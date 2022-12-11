FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Round 1 – Poland

Billy Bolt kicked off his FIM SuperEnduro title defence in Poland with a well deserved and dominant win, coinciding with his return from injury after five-months. That performance saw Bolt win all three Prestige races in Krakow to walk away with a 12-point lead.

Dominating the SuperPole hot lap by nearly one and a half seconds, Billy earned himself the first gate pick for the opening Prestige race of the night. Despite it marking his first competitive outing in over five months, the FE 350 mounted rider was quick to show everyone that he’d lost none of his race craft.

Taking control of the lead, the Husqvarna rider checked out to secure the first race win of the night in Krakow. Jonny Walker and Cody Webb rounded out the top three.

With the grid order reversed for the second Prestige race, Billy opted for a steady start from row two before carefully cutting his way through the field with rapid precision.

Working safe, clean overtakes, he quickly moved to the front of the field. Once past leader Taddy Blazusiak, he upped his pace during the midway point to pull clear of his rivals for an eventual 30-second margin of victory. This time it was Jonny Walker followed by Taddy Blazusiak behind Bolt.

As the gate dropped on the third and final Prestige race in Krakow, Billy set his sights on making it a clean sweep of wins at round one and he didn’t disappoint. Although getting a little boxed in during the first few corners of lap one, the Brit remained calm and composed as he moved up to second.

After a couple of laps battling with early leader Jonny Walker, Bolt soon put his Husqvarna out front and wasn’t headed. Walker had to settle for second – for the third time of the night – and Cody Webb returned to the top three for the final race.

Claiming three wins from three starts at round one in Poland, defending world champion Bolt has bounced back from injury in perfect style to establish himself as the rider to beat in the new SuperEnduro season.

Billy Bolt – P1

“I’m so pleased to be back racing, but to make my comeback with a clean sweep of wins and taking SuperPole is the dream start to the championship I had hoped for. It’s felt like a long and tough five months off the bike, but I’m chuffed to be back on the bike and racing hard again. It’s what I love to do. Although tonight went to plan, I feel like I’ve some work to do to get back to my very best. We’ve a couple of weeks until round two in Germany, so I’ll keep working hard to be even stronger there.”

Jonny Walker – P2

“P2 tonight here in Poland, the fans were amazing. Thanks again to my sponsors.”

Cody Webb – P3

“Less than a year ago I finished up arguably the worst season of my racing career in @superenduro_fim I capped off the season with a broken and dislocated wrist. My contract was ending at the end of the year and after meeting with the orthopedic surgeon and talking to other racers that suffered the same wrist injury, I thought my career was over. I’m so thankful that the doctor did the best he could and got me back on track. While I was recovering I was super proud of the @shercousa_official crew, especially my mechanic @cdr188 and teammate @cooperabbott120 for taking the time to make necessary improvements to our race bikes for Endurocross. I milked my wrist through the AMA Endurocross series with nearly zero prep and was able to salvage third in the championship and win the final round. Then to hit my final race of ‘22 under a year after my major injury, there’s no way I could have been happier to redeem myself by standing back on the podium of Superenduro. So honored to have this opportunity and thanks to everyone for helping me accomplish my dreams.”

Taddy Blazusiak kicked off the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship with a fighting fourth at round one. Narrowly missing out on a podium result at his home race, the Polish star still tied on points with third place to ensure a solid start to the new season.

Hoping to make amends in the third and final Prestige race, a crash on the opening lap dropped Taddy down the order. Knowing a place on the overall podium was hanging in the balance, the EC 350F mounted rider pushed hard to regroup. Racing his way from eighth to fourth, he needed to overtake Webb for the podium spot, but was unable to do so.

Taddy Blazusiak – P4

“It was a tough race tonight. The dirt was so difficult to ride. Big ruts formed on the jumps, and it was hard to make consistent clean laps. In race one I used a lot of energy going from last to fourth and my arms pumped up at the end of that race. They stayed really tight for the rest of the night, and I was fighting against myself at times. I’m disappointed not to finish on the podium at home, but tying on points for third is still a good result for the championship. My speed and pace is good, so I’m confident for more in Germany.”

The FIM SuperEnduro World Championship continues with round two’s GP of Germany on January 7, 2023.

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, Round 1

Prestige Overall

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts Jonny Walker (Beta) 51pts Cody Webb (Sherco) 43pts Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 43pts Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 31pts

Prestige Race 1

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:41.953 Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:58.900 Cody Webb (Sherco) 10 laps, 8:14.278…

Prestige Race 2

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:25.807 Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:55.102 Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 10 laps, 8:05.578…

Prestige Race 3

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 7:19.638 Jonny Walker (Beta) 10 laps, 7:41.718 Cody Webb (Sherco) 10 laps, 7:49.157…

FIM SuperEnduro Championship Standings (After Round 1)