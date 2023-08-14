2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Seven – Thruxton
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Aussie 28-year-old Ben Currie waited all year for a win, and two came along at once as he stormed to a stunning double at Thruxton over the weekend to extend his championship lead.
Following Saturday’s Sprint race victory, Currie played the long game in the Feature battle, making a steady charge from the third row to hit the front with two laps to go before holding off Rhys Irwin and Tom Booth-Amos to win by 0.979secs.
Early on in the race Toparis and Stapleford tussled over the lead repeatedly with the Aussie at times leading the race before both of them were run down by Currie, Irwin and Booth-Amos as the race progressed.
Irwin and Booth-Amos ended the race in a fierce battle for second, Irwin finishing runner-up just 0.354s ahead of Booth-Amos.
Luke Stapleford, who had led around half of the laps of the race, eventually finished fourth with TJ Toms fifth ahead of Tom Toparis.
Joe Collier completed a double in the GP2 class as he finished ninth overall on the Kramer. Cameron Fraser was second in class, with Harvey Claridge third.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|23m55.375
|2
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|+0.979
|3
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|+1.333
|4
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+2.028
|5
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+6.624
|6
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+7.322
|7
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+9.182
|8
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+18.453
|9
|GP2
|Joe COLLIER
|Kramer
|+21.021
|10
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+21.270
|11
|SSP
|Carter BROWN
|Yamaha
|+23.013
|12
|SSP
|Jack NIXON
|Triumph
|+27.311
|13
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+29.108
|14
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|+31.475
|15
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|+32.740
|16
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|+34.350
|17
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+34.419
|18
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis
|+36.866
|19
|CUP
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Ducati
|+45.756
|20
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|+45.969
|21
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+53.325
|22
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|+1m10.537
|23
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|+1m13.652
|24
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|+1m19.115
|25
|CUP
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|+1m19.245
|26
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|+1m20.514
|27
|CUP
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|28
|SSP
|Dan BURNHAM
|Triumph
|1 Lap
|29
|GP2
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE
|Ariane
|/
|30
|SSP
|Leon WILTON
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|3 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|James BULL
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|10 Laps
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|219
|2
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|208
|3
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|184
|4
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|178
|5
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|161
|6
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|141
|7
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|138
|8
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|126
|9
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|100
|10
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|93
|11
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|87
|12
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|83
|13
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|70
|14
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|15
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|16
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|31
|17
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|30
|18
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|28
|19
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|22
|20
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|19
|21
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|19
|22
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|23
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|14
|24
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|11
|25
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|26
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|10
|27
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|28
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|29
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph)
|5
|30
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|4
|31
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|32
|Dave MACKAY (Ducati)
|3
|33
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
|34
|Carter BROWN (Yamaha)
|3
|35
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|36
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|291
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|249
|3
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|247
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|138
|5
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|88
|6
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|78
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|44
|8
|Jake MARSH (Triumph)
|28
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|209
|2
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|178
|3
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|175
|4
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|172
|5
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|172
|6
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|148
|7
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|126
|8
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|92
|9
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|87
|10
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|71
|11
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|60
|12
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|50
|13
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|36
|14
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|22
|15
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|16
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
Superstock 1000 Race Two
Championship leader Dan Linfoot got his own back in the second race from Thruxton as he held off Richard Kerr and Billy McConnell to take victory.
Following his last lap defeat in the weekend’s first race, Linfoot ensured he was back on the top step of the podium after beating Kerr by 0.223secs as rain started to fall on the final lap.
Saturday’s race winner Billy McConnell took third, ahead of Lewis Rollo as fifth place went to Ash Beech.
Billy McConnell – P3
“It’s been a crazy week with dashing back to Australia for the arrival of my first child, Charlie, and I didn’t get back until the day before practice, so I was keen to get a win to celebrate that! The bike was awesome from the outset, and I felt good for the races whilst I knew it was important to be in the top three and conserve the tyre, which is what I did in Saturday’s race. I sat behind Dan and made my move on the last lap, getting good drive out of Church and out-braking him on the brakes into the chicane so I was delighted to be back in P1.
“Sunday’s race played out in a similar vein except for Richard being in the mix earlier and you could see no-one wanted to lead as that’s difficult to do here. When Dan put the hammer down in the closing stages, it caught me off guard a bit and although the spots of rain brought me back to him and Richard, I couldn’t quite find a way through. With two podiums though, it’s been a great meeting which is good for the confidence which we’ll take to the next round.”
Brayden Elliott bagged good points inside the top ten.
Superstock 1000 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|19m16.090
|2
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+0.223
|3
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+0.354
|4
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+4.593
|5
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+9.525
|6
|Tim NEAVE
|Honda
|+11.804
|7
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+12.509
|8
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+13.321
|9
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+13.327
|10
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+16.541
|11
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+17.744
|12
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+17.899
|13
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+21.956
|14
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+22.221
|15
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Kawasaki
|+22.402
|16
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+23.306
|17
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+23.887
|18
|Simon REID
|Honda
|+24.546
|19
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+24.867
|20
|Nathan HARRISON
|Honda
|+28.787
|21
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+28.951
|22
|Craig NEVE
|Honda
|+30.029
|23
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|+39.331
|24
|Ryan CRINGLE
|Honda
|+40.762
|25
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+51.807
|26
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+52.189
|27
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1m14.349
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+1m23.040
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Ross IRWIN
|Honda
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|11 Laps
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|232
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|221
|3
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|168
|4
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|161
|5
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|135
|6
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|130
|7
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|128
|8
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|93
|9
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|75
|10
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|70
|11
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|62
|12
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|57
|13
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|54
|14
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|52
|15
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|38
|17
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|35
|18
|Tim NEAVE (Honda)
|26
|16
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|25
|19
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|24
|20
|James HILLIER (Yamaha)
|11
|21
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|10
|22
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|6
|23
|Simon REID (Honda)
|6
|24
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|25
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|26
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|27
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
Junior Superstock Race
Aaron Silvester put himself back on the top step of the podium as he beat Asher Durham by a slim 0.011secs after a hard-fought Junior Superstock battle.
In a hectic 14-lapper where the lead constantly switched between four different riders, it came down to a last lap scrap – which was won by points leader Silvester with a bold move up the inside of Durham into the chicane on the final lap.
Owen Jenner took third, 0.423secs behind Silvester, as early race leader Cameron Dawson was fourth and Declan Connell fifth.
Aussie youngster Jacob Hatch bagged good points in eighth.
Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|18m40.279
|2
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+0.011
|3
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+0.423
|4
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+1.326
|5
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+1.352
|6
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+1.397
|7
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|+1.551
|8
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+3.403
|9
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+4.257
|10
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+7.882
|11
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+8.039
|12
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+8.152
|13
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|+13.946
|14
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+14.094
|15
|Kam DIXON
|Yamaha
|+22.995
|16
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+26.388
|17
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|+26.602
|18
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+27.046
|19
|Owen MELLOR
|Kawasaki
|+28.264
|20
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+29.167
|21
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Kawasaki
|+36.594
|22
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+47.977
|23
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+48.448
|24
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+48.631
|25
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+49.782
|26
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+50.609
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Taylor ROSE
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|Not Started
|NS
|Casey O’GORMAN
|Yamaha
|/
|NS
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|/
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|199
|2
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|173
|3
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|164
|4
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|140
|5
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|107
|6
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|105
|7
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|91
|8
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|90
|9
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|68
|10
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|64
|11
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|63
|12
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|51
|13
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|50
|14
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|47
|15
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|40
|16
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|32
|17
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|32
|18
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|31
|19
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|23
|20
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|21
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|21
|23
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|11
|22
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|11
|24
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|9
|25
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|6
|26
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|4
|27
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki)
|2
|29
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
The next round of the BSB series takes place at Cadwell Park, August 26-28