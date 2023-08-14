2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Seven – Thruxton

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Aussie 28-year-old Ben Currie waited all year for a win, and two came along at once as he stormed to a stunning double at Thruxton over the weekend to extend his championship lead.

Following Saturday’s Sprint race victory, Currie played the long game in the Feature battle, making a steady charge from the third row to hit the front with two laps to go before holding off Rhys Irwin and Tom Booth-Amos to win by 0.979secs.

Early on in the race Toparis and Stapleford tussled over the lead repeatedly with the Aussie at times leading the race before both of them were run down by Currie, Irwin and Booth-Amos as the race progressed.

Irwin and Booth-Amos ended the race in a fierce battle for second, Irwin finishing runner-up just 0.354s ahead of Booth-Amos.

Luke Stapleford, who had led around half of the laps of the race, eventually finished fourth with TJ Toms fifth ahead of Tom Toparis.

Joe Collier completed a double in the GP2 class as he finished ninth overall on the Kramer. Cameron Fraser was second in class, with Harvey Claridge third.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati 23m55.375 2 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +0.979 3 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki +1.333 4 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +2.028 5 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +6.624 6 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +7.322 7 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +9.182 8 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +18.453 9 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +21.021 10 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +21.270 11 SSP Carter BROWN Yamaha +23.013 12 SSP Jack NIXON Triumph +27.311 13 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +29.108 14 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +31.475 15 CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati +32.740 16 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +34.350 17 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +34.419 18 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis +36.866 19 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +45.756 20 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex +45.969 21 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +53.325 22 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1m10.537 23 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m13.652 24 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha +1m19.115 25 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m19.245 26 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph +1m20.514 27 CUP Matt STEVENS Ducati 1 Lap 28 SSP Dan BURNHAM Triumph 1 Lap 29 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane / 30 SSP Leon WILTON Ducati 1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis 3 Laps DNF SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha 7 Laps DNF CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF CUP James BULL Yamaha 8 Laps DNF SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 8 Laps DNF SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki 10 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 219 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 208 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 184 4 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 178 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 161 6 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 141 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 138 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 126 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 100 10 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 93 11 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 87 12 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 83 13 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 70 14 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 15 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 17 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 30 18 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 28 19 James McMANUS (Triumph) 22 20 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 21 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 19 22 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 23 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 14 24 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 11 25 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 10 27 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 28 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 29 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 30 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 31 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 32 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 33 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 34 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 3 35 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 36 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 291 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 249 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 247 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 138 5 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 88 6 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 78 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 44 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 28

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 209 2 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 178 3 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 175 4 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 172 5 James BULL (Yamaha) 172 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 148 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 126 8 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 92 9 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 87 10 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 71 11 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 60 12 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 50 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 36 14 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 22 15 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 16 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10

Superstock 1000 Race Two

Championship leader Dan Linfoot got his own back in the second race from Thruxton as he held off Richard Kerr and Billy McConnell to take victory.

Following his last lap defeat in the weekend’s first race, Linfoot ensured he was back on the top step of the podium after beating Kerr by 0.223secs as rain started to fall on the final lap.

Saturday’s race winner Billy McConnell took third, ahead of Lewis Rollo as fifth place went to Ash Beech.

Billy McConnell – P3

“It’s been a crazy week with dashing back to Australia for the arrival of my first child, Charlie, and I didn’t get back until the day before practice, so I was keen to get a win to celebrate that! The bike was awesome from the outset, and I felt good for the races whilst I knew it was important to be in the top three and conserve the tyre, which is what I did in Saturday’s race. I sat behind Dan and made my move on the last lap, getting good drive out of Church and out-braking him on the brakes into the chicane so I was delighted to be back in P1.

“Sunday’s race played out in a similar vein except for Richard being in the mix earlier and you could see no-one wanted to lead as that’s difficult to do here. When Dan put the hammer down in the closing stages, it caught me off guard a bit and although the spots of rain brought me back to him and Richard, I couldn’t quite find a way through. With two podiums though, it’s been a great meeting which is good for the confidence which we’ll take to the next round.”

Brayden Elliott bagged good points inside the top ten.

Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT Honda 19m16.090 2 Richard KERR Honda +0.223 3 Billy McCONNELL Honda +0.354 4 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +4.593 5 Ash BEECH Honda +9.525 6 Tim NEAVE Honda +11.804 7 Joe TALBOT Honda +12.509 8 Alastair SEELEY BMW +13.321 9 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +13.327 10 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +16.541 11 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +17.744 12 Ben LUXTON Honda +17.899 13 David ALLINGHAM Honda +21.956 14 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +22.221 15 Joe SHELDON-SHAW Kawasaki +22.402 16 James HILLIER Yamaha +23.306 17 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +23.887 18 Simon REID Honda +24.546 19 Scott SWANN Yamaha +24.867 20 Nathan HARRISON Honda +28.787 21 Sam COX BMW +28.951 22 Craig NEVE Honda +30.029 23 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +39.331 24 Ryan CRINGLE Honda +40.762 25 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +51.807 26 Callum BEY Suzuki +52.189 27 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m14.349 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +1m23.040 Not Classified DNF Ross IRWIN Honda 1 Lap DNF Connor THOMSON Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Kieran SMITH Honda 9 Laps DNF Joe MOORE Suzuki 10 Laps DNF Conor CUMMINS Honda 11 Laps

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 232 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 221 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 168 4 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 161 5 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 135 6 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 130 7 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 128 8 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 9 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 75 10 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 70 11 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 62 12 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 57 13 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 54 14 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 52 15 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 38 17 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 18 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 26 16 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 25 19 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 24 20 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 11 21 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 22 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 23 Simon REID (Honda) 6 24 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 25 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 26 Sam COX (BMW) 1 27 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1

Junior Superstock Race

Aaron Silvester put himself back on the top step of the podium as he beat Asher Durham by a slim 0.011secs after a hard-fought Junior Superstock battle.

In a hectic 14-lapper where the lead constantly switched between four different riders, it came down to a last lap scrap – which was won by points leader Silvester with a bold move up the inside of Durham into the chicane on the final lap.

Owen Jenner took third, 0.423secs behind Silvester, as early race leader Cameron Dawson was fourth and Declan Connell fifth.

Aussie youngster Jacob Hatch bagged good points in eighth.

Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha 18m40.279 2 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +0.011 3 Owen JENNER Yamaha +0.423 4 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +1.326 5 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +1.352 6 Edmund BEST Yamaha +1.397 7 Osian JONES Kawasaki +1.551 8 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +3.403 9 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +4.257 10 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +7.882 11 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +8.039 12 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +8.152 13 Charlie ATKINS Yamaha +13.946 14 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +14.094 15 Kam DIXON Yamaha +22.995 16 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +26.388 17 Kier ARMSTRONG Yamaha +26.602 18 Kieran KENT Yamaha +27.046 19 Owen MELLOR Kawasaki +28.264 20 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +29.167 21 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Kawasaki +36.594 22 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +47.977 23 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +48.448 24 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +48.631 25 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +49.782 26 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +50.609 Not Classified DNF Oisin MAHER Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF Gary SCOTT Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Taylor ROSE Yamaha 13 Laps Not Started NS Casey O’GORMAN Yamaha / NS

Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha /

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 199 2 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 173 3 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 164 4 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 140 5 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 107 6 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 105 7 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 91 8 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 90 9 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 68 10 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 64 11 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 63 12 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 51 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 50 14 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 47 15 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 40 16 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 32 17 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 32 18 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 31 19 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 23 20 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 21 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 21 23 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 11 22 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 11 24 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 9 25 Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki) 6 26 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 4 27 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki) 2 29 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1

The next round of the BSB series takes place at Cadwell Park, August 26-28