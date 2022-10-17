2022 British Superbike Championship

Round 11 – Brands Hatch

British Superbike Race Two

Peter Hickman became the tenth different race winner of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in the second race at Brands Hatch, claiming FHO Racing BMW their first victory of the season.

Glenn Irwin initially launched off the line to lead the pack on the opening lap from brother Andrew and Hickman with Danny Buchan and new champion Bradley Ray in close contention.

Hickman was determined though and the FHO Racing BMW rider had moved to the front of the pack by lap four with a move down the inside at Paddock Hill Bend. He was able to maintain his edge despite a small advantage over the chasing pack who fought for the final podium positions.

Buchan had been biding his time and he moved into second place with five laps to go as he continued to come under pressure from the Irwin brothers and Jason O’Halloran who had been closing back in on the leading group over the closing laps.

On the final lap, Hickman had the edge with Buchan in second, but the tussle for third between Glenn Irwin and Andrew Irwin plus O’Halloran ended prematurely at Surtees when the SYNETIQ BMW rider made contact with his McAMS Yamaha rival.

O’Halloran crashed out of the race unhurt, but Andrew Irwin was issued a ride through equivalent time penalty (20 seconds), a three place grid penalty for race three and two penalty points.

Glenn Irwin claimed another podium finish meaning he has the advantage for the runner-up spot in the standings heading into race three, after Tommy Bridewell was forced to start the race from the eBay pit lane after a problem on the grid.

Bridewell fought his way through to fifth place, just adrift of Kyle Ryde in fourth place on the lone Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha, after champion Ray crashed out on the second lap at Paddock Hill Bend.

Danny Kent continued his best weekend of the season so far in sixth place ahead of Buildbase Suzuki teammates Christian Iddon and rookie Charlie Nesbitt with the MCE Ducati pairing of Josh Brookes and Tom Sykes completing the top ten.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Peter HICKMAN BMW 28m41.278 2 Danny BUCHAN BMW +0.622 3 Glenn IRWIN Honda +2.702 4 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +13.381 5 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +13.494 6 Danny KENT Suzuki +13.902 7 Christian IDDON Suzuki +15.181 8 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +16.426 9 Josh BROOKES Ducati +18.912 10 Tom SYKES Ducati +20.511 11 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +20.798 12 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +25.461 13 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +25.956 14 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +26.215 15 Davey TODD Honda +27.826 16 Tom NEAVE Honda +27.918 17 Andrew IRWIN BMW +35.241 18 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +37.811 19 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +43.226 20 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +49.410 21 Eemeli LAHTI Suzuki +49.868 Not Classified DNF Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1 Lap DNF Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Ryan VICKERS BMW 16 Laps DNF Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 17 Laps DNF Bradley RAY Yamaha 19 Laps

British Superbike Race Three

Glenn Irwin claimed the final Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win of the season for the Honda Racing UK team, holding off fierce rival and brother Andrew Irwin and Danny Buchan to sign of his 2022 campaign in style at Brands Hatch.

Glenn Irwin took the lead at the start but Danny Buchan made a move at Stirlings on the opening lap and then he was holding the advantage as the pack shuffled behind him with Peter Hickman, Glenn and Andrew in the front pack.

Buchan was withstanding the pressure but as the race reached the closing stages, the SYNETIQ BMQ rider made a mistake on the exit of Surtees, which created the opportunity the Irwin brothers needed to move ahead.

Glenn Irwin hit the front and then pulled the pin over the final three laps to take the chequered flag first for the final time this season and secure the runner-up spot in the standings. Andrew Irwin was back on the podium as he held the advantage over his teammate Buchan who completed the top three.

Tommy Bridewell was fourth on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati as he managed to get ahead of Hickman on the final lap, but the fifth place was enough to secure the Bennetts BSB Riders Cup trophy.

Champion Bradley Ray ended his season in sixth for the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team just ahead of the leading MCE Ducati of Josh Brookes with Buildbase Suzuki pairing Danny Kent and Christian Iddon running in eighth and ninth. Kyle Ryde completed the top ten on the second of the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamahas.

Jason O’Halloran failed to make the start of the final race of the season due to the crash in the second race. After dominating the first half of the season the tough last few rounds saw the Australian slip to fifth in the championship at the final juncture.

Countryman Josh Brookes never really fired in season 2022 and finished the season 14th in the championship after a tough year. Brookes will join Peter Hickman at FHO BMW for BSB 2023.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Honda 28m36.999 2 Andrew IRWIN BMW +0.672 3 Danny BUCHAN BMW +1.956 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +5.474 5 Peter HICKMAN BMW +5.679 6 Bradley RAY Yamaha +11.000 7 Josh BROOKES Ducati +11.334 8 Danny KENT Suzuki +11.485 9 Christian IDDON Suzuki +17.652 10 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +17.744 11 Tom SYKES Ducati +19.156 12 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +23.330 13 Ryan VICKERS BMW +23.406 14 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +24.046 15 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +24.172 16 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +24.353 17 Tom NEAVE Honda +35.186 18 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +39.884 19 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +47.258 20 Eemeli LAHTI Suzuki +57.124 Not Classified DNF Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 9 Laps DNF Liam DELVES Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF Davey TODD Honda 16 Laps DNF Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha /

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 1192 2 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 1171 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 1141 4 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 1095 5 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 1087 6 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 1077 7 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 1031 8 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 1017 9 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 283 10 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 272 11 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 205 12 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 187 13 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 181 14 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 161 15 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 135 16 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 77 17 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 65 18 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 38 19 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 36 20 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 28 21 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 23 22 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 18 23 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 18 24 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 14 25 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 9 26 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 27 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 2

British Superbike Rider Quotes

Bradley Ray

“It’s been unbelievable. If you’d said the results we would’ve got this season at the start of the year. And said, ‘you’re going to be British champion’, I would have bitten your hand off and took it. The whole team have grafted all year. It hasn’t been easy from the start, but we put a lot of work in.

“Pre-season was good and I knew that this would be my best chance to fight for the championship with Yamaha, with Rich Energy OMG. We just got our head down the whole season, took everything in our stride, maximised everything race by race and that allowed us to come to Brands Hatch and have a difficult round like we have.

“Obviously it would have been nicer to be fighting for victory and fighting for podiums [this weekend] but we’ve done enough work throughout the season to prove that we’re worthy champions. Just a big shout out to the team, family, friends and everyone who came out to Brands to support me this weekend.”

Glenn Irwin

“It’s been a fantastic year, we started with the treble at Silverstone, but seemed to stagnate from there. Takumi my teammate worked through a swing-arm option, which at the time wasn’t giving what I needed, but at Knockhill it then came to a level where Takumi had a better lap time, and I knew it was starting to come good. We made the change, which was an instant improvement.

“The Fireblade developed and we worked incredibly well, I also had some surgery on my shoulder which is something that hindered me. We then went to some physical tracks where we were able to fight, which showed that the bike had made a huge step but also physically I had.

“This weekend has been great, I did want three from three after yesterday, but I fought hard for the third place. In the final race things felt good and we instantly went into tyre saving mode, but then I had to work hard and I had a clear target to take the lead. The wins are for my team, they have worked so hard this year and it’s nice to be able to reward them with two wins and second overall in the championship.”

Jason O’Halloran

“There aren’t many words really, this hasn’t been the end to 2022 any of us wanted but that’s BSB and as we have found out, anything really can, and will happen!

“We made some changes to the bike after yesterday and I felt really good in that race, I lost a bit of time at the start but the feeling was good and I knew we could be strong at the end. The podium finish was there for the taking but unfortunately we got taken out for the third time in as many rounds.

“The guys worked really hard to get the bike ready and it all looked good, but unfortunately the bike cut out on the out lap bringing our season to a close.

“It’s hard to be positive right now, but we’ve had a good year – I’ve won seven races, had a load of podiums and the team had many 1-2 finishes so there’s a lot to be proud of. Thanks to the whole team and everyone involved.”

Josh Brookes

“It’s a sad day for me as I’ve grown to love the MCE Ducati and I’m going to miss riding the bike as I think anyone who rides a Ducati will say its infectious, like motorbikes are in general. I’ve enjoyed my time with the brand and the team as we’ve had a good time together but who knows what the future will bring.

“As for today, I’d say it’s been my best day on the bike this year so it’s nice to end on a positive note. Seventh is not the result I want but in terms of lap times and consistency, and staying strong right up until the end, I felt better than I have done all year. I kept pushing and was running close to the British Champion so that’s a good achievement in our final race together.”

Tom Sykes

“I can’t deny it’s been a disappointing season as I came to BSB and the PBM team to get involved and fight for the title. Unfortunately, we had some restrictions and whilst we showed what we could do at a big circuit like Donington we ultimately couldn’t do that often enough.

“I’m upset for myself and the team as the level of talent at PBM, in all areas of the garage, deserves a lot more. Sometimes you have difficult seasons and, unfortunately, 2022 has been one of those years. I’m obviously very grateful for the opportunity at PBM and they’ve been a pleasure to work with all year so would like to wish them all the best.”

British Superstock

Billy McConnell won a dramatic three-rider scrap to take victory and secure second in the championship as he beat Dan Linfoot to the line.

After a race long battle with FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen, McConnell took the lead with three laps to go, closely followed by Linfoot and what followed was a three rider battle to the line.

McConnell took the spoils by 0.047secs from Linfoot, with Olsen just 0.257s behind. Tom Ward took fourth, some five seconds later as Australian Brayden Elliott stole fifth from Richard Kerr at the line.

With the win Billy McConnell cemented second place in the 2022 British Superstock 1000 Championship.

Billy McConnell

“The team have worked faultlessly all weekend and we kept the bike the same as what it was in July and right from the beginning of the weekend, it felt mint. I made a reasonable start – finally – and got into second place but felt like I had the pace to go to the front. I made the move on Alex although he was stronger than me along the back straight.

“I wasn’t sure of the grip levels in the second half of the race but got back into the lead and then got my head down. To take my fourth win was brilliant and that’s the same as what Champion Davey Todd took and if it wasn’t for the bad luck we had when we got taken out, things may have been different. That’s how racing goes though and having only come together just before the first round, we’ve all done a great job and I can’t thank the team enough. We gelled from the start and will be back for sure.”

Countryman Brayden Elliott finished the season with fourth place in the championship while Levi Day took tenth for the year.

British Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda 20m28.893 2 Dan LINFOOT Honda +0.047 3 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.304 4 Tom WARD Aprilia +6.108 5 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +6.206 6 Richard KERR Honda +6.232 7 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +13.988 8 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +15.508 9 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +15.699 10 Brandon PAASCH Suzuki +15.721 11 Ash BEECH Honda +16.330 12 Tom OLIVER Aprilia +19.966 13 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +20.185 14 Brent HARRAN Honda +21.673 15 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +22.692 16 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +23.090 17 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +23.365 18 James HILLIER Yamaha +29.748 19 Rob McNEALY BMW +36.907 20 Sam COX BMW +37.011 21 Ben LUXTON BMW +42.608 22 Max STAINTON BMW +47.838 23 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +48.812 24 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +49.012 25 Joe MOORE Suzuki +49.509 26 David BROOK Honda +50.827 27 David SELLERS Suzuki +50.937 28 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +57.171 29 Connor Rossi THOMSON Yamaha +1m05.350 Not Classifieds DNF Sam OSBORNE Suzuki 6 Laps DNF Luke VERWEY BMW 6 Laps DNF Jack NIXON BMW 8 Laps DNF Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki 13 Laps

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (Honda) 286 2 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 273 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 251 4 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 200 5 Richard KERR (Honda) 197 6 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 185 7 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 172 8 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 134 9 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 92 10 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 71 11 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 70 12 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 69 13 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 69 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 65 15 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 58 16 Jack NIXON (BMW) 48 17 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 45 18 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki / Kawasaki) 44 19 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 44 20 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 30 21 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) 23 22 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 23 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 12 24 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 12 25 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 26 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki / Aprilia) 10 27 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 8 28 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 7 29 Brandon PAASCH (Suzuki) 6 30 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3 31 Ben LUXTON (BMW) 2 32 Mark CHIODO (Yamaha) 1

British Supersport Race Two / Feature

Bradley Perie brought down the curtain on an incredible history for the Appleyard Macadam Racing team as he took another win on the team’s final day in the series.

Perie beat Ashcourt Racing’s Lee Johnston by 2.508secs as Richard Cooper crossed the line third.

Perie’s team-mate Harry Truelove brought the second Appleyard machine home fourth after a close fight with Tom Booth-Amos.

Kiwi Damon Rees finished the final race in eighth place and took ninth in the championship.

Countryman Shane Richardson finished 23rd.

Mason Law was the GP2 class winner in 11th position, as Jake Archer took second with Harvey Claridge third.

British Supersport Race Two/Feature Results

Pos Class Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 23:40.186 2 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha 2.508 3 SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha 6.062 4 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 15.653 5 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 15.823 6 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha 15.913 7 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph 16.318 8 SSP Damon REES Yamaha 16.424 9 SSP Max COOK Yamaha 16.789 10 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki 17.493 11 GP2 Mason LAW ABM 17.509 12 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki 19.084 13 SSP Luke JONES Ducati 19.550 14 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha 29.071 15 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha 36.274 16 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR 36.602 17 SSP Shane RICHARDSON Triumph 37.883 18 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory 37.955 19 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha 53.480 20 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory 55.024 21 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki 1:02.506 22 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer 1:02.687 23 SSP Josh WOOD Yamaha 1:02.856 24 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory 1:04.773 25 GP2 Carl STEVENS Chassis Factory 1:23.814 26 GP2 Charlie MORRIS Ariane 1 Lap 27 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane 1 Lap 28 GP2 Jack SCOTT One 2 Laps Not Classified DNF GP2 Lukas WIMMER Kramer 1 Lap DNF SSP Scott SWANN Kawasak 10 Laps DNF GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer 11 Laps DNF SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph 12 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha 13 Laps DNF SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha 15 Laps DNF GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo / DNF SSP Dave GRACE Yamaha – Peterpan Racing /

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 401 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 359 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 275 4 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 257 5 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 229 6 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 200 7 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 155 8 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 153 9 Damon REES (Yamaha) 145 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 135 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 124 12 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 73 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 55 14 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 55 15 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 52 16 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 45 17 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 43 18 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 19 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 36 20 Mason LAW (Triumph) 34 21 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 22 Tom TOPARIS (Triumph) 25 23 Shane RICHARDSON (Triumph) 25 24 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 25 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 24 26 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 22 27 Max COOK (Yamaha) 13 28 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 13 29 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 30 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 7 31 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 32 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 6 33 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 34 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 2 35 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 36 David JONES (Ducati) 2 37 Jamie CRINGLE (Triumph) 1 38 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1 39 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 377 2 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 330 3 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 318 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 300 5 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 212 6 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 186 7 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 119 8 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 109 10 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 48 11 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 47 12 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 46 13 Charlie MORRIS (Ariane) 34

British Junior Superstock Race

Franco Bourne was back on the top step of the podium as he took the win by 1.785secs over Sam Laffins to end the season with the double win.

Third rider home was Seth Crump, who crossed the line a further 2.775secs back with Taylor Rose fourth as Owen Jenner beat Zak Fuller to claim fifth. Crump finished third in the championship.

Jacob Hatch finished the final race of the season in 17th place and the season in 22nd.

British Junior Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki 15m11.977 2 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +1.785 3 Seth CRUMP Yamaha +4.560 4 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +11.168 5 Owen JENNER Yamaha +11.487 6 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +11.604 7 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +13.693 8 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki +16.609 9 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +16.758 10 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +16.776 11 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +17.001 12 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +17.349 13 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki +19.796 14 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +20.664 15 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +21.140 16 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +22.053 17 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +23.219 18 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +23.270 19 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +27.912 20 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +28.025 21 Oisin MAHER Kawasaki +29.134 22 Anthony MAZZIOTTO III Kawasaki +31.533 23 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +31.592 24 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +32.338 25 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +38.245 26 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +38.281 27 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +38.554 28 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +44.064 29 Chloe JONES Yamaha +46.576 30 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +49.507 31 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +55.457 32 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +56.191 33 Jake MARSH Yamaha +56.689 Not Classified DNF Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Edmund BEST Yamaha /

British Junior Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Max COOK (Yamaha) 265 2 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 215 3 Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki) 162 4 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 158 5 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 148 6 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 131 7 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 115 8 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 113 9 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 99 10 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 74 11 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 63 12 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 63 13 Zak FULLER (Kawasaki) 57 14 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 54 15 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 53 16 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 49 17 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 40 18 Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki) 35 19 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 28 20 Callum BEY (Yamaha) 28 21 Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki) 26 22 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 26 23 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 21 24 Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki) 18 25 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 18 26 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 14 27 Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki) 13 28 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 5 29 Oisin MAHER (Kawasaki) 3 30 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 3 31 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 2 32 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 1

British Junior Supersport Race

Mikey Hardie signed off the year with a double win as he beat Jack Roach to the final race win of the year – and secured the runner-up spot in the championship.

Hardie took the win by 3.516secs as Roach took second, a further 0.843secs ahead of Joe Ellis in third. Fourth rider home was Charlie Atkins, with Abbz Thomas fifth.

British Junior Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 17m51.649 2 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +3.510 3 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +4.353 4 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +4.364 5 Abbz THOMAS Kawasaki +4.822 6 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +4.851 7 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +5.390 8 Gus RODIO Kawasaki +6.829 9 Jack KIRSCH Kawasaki +22.561 10 Maximus HARDY Kawasaki +22.653 11 Harry COOK Yamaha +30.223 12 Keo WALKER Kawasaki +30.297 13 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +33.495 14 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +34.371 15 Felix DORLING Kawasaki +34.418 16 Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki +35.399 17 Katie HAND Yamaha +35.514 18 Aaron MONK Kawasaki +35.553 19 James CLEARY Kawasaki +36.392 20 Lewis SMART Kawasaki +36.758 21 Jack KNIGHTS Kawasaki +42.240 22 Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki +47.910 23 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +56.873 24 Denise DAL ZOTTO Kawasaki +1m02.807 25 Fred McMULLAN Yamaha +1m02.870 26 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +1m02.932 27 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +1m06.558 Not Classified DNF Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT Kawasaki 1 Lap DNF James McMANUS Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Charlie BARNES Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Aaron LILLY Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Freddie BARNES Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Calum BEACH Kawasaki 9 Laps

British Junior Supersport Championship Points