MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC
Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit
Round One –
Words and images by Nick Edards / Half Light
Round One of St George Summer Nights Series 23/24 (SNS04) ran under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, Friday 15th December. The previous race report, you can find here and covered the Pirelli Unlimited F1 and F2 classes, including a few more details on the format that I won’t repeat here.
This report focuses on AGV Unlimited F3, which is for Superbike riders not expected to hit sub 1:40sec lap times, and the AMA Warehouse 600 class. The 600s are split into two sub-categories but share track time. F1 is for International/National grade riders, F2 is the preserve of the Clubbies.
Both AGV Unlimited and AMA Warehouse 600 had a short, in the case of this round very short, qualifying session followed by three nine-minute plus one lap races.
Despite the tight timing, with just four hours to complete all track action with a 6:30 pm start, all races did start although the AGV Unlimited’s final race was red-flagged as a result of an incident and had to be called with no points awarded as there wasn’t time to restart.
AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying
In AGV Unlimited, the brevity of qualifying meant that riders were at best only able to complete two timed laps with some only managing one.
Ryan Masri (#96, BMW HP4) topped the timing sheets with a 1:38.9640 with Alistair Knipe (#411, Kawasaki ZX-10R), Josh Taylor (#34 Insight Auto Electrics BMW S 1000 RR), William Steuart (#78 Wills Garage Yamaha R1) and Muhammed Burhanuddin (#68 Wet4U, Portbike, GASD Kawasaki ZX-10R) holding second through fifth.
Masri’s sub 1:40sec qualifying result saw him immediately bumped to Unlimited F2 as per standing rules.
AGV Unlimited F3 Race One
In Race One, Alistair Knipe crossed the line first but a 10 second penalty for a jump start lost him two places. As a result Josh Taylor took the win, Andrew Lee (#58 Gee Tee Motorcycles, Innershaft Works Aprilia RSV4) crossing the line six seconds behind Taylor.
Had Knipe not scored the penalty, his margin of victory would have been a little over half a second. Muhammed Burhanuddin and James Berkley (#17 Amazing Grazing Boards BMW S 1000 RR) rounded out the top five.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|F/Lap
|1
|JOSHUA TAYLOR
|BMW
|11:38.4840
|1:38.2420
|2
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA
|11:44.8160
|1:39.0160
|3
|ALISTAIR KNIPE
|KAWASAKI
|11:47.9130
|1:37.4220*
|4
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI
|11:55.8330
|1:40.2530
|5
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW
|11:56.3030
|1:40.3350
|6
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM
|11:59.3920
|1:40.9910
|7
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA
|12:01.9600
|1:41.3540
|8
|WILLIAM STEUART
|YAMAHA
|12:08.1760
|1:41.9850
|9
|JAMES BULLOCH
|YAMAHA
|12:08.2240
|1:42.3500
|10
|LUKE MILLS
|HONDA
|12:12.1140
|1:43.1020
|11
|MARTIN BALL
|SUZUKI
|12:17.4440
|1:42.5730
|12
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI
|12:17.5250
|1:41.7620
|13
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW
|12:22.2330
|1:43.5400
|14
|ROBERT SALVIA
|KTM
|12:26.0860
|1:44.1420
|15
|GAVIN MUDIE
|SUZUKI
|12:27.1720
|1:44.2750
|16
|ASH EDWARDS
|YAMAHA
|12:27.2560
|1:43.0470
|17
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI
|12:27.5590
|1:44.6530
|18
|RICHARD EASTON
|SUZUKI
|12:50.0430
|1:47.2660
|19
|MICHAEL COLE
|YAMAHA
|12:58.3150
|1:48.7840
|20
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI
|12:58.8460
|1:48.8790
|21
|DEAN WINTON
|DUCATI
|12:59.0410
|1:48.9960
|22
|CASSANDRA TOFLER
|DUCATI
|13:01.0230
|1:49.8880
|23
|CRAIG SHALES
|DUCATI
|13:01.2990
|1:48.7610
|DNF
|DAING I BIN AB MUNAP
|YAMAHA
|–
|–
AGV Unlimited Race Two
Race Two and Taylor was gone, taking the win from James Berkley with a comfortable gap of five seconds. Berkley had Lee on his tail across the line and Knipe and Burhanuddin rounded out the top five.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|F/Lap
|1
|JOSHUA TAYLOR
|BMW
|11:39.7790
|1:38.6140*
|2
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW
|11:45.3560
|1:39.4700
|3
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA
|11:45.7520
|1:39.3740
|4
|ALISTAIR KNIPE
|KAWASAKI
|11:52.3700
|1:39.8740
|5
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI
|12:02.8230
|1:40.5440
|6
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA
|12:12.2370
|1:41.8500
|7
|LUKE MILLS
|HONDA
|12:12.8340
|1:41.2810
|8
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI
|12:13.4310
|1:41.5720
|9
|JAMES BULLOCH
|YAMAHA
|12:13.4630
|1:43.4330
|10
|MARTIN BALL
|SUZUKI
|12:13.6570
|1:43.0850
|11
|WILLIAM STEUART
|YAMAHA
|12:14.8140
|1:41.3060
|12
|ROBERT SALVIA
|KTM
|12:33.2950
|1:45.5670
|13
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI
|12:35.7850
|1:46.1220
|14
|DAING I BIN AB MUNAP
|YAMAHA
|12:36.7200
|1:45.6170
|15
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW
|12:52.0710
|1:43.9240
|16
|MICHAEL COLE
|YAMAHA
|12:56.3300
|1:49.1190
|17
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI
|13:04.8700
|1:49.8560
|DNF
|GAVIN MUDIE
|SUZUKI
|9:12.7740
|1:44.1280
|DNF
|CASSANDRA TOFLER
|DUCATI
|–
|–
|DNF
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM
|–
|–
AGV Unlimited Overall
With Race Three called without points awarded, Josh Taylor’s two from two gave him a perfect fifty-points at the top of the table and a twelve-point lead over Andrew Lee.
Second through fifth are covered by just five-points heading into Round Two on January 13th. Berkley, Knipe and Burhanuddin are holding third through fifth.
Taylor’s consistent sub 1:40sec laps will see him moved to F2 for Round Two and as per standing rules, and he’ll take half of the points gained from Round One with him.
Josh Taylor #34 AGV Unlimited F3
“Wow, what an introduction into racing! Being my first race, I was nervous to say the least. Everyone I interacted with from racers to marshalls to mechanics were super helpful and made me feel more than comfortable. To come away with two wins and a new PB is unbelievable, I’ve got plenty to learn and work on before Round Two but to consistently punch out 1.38’s in a race setting is an unreal feeling. Thanks to all involved, couldn’t have had a better experience.”
Andrew Lee #58 AGV Unlimited F3
“Had such a blast for the first round of night racing. It was so great to be fighting mates with perfect track conditions, and such a good vibe off track too! Looking forward to fighting for the top step at the next round in January.”
James Berkley #17 AGV Unlimited F3
“St George MCC Summer Night Series once again turned on the goods. I had a great night, PBs and third overall in F3 Unlimited. But more importantly the series is bloody awesome, qualifying and three races in quick succession. Suits me to a tee. Beers and presentations afterwards spot on. Big Thank you to all organisers and volunteers, pleasure to be there and a great atmosphere all round. There’s five more nights to go and I can’t wait. Thanks to St George for such a great series.”
AGV Unlimited F3 Standings
|AGV Unlimited F3
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|JOSHUA TAYLOR
|BMW S1000RR
|25
|25
|0
|50
|2
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA RSV4
|20
|18
|0
|38
|3
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW S1000RR
|16
|20
|0
|36
|4
|ALISTAIR KNIPE
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|18
|17
|0
|35
|5
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|17
|16
|0
|33
|6
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|14
|15
|0
|29
|7
|LUKE MILLS
|HONDA CBR1000RR
|11
|14
|0
|25
|8
|JAMES BULLOCH
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|12
|12
|0
|24
|9
|WILLIAM STEUART
|YAMAHA R1
|13
|10
|0
|23
|10
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI V4S
|9
|13
|0
|22
|11
|MARTIN BALL
|SUZUKI GSXRR
|10
|11
|0
|21
|12
|ROBERT SALVIA
|KTM SXF
|7
|9
|0
|16
|13
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM 890 DUKE
|15
|0
|0
|15
|14
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW S1000RR
|8
|6
|0
|14
|15
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI GSXR-1000
|4
|8
|0
|12
|16
|MICHAEL COLE
|YAMAHA R1
|2
|5
|0
|7
|17
|DAING I BIN AB MUNAP
|YAMAHA R1M
|0
|7
|0
|7
|18
|GAVIN MUDIE
|SUZUKI GSXR1000
|6
|0
|0
|6
|19
|ASH EDWARDS
|YAMAHA YZFR1
|5
|0
|0
|5
|20
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI V2
|1
|4
|0
|5
|21
|RICHARD EASTON
|SUZUKI GSXR750L
|3
|0
|0
|3
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying
In AMA Warehouse 600 F1/F2 qualifying, Sean Condon (Digibiz Earthwork Yamaha R6) was quick out of the blocks, and isn’t he always. With only three timed laps for most riders, Condon was able to top the timing sheets with a 1:34.0680.
Jack Favelle (#33 Addicted to Track, Favelle Advisory Yamaha R6) took out second almost exactly a second down on Condon’s time.
Jonathan Nahlous (#20 Yamaha R6), Marcus Hamod (Motocity, Link International, AGV, Macna, TCX Boots, Motul, Pirelli, Jeckyl & Hyde, Suncoast Power House, Honda Honda CBR600RR) and Glenn Nelson (#9 Stop and Seal, Race and Road, XXX Suspension, All Spa Repairs, Form Commercial Group, P & T O’Brien Transport, Booches Bar, AGV, TCX, Plug a Lug Yamaha R6) held the remainder of the top spots in F1.
In the F2 class, Joshua Newman (#117, Wet4U Race Fairings, GCE Austr, GASD, Portbike, Arai Helmets, Ixon, Gaerne, Cassons Australia, SBS Brakes, NG Brakes, Venhill Engineering, DMK Designs Kawasaki ZX-6R) laid down a 1:37.0320 which was good enough to give him fastest in class and an eighth place start on the grid.
Christian Rossi (#77 Rossi Moto Works, Alite Trays & Canopies Yamaha R6), Matthew Blair (#64 Triumph Daytona 675R) and Simone Boldrini (#4 TF Moto, Maselli Suspension, BucciMoto AU, PZ Racing, Sydney Dyno, Motoschool, Sydney West Riders, Wellsprung Suspension Yamaha R6) were all F2 class riders able to break the 1:40sec mark in their qualifying runs giving them good grid positions going into the first race.
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One
Condon continued to show great form in Race One, sprinting away for a near second-and-a-half victory over Jacob Roulstone with Nahlous just half a second behind in third. ASBK 2023 Supersport 300 champion Hamod took fourth with Cameron Dunker in fifth.
In F2, Newman took out the category win with a ninth-place overall finish with Rossi two-tenths of a second adrift. Blair, Boldrini and Timothy Rodley (#17 Motocity, Figtree Gourmet Kitchen, Rossi Motorworks Yamaha R6) took the remaining category top five spots.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time
|F/Lap
|1
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:04.4020
|1:33.7370
|2
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|F1
|11:05.8670
|1:33.7230*
|3
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:06.0450
|1:33.9550
|4
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA
|F1
|11:10.9430
|1:34.4800
|5
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:11.1600
|1:34.4660
|6
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:11.6160
|1:34.7250
|7
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:21.9440
|1:36.1960
|8
|DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:30.4410
|1:37.0820
|9
|JOSHUA NEWMAN
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|11:35.9980
|1:38.0830
|10
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:36.1240
|1:36.4960
|11
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|11:36.6750
|1:37.8310
|12
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:37.0690
|1:37.5510
|13
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:42.6120
|1:38.3990
|14
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|11:43.4210
|1:38.6380
|15
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|12:03.1030
|1:41.1940
|16
|BRADLEY LUMB
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|12:03.1730
|1:41.1270
|17
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:08.0820
|1:42.2610
|18
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|12:08.2330
|1:41.8330
|19
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:09.2500
|1:41.9010
|20
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:18.8740
|1:43.6900
|21
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:26.4330
|1:44.7430
|22
|STUART KITSON
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:27.5390
|1:42.2730
|23
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:34.4490
|1:44.4930
|24
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:34.8750
|1:43.0870
|25
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:35.5210
|1:43.2670
|26
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:37.8990
|1:44.8080
|27
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:45.1820
|1:44.9580
|28
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:45.3860
|1:47.0900
|29
|KURT BERNHARDT
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:47.6190
|1:46.3600
|30
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:49.1150
|1:46.7830
|31
|TOM FELLEW
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:06.0650
|1:47.9110
|32
|DANIEL CHARILAOU
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:07.5080
|1:48.0270
|33
|MAX YOUNG
|SUZUKI
|F2
|11:52.1350
|1:55.4120
|DNF
|PETER ZAMMIT
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|5:13.3100
|1:38.4530
|DNF
|DARAGH SMITH
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|9:39.7570
|1:51.9340
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two
Race Two in the 600 F1 category saw Jonathan Nahlous take command with a one-second win over Condon who had a battle on his hands with just three tenths of a second separating him Roulstone and Dunker at the end of seven manic laps.
Hamod couldn’t quite keep in touch with the top four but crossed the line in a very credible fifth spot just a second-and-a-half behind Dunker.
In F2, Christian Rossi’s good run came to an end when a brake issue landed him on his head in T11 without significant injury to him or his R6.
Once again, Newman took the win, Boldrini, Blair, Tim Hunt (#75 Assetnote Triumph Daytona 675R) and Timothy Rodley filling out the F2 top-five.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time
|F/Lap
|1
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:08.1910
|1:34.2990
|2
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:09.1130
|1:34.2290*
|3
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|F1
|11:09.2340
|1:34.3140
|4
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:09.4220
|1:34.2640
|5
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA
|F1
|11:11.2090
|1:34.7090
|6
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:11.3190
|1:34.5410
|7
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:24.3910
|1:36.3910
|8
|DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:33.4230
|1:37.3550
|9
|JOSHUA NEWMAN
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|11:34.3250
|1:37.9220
|10
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:35.4840
|1:37.6850
|11
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|11:37.4680
|1:38.0250
|12
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|11:41.7650
|1:38.8780
|13
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:41.8760
|1:38.7950
|14
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|11:50.7710
|1:40.1410
|15
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:01.4860
|1:40.6720
|16
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:03.3670
|1:40.8300
|17
|BRADLEY LUMB
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|12:03.4120
|1:41.2260
|18
|STUART KITSON
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:03.7300
|1:40.8730
|19
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|12:05.8660
|1:41.9900
|20
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:06.3420
|1:41.4070
|21
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:07.8850
|1:41.4010
|22
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:11.2460
|1:42.9410
|23
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:11.3130
|1:42.2120
|24
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:29.6350
|1:44.9550
|25
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:30.5720
|1:45.1860
|26
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:34.0530
|1:44.9110
|27
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:39.5870
|1:44.6750
|28
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:39.9980
|1:44.6110
|29
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:40.2440
|1:46.5580
|30
|TOM FELLEW
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:09.0440
|1:48.2960
|31
|MAX YOUNG
|SUZUKI
|F2
|11:30.3050
|1:53.0670
|DNF
|KURT BERNHARDT
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:05.6040
|1:48.3310
|DNF
|DANIEL CHARILAOU
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:05.8930
|1:47.0530
|DNF
|DARAGH SMITH
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|7:11.0870
|1:43.5640
|DNF
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA
|F2
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Three
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Race Three gave us another demonstration of 600 cc Tetris with multiple bikes packed into the smallest amount of track space possible. Condon taking the F1 win from Roulstone, Nahlous, Hamod and Favelle.
In F2, it was three from three for Joshua Newman, Boldrini once again bringing it home in second and Hunt, Kristian O’Donnell (#49 Kawasaki ZX-6R) and Rodley taking the remaining top five places.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time
|F/Lap
|1
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:06.3750
|1:33.9510*
|2
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|F1
|11:08.3060
|1:34.3250
|3
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:09.0450
|1:34.3610
|4
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA
|F1
|11:09.4180
|1:34.3280
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:09.4220
|1:34.3520
|6
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:09.4630
|1:34.2290
|7
|DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN
|YAMAHA
|F1
|11:27.4080
|1:36.8400
|8
|JOSHUA NEWMAN
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|11:27.7790
|1:36.7140
|9
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:42.3060
|1:38.7910
|10
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|11:42.9390
|1:39.1170
|11
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|11:43.0640
|1:38.9480
|12
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:43.6080
|1:38.9280
|13
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|11:48.2440
|1:39.3340
|14
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:54.0950
|1:40.4430
|15
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI
|F2
|11:54.6490
|1:39.9840
|16
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|11:57.3390
|1:40.3240
|17
|BRADLEY LUMB
|KAWASAKI
|F2
|12:00.6650
|1:40.6160
|18
|STUART KITSON
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:03.2360
|1:40.8250
|19
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:04.1950
|1:41.5220
|20
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:10.1520
|1:42.6420
|21
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:19.3990
|1:42.8000
|22
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:19.5820
|1:42.9520
|23
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:21.9780
|1:42.3270
|24
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH
|F2
|12:34.5940
|1:45.5720
|25
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:34.6780
|1:45.9990
|26
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI
|F2
|12:34.9750
|1:45.8670
|27
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:36.7320
|1:45.4130
|28
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA
|F2
|12:37.9100
|1:46.4750
|29
|TOM FELLEW
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:12.6030
|1:48.7970
|30
|KURT BERNHARDT
|YAMAHA
|F2
|11:13.3420
|1:48.5150
|31
|MAX YOUNG
|SUZUKI
|F2
|11:17.7250
|1:49.4540
|DNF
|DANIEL CHARILAOU
|YAMAHA
|F2
|10:59.4120
|1:47.2300
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Overall
Going to Round Two in January, Condon leads F1 by nine-points from Nahlous with Roulstone, Hamod and Dunker in third through fifth.
In F2, Newman’s perfect 75 gives him a handsome lead of 18-points over Boldrini; Blair holds third, Hunt forth and Rodley fifth. Just three points separate third from fifth.
Sean Condon #26 AMA Warehouse F1
“It was great to be back at the Summer Night Series! The racing was awesome, but battling with JJ and Roulstone was absolutely epic! So much passing and real close racing. I absolutely loved it and am real happy to come away with the round win.”
Jonathan Nahlous #20 AMA Warehouse F1
“Round One of the Summer Night Series, taking out P2 overall for the night! I had such a great time being able to race with some really fast boys under lights, scrapping with everyone back and forth and learning heaps from some very experienced racers racing hard against each other. My highlight was my Race Two win, I had a problem off the start and dropped to ninth so I had to make my way back through the pack battling and fighting back to the front. Really looking forward to the next round next month hoping to go one better, I know a lot of the same boys will be there so it won’t be easy, but that’s what makes it exciting and that’s what I love.”
Jacob Roulstone, #12 AMA Warehouse F1
“The first summer night series was awesome fun. Really enjoyed the close racing in the 600 class. Thanks to the club for putting it all together, always great events and thanks also to Kelvin Reilly for the bike. Can’t wait for the next round on 13th January.”
Joshua Newman #117 AMA Warehouse F2
“Was a fantastic night and a great first outing onboard a 600 cc machine. I’ve been coming to the St George Summer Night Series the past few years as a spectator and it was great to get my first go. The night saw myself make improvements as I learnt the bike and how to adapt my riding to suit as well as learning off the other more experienced riders. Fantastic to come out with a first place in the F2 class and be in the mix with some riders that have more experience on the 600.”
Simone Boldrini #4 AMA Warehouse F2
“Thanks to the St George motorcycle club for stepping it up once again with this year Summer Night Series. I had a blast last night and coming home with P2 overall in 600 F2 class is just amazing. The club put so much effort in getting these amazing international and national champion riders to come race with us finishing P10 overall behind such good riders it’s an honour. See you all on the 13th of Jan!!”
Matthew Blair #64 AMA Warehouse F2
“Participating in my inaugural St George Summer Night Series race was truly exhilarating. The rapid succession of races added an extra layer of excitement to the evening, and securing a third place in the 600 F2 category made it even more memorable. For anyone contemplating getting into racing, I highly recommend giving it a shot. Thanks for hosting such a fantastic event!”
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Standings
|AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Standings
|Class F1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA R6
|25
|20
|25
|70
|2
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|18
|25
|18
|61
|3
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|–
|20
|18
|20
|58
|4
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|17
|16
|17
|50
|5
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|16
|17
|15
|48
|6
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|15
|15
|16
|46
|7
|DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|13
|13
|14
|40
|8
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|14
|14
|0
|28
|Class F2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|JOSHUA NEWMAN
|KAWASAKI ZX6
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|17
|20
|20
|57
|3
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|18
|18
|15
|51
|4
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|15
|17
|18
|50
|5
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|16
|16
|16
|48
|6
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|14
|15
|17
|46
|7
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|12
|14
|13
|39
|8
|BRADLEY LUMB
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|13
|12
|11
|36
|9
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|11
|10
|12
|33
|10
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA R6
|5
|13
|14
|32
|11
|STUART KITSON
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|7
|11
|10
|28
|12
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA R6
|9
|9
|8
|26
|13
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|10
|8
|7
|25
|14
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|SUZUKI SV650
|4
|7
|9
|20
|15
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|8
|6
|6
|20
|16
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|20
|0
|0
|20
|17
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675
|6
|4
|4
|14
|18
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|3
|5
|3
|11
|19
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|20
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI GSXR
|2
|2
|2
|6
|21
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA MT07
|0
|3
|1
|4
|22
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|1
|0
|0
|1
MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St George MCC
- Round Two: Saturday 13th January
- Round Three: Friday 26th/Saturday 27th January
- Round Four: Friday 9th/Saturday 10th February