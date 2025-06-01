Isle of Man TT Qualifying

Sunday Final Qualifying

Practice and qualifying at the TT is now finally over. Poor weather conditions have, until now, seriously affected proceedings, and the event has struggled to get off the ground with stop/start sessions and cancellations the norm.

With many riders struggling for set up and some yet to complete enough laps to qualify, the officials persevered on Sunday with qualifying in an attempt to provide as much track time as possible before we go racing in anger.

Today was supposed to be a double session. But that proved to be a little over ambitious. An hour’s delay to allow the wet roads to dry meant a 1400 start. That was then pushed back another 30 minutes. The schedule was rejigged to put the sidecars out first and all was going well. But when Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley crashed at Rhencullen in the dieing stages of their allotted 40 minutes (bringing out the red flags) it spelled the end of any notion of back-to-back sessions as roads had to be opened by 1830.

Founds and Walmsley were airlifted to the hospital, but both were said to be conscious and talking, although Founds was reported to have arm injuries. (More on that later)

At that point, a two-lap dash for Superbike/Superstock/Supersport was arranged, followed by a single lap for the little twin bikes. Thankfully that went off without a hitch.

Michael Dunlop grabbed the headlines, setting the fastest time of the day with a lap of 132.003mph. Michael seems to have finally dialled in the Rokit SMR BMW and looks competitive on it for the first time all week. It should be said that that lap started from pit lane and was also impeded when he was flagged down at the end of the session, slowing him before the stopwatch stopped. It will give the 29-times winner confidence going into tomorrow’s 6-lapper as he has appeared to be really struggling and has been lagging behind his rivals. Dunlop only banked his first 130mph lap of the week on the big bike yesterday.

Damp patches were reported in all the usual places this afternoon such as Greeba, Glen Helen and Kerrowmoar but at 2:30pm we finally got the nod to go and Shaun Anderson led the field away on the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Dean Harrison was next on the road before Dunlop set off in 3rd. From that point all eyes were on Deano and MD as they circulated 10s apart; Harrison the ‘hare’ and Dunlop the ‘hound’.

There’s no doubt that Michael had his rival in his sights, for he was slowly but surely catching him at each sector and on the road. The eager focus of the commentary team on the battle and the animation in their voices would almost have led you to believe that we were watching a race. But there will have been few complaints on that front as the throngs of spectators have been starved of competitive action this week and were more than ready for some excitement.

In the end Michael almost got onto the back of the Honda but Harrison led over the line. MD will have taken a boost from that though with the BMW completing the lap 8 seconds faster than Harrison. Todd was 3rd in the session with a steady lap of 129.812mph. All three pulled in after that with Harrison and Todd electing to go for a spin on their Supersport bikes.

Dunlop however waited in the pits with his team crowded around the number 6 machine, making adjustments. The clock was now ticking and it seemed as if ‘the Bull’ was going to run out of time as the end of the session edged a little closer. Eventually, with the countdown on, the 36 year-old sped away down Glencrutchery road with just seconds to spare. At this point with the road-open time worryingly close, attention turned to the Supertwins who were lining up to start.

You would have been forgiven for forgetting that Dunlop was on track for a period as the commentary focused on the little bikes getting away, but suddenly Chris Boyd in the tower burst over the airwaves to announce that Michael was absolutely flying and had posted ‘purple sectors’ all the way to the Bungalow, indicating that he was circulating faster than anyone had all week on a Superbike.

When he crossed the line (after being flagged down as Supertwins were still starting) it was confirmed that he had indeed nudged to the top of the superbike pile on Sunday times. Finally, Dunlop had arrived at TT 25, however it should be noted that Todd and Harrison have lapped faster on their stock bikes. You couldn’t help but wonder if Michael has been sandbagging and really had pace all along. But I’d imagine that’s unlikely as the ‘Bull’ normally likes to flex his muscles in front of his rivals if the speed is there and the opportunity presents itself.

The crash in the sidecar session involving Founds and Walmsley was absolutely spectacular. They had also had a long spell in the pitlane as the session continued without them.

They had decided to fit new tyres to scrub in over a lap before tomorrow’s race. There was great intrigue as team members struggled to fit the big fairing back over the AWB Engineering DDM Honda. A fiddly R-clip seemed to be the causing a lot of bother, but eventually with the session all but over the no. 2 machine raced away for one final lap of practice.

Unfortunately, the pair would only make it about 14 miles. As they crested the second part of Rhencullen, the outfit became airborne and at that point Founds joined Walmsley in the roll of passenger as they flew towards a wall, completely out of control.

Thankfully they merely glanced of the wall and appear to have come out of the crash relatively unscathed given the potential for serious injury in a clash like that.

It will be a heart-breaking situation for the boys, and is extremely disappointing for the fans also. They looked to be the only realistic challengers to the Crowe brothers this year. That being said, last year’s double winners lapped 30s quicker than even Founds and Walmsley on the opening lap. But now, more than ever, as things stand the three-wheel races look like a foregone conclusion at TT 25.

There was little to report from the other solo laps spun during the solo session. No-one set the world on fire in terms of lap times, with riders keen to simply to make good use of the bike-time and gain some extra miles ahead of the start of racing.

Mind you, there was some unusual names topping the tables but it should be noted that that was because the usual suspects were focusing on Superbike.

For the record, Dean Harrison topped the Supersport charts on Sunday with a lap of 124mph. And local hero, Conor Cummins was fastest man on track in the Stock class. The two-metre man banked a lap just shy of the 130 at 129.835mph ahead of Mike Browne and Jim Hind. North West 200 winner, Paul Jordan was fastest in SuperTwins, with Adam McLean and Baz Furber completing the top 3. The trio all lapped around the 118mph mark, quite a bit shy of the fastest times of the week.

Monday’s schedule starts bright and early. If all goes to plan then we should start with the 6-lap RST X D30 Superbike TT at 1045. That will be followed by the three-wheeling.media Sidecar TT at 1315.

The Monster energy Supersport TT is then set to go at 1500, but if the previous 10 days is anything to go on then Monday’s timetable may be viewed as merely a suggestion of what will happen, for it could well be ripped up and rewritten by the time alarms are going off around the island on Monday morning.

You can be sure that the officials will do all they can to get through the programme as it stands, for a yellow weather warning has been issued on the island for Monday night. Campers have been advised to take extra precautions and residents encouraged to secure their bins. Weather of that kind should be unthinkable on what will be officially the second day of the Northern Hemisphere summer. However, there may be a positive. A storm of that magnitude might just take those pesky rain clouds with it and leave some still air and blue skies in its wake. Chance would be a fine thing.

Superbike Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Bike Speed(mph) Session 1 D. Harrison Hon 133.07 Wed 2 D. Todd BMW 132.67 Fri 3 M. Dunlop BMW 132.00 Sun 4 P. Hickman BMW 131.33 Fri 5 C. Cummins BMW 131.03 Fri 6 N. Harrison Hon 130.17 Fri 7 S. Anderson Suz 129.88 Fri 8 I. Hutchinson BMW 129.76 Fri 9 M. Browne BMW 129.70 Sun 10 D. Herbertson Hon 129.26 Wed 11 R. Hodson Hon 129.14 Sun 12 J. Hind Hon 128.95 Sun 13 D. Johnson Kaw 128.90 Sat 14 P. Jordan Hon 128.76 Fri 15 J. McGuinness Hon 128.39 Fri 16 J. Hillier Hon 128.39 Fri 17 J. Brookes Hon 128.36 Sun 18 M. Evans Hon 127.60 Sun 19 P. Crowe BMW 127.00 Fri 20 M. Sweeney BMW 126.66 Fri 21 B. McCormack BMW 125.80 Sun 22 E. Kostamo BMW 125.22 Sun 23 M. Simpson Hon 124.86 Sun 24 A. Venter BMW 124.35 Sun 25 M. Rees Hon 124.33 Sat 26 J. Goetschy BMW 124.25 Fri 27 S. Bonetti Hon 124.24 Sun 28 J. Perry Hon 124.05 Fri 29 J. Cringle Hon 124.03 Sat 30 J. Trummer Kaw 123.94 Fri 31 D. Tweed Yam 123.56 Wed 32 J. Thompson Suz 123.44 Fri 33 M. Bottalico BMW 123.38 Fri 34 J. Chawke BMW 123.37 Sun 35 L. Maurer Yam 123.23 Fri 36 A. Blanc Hon 123.19 Wed 37 E. Ferre Hon 123.12 Sat 38 T. Weeden BMW 123.01 Fri 39 T. Monot Kaw 122.86 Wed 40 M. Parrett BMW 122.72 Wed 41 D. Rigby BMW 122.51 Fri 42 P. Williams Yam 122.48 Fri 43 K. Keyes Yam 122.40 Sun 44 B. Furber Hon 122.35 Sat 45 M. Stevenson Yam 122.23 Fri 46 S. West BMW 122.17 Sun 47 T. Robinson Yam 121.73 Sun 48 J. Yeardsley Apr 121.48 Fri 49 S. Parsons BMW 120.68 Fri 50 B. Burrell BMW 120.61 Fri 51 M. Russell Kaw 120.55 Sun 52 R. Hardisty Yam 120.45 Fri 53 M. Morris Hon 119.72 Fri 54 L. Majcan Yam 119.45 Sat 55 P. Cassidy Hon 118.41 Fri 56 A. Majola Yam 118.17 Fri

Superstock Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Bike Speed (mph) Session 1 D. Todd BMW 133.16 Sat 2 D. Harrison Hon 132.85 Fri 3 P. Hickman BMW 132.29 Fri 4 M. Dunlop BMW 130.39 Wed 5 C. Cummins BMW 129.84 Sun 6 I. Hutchinson BMW 129.76 Fri 7 M. Browne BMW 129.70 Sun 8 D. Herbertson Hon 129.26 Wed 9 J. Hind Hon 128.95 Sun 10 N. Harrison Hon 128.87 Fri 11 P. Jordan Hon 128.76 Fri 12 J. Hillier Hon 127.73 Fri 13 R. Hodson Hon 127.71 Sat 14 J. Brookes Hon 127.64 Sun 15 M. Evans Hon 127.60 Sun 16 D. Johnson Kaw 127.28 Fri 17 J. McGuinness Hon 127.21 Fri 18 S. Anderson Hon 126.86 Fri 19 M. Sweeney BMW 126.66 Fri 20 P. Crowe BMW 126.50 Fri 21 B. McCormack BMW 125.80 Sun 22 M. Simpson Hon 124.86 Sun 23 A. Venter BMW 124.35 Sun 24 M. Rees Hon 124.33 Sat 25 J. Goetschy BMW 124.25 Fri 26 S. Bonetti Hon 124.24 Sun 27 J. Perry Hon 124.05 Fri 28 J. Cringle Hon 124.03 Sat 29 J. Trummer Kaw 123.94 Fri 30 E. Kostamo BMW 123.73 Fri 31 D. Tweed Yam 123.56 Wed 32 J. Thompson Suz 123.44 Fri 33 M. Bottalico BMW 123.38 Fri 34 J. Chawke BMW 123.37 Sun 35 A. Blanc Hon 123.19 Wed 36 E. Ferre Hon 123.12 Sat 37 T. Weeden BMW 123.01 Fri 38 T. Monot Kaw 122.86 Wed 39 M. Parrett BMW 122.72 Wed 40 D. Rigby BMW 122.51 Fri 41 P. Williams Yam 122.48 Fri 42 K. Keyes Yam 122.40 Sun 43 B. Furber Hon 122.35 Sat 44 M. Stevenson Yam 122.23 Fri 45 S. West BMW 122.17 Sun 46 T. Robinson Yam 121.73 Sun 47 L. Maurer Yam 121.56 Sat 48 J. Yeardsley Apr 121.48 Fri 49 S. Parsons BMW 120.68 Fri 50 B. Burrell BMW 120.61 Fri 51 M. Russell Kaw 120.55 Sun 52 R. Hardisty Yam 120.45 Fri 53 M. Morris Hon 119.72 Fri 54 L. Majcan Yam 119.45 Sat 55 S. Johnson Suz 118.98 Fri 56 P. Cassidy Hon 118.41 Fri 57 A. Majola Yam 118.17 Fri 58 J. Halliday Suz 116.96 Fri

Supersport Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Bike Speed (mph) Session 1 D. Harrison Hon 128.09 Fri 2 M. Dunlop Duc 127.74 Fri 3 P. Hickman Tri 127.54 Fri 4 D. Todd Hon 126.85 Fri 5 J. Brookes Hon 125.89 Fri 6 J. Hillier Kaw 125.51 Fri 7 P. Jordan Hon 125.47 Fri 8 J. Hind Suz 125.34 Fri 9 M. Browne Yam 125.20 Fri 10 R. Hodson Yam 124.64 Fri 11 I. Hutchinson Yam 124.31 Fri 12 S. Anderson Suz 123.94 Fri 13 D. Johnson Kaw 123.68 Fri 14 M. Evans Tri 123.28 Sun 15 N. Harrison Hon 123.08 Fri 16 G. Johnson Suz 122.47 Fri 17 D. Herbertson Duc 121.54 Wed 18 J. Goetschy Duc 121.13 Fri 19 J. Thompson Yam 121.12 Wed 20 M. Sweeney Yam 120.97 Sun 21 C. Cummins Duc 120.92 Fri 22 B. Furber Kaw 120.68 Fri 23 L. Maurer Yam 120.66 Fri 24 M. Russell Kaw 120.47 Fri 25 B. McCormack Tri 120.36 Fri 26 A. McLean Yam 119.98 Sun 27 D. Rigby Kaw 119.31 Fri 28 J. Yeardsley Yam 119.28 Wed 29 E. Kostamo Yam 119.20 Fri 30 D. Tweed Yam 119.05 Fri 31 R. Hardisty Yam 118.93 Fri 32 K. Keyes Yam 118.90 Fri 33 J. Perry Hon 118.82 Fri 34 T. Weeden Yam 118.70 Fri 35 J. Chawke Hon 118.68 Wed 36 S. Parsons Tri 118.56 Fri 37 S. West Kaw 118.37 Fri 38 J. Cringle Yam 118.34 Fri 39 T. Monot Yam 118.33 Fri 40 A. Venter Hon 117.93 Sun 41 S. Johnson Suz 117.39 Fri 42 M. Dokoupil Yam 117.34 Wed 43 L. Majcan Yam 117.19 Fri 44 M. Stevenson Yam 117.16 Fri 45 E. Ferre Yam 117.12 Wed 46 P. Williams Suz 116.94 Fri 47 A. Blanc Hon 116.61 Fri 48 M. Parrett Yam 115.94 Fri 49 J. Halliday Suz 115.29 Fri 50 J. Fowler Tri 115.07 Sun 51 V. Lopez Yam 114.66 Sun 52 D. Brook Tri 114.43 Fri 53 L. Unissart Yam 114.21 Wed 54 P. Cassidy Hon 113.79 Sun

SuperTwin Fastest Times of the week

Pos Rider Bike Speed (mph) Session 1 M. Dunlop Pat 122.16 Fri 2 M. Evans Kaw 121.43 Fri 3 D. Herbertson Pat 121.19 Fri 4 M. Browne Kaw 120.82 Fri 5 D. Todd Pat 120.31 Fri 6 R. Hodson Pat 119.52 Wed 7 P. Jordan Apr 118.58 Sun 8 B. Furber Yam 118.58 Fri 9 A. McLean Yam 118.26 Sun 10 S. Bonetti Pat 117.57 Fri 11 M. Sweeney Apr 117.22 Fri 12 A. Majola Pat 117.21 Fri 13 P. Hickman Yam 116.72 Wed 14 J. Yeardsley Apr 116.56 Fri 15 M. Bottalico Pat 116.34 Fri 16 M. Dokoupil Apr 115.92 Sun 17 T. Weeden Apr 115.90 Wed 18 M. Rutter Yam 115.71 Sun 19 A. Venter Kaw 115.65 Fri 20 M. Simpson Kaw 115.38 Fri 21 J. Cregniot Apr 114.88 Fri 22 M. Morris Apr 114.77 Fri 23 M. Russell Apr 114.51 Fri 24 D. Tweed Apr 114.00 Fri 25 V. Lopez Pat 113.76 Sun 26 L. Unissart Apr 113.75 Fri 27 S. Anderson Yam 113.52 Sun 28 C. Moore Kaw 112.85 Fri 29 J. Fowler Kaw 112.78 Fri 30 T. Monot Apr 112.16 Fri 31 S. Parsons Kaw 111.69 Fri 32 S. Johnson Apr 111.64 Sun 33 P. Williams Apr 111.06 Wed 34 P. Cassidy Kaw 110.70 Sun 35 P. Murray Yam 110.21 Fri 36 R. Hardisty Apr 109.98 Wed 37 M. Parrett Apr 109.80 Fri 38 A. Hornby Pat 109.69 Sun 39 M. Yamanaka Kaw 109.36 Fri 40 W. Bourgeais Apr 109.36 Fri 41 V. Hankocyova Apr 108.40 Fri 42 M. Costello Kaw 107.11 Sun 43 S. West Yam 99.67 Wed

Sidecar Fastest Times of the week