 23 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 21 22 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 11 24 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 10 25 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 9 26 Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki) 6 27 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 4 28 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 4 29 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 30 Kieran KENT (Yamaha) 2 31 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki) 2 32 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1 33 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1

The next round of the BSB series takes place at Donington Park, October 1