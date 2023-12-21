MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round One –

Words and images by Nick Edards / Half Light

Round One of St George Summer Nights Series 23/24 (SNS04) ran under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, Friday 15th December. The previous race report, you can find here and covered the Pirelli Unlimited F1 and F2 classes, including a few more details on the format that I won’t repeat here.

This report focuses on AGV Unlimited F3, which is for Superbike riders not expected to hit sub 1:40sec lap times, and the AMA Warehouse 600 class. The 600s are split into two sub-categories but share track time. F1 is for International/National grade riders, F2 is the preserve of the Clubbies.

Both AGV Unlimited and AMA Warehouse 600 had a short, in the case of this round very short, qualifying session followed by three nine-minute plus one lap races.

Despite the tight timing, with just four hours to complete all track action with a 6:30 pm start, all races did start although the AGV Unlimited’s final race was red-flagged as a result of an incident and had to be called with no points awarded as there wasn’t time to restart.

AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying

In AGV Unlimited, the brevity of qualifying meant that riders were at best only able to complete two timed laps with some only managing one.

Ryan Masri (#96, BMW HP4) topped the timing sheets with a 1:38.9640 with Alistair Knipe (#411, Kawasaki ZX-10R), Josh Taylor (#34 Insight Auto Electrics BMW S 1000 RR), William Steuart (#78 Wills Garage Yamaha R1) and Muhammed Burhanuddin (#68 Wet4U, Portbike, GASD Kawasaki ZX-10R) holding second through fifth.

Masri’s sub 1:40sec qualifying result saw him immediately bumped to Unlimited F2 as per standing rules.

AGV Unlimited F3 Race One

In Race One, Alistair Knipe crossed the line first but a 10 second penalty for a jump start lost him two places. As a result Josh Taylor took the win, Andrew Lee (#58 Gee Tee Motorcycles, Innershaft Works Aprilia RSV4) crossing the line six seconds behind Taylor.

Had Knipe not scored the penalty, his margin of victory would have been a little over half a second. Muhammed Burhanuddin and James Berkley (#17 Amazing Grazing Boards BMW S 1000 RR) rounded out the top five.

Pos Rider Bike Time F/Lap 1 JOSHUA TAYLOR BMW 11:38.4840 1:38.2420 2 ANDREW LEE APRILIA 11:44.8160 1:39.0160 3 ALISTAIR KNIPE KAWASAKI 11:47.9130 1:37.4220* 4 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI 11:55.8330 1:40.2530 5 JAMES BERKLEY BMW 11:56.3030 1:40.3350 6 ADAM TERRY KTM 11:59.3920 1:40.9910 7 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA 12:01.9600 1:41.3540 8 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA 12:08.1760 1:41.9850 9 JAMES BULLOCH YAMAHA 12:08.2240 1:42.3500 10 LUKE MILLS HONDA 12:12.1140 1:43.1020 11 MARTIN BALL SUZUKI 12:17.4440 1:42.5730 12 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI 12:17.5250 1:41.7620 13 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW 12:22.2330 1:43.5400 14 ROBERT SALVIA KTM 12:26.0860 1:44.1420 15 GAVIN MUDIE SUZUKI 12:27.1720 1:44.2750 16 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA 12:27.2560 1:43.0470 17 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI 12:27.5590 1:44.6530 18 RICHARD EASTON SUZUKI 12:50.0430 1:47.2660 19 MICHAEL COLE YAMAHA 12:58.3150 1:48.7840 20 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI 12:58.8460 1:48.8790 21 DEAN WINTON DUCATI 12:59.0410 1:48.9960 22 CASSANDRA TOFLER DUCATI 13:01.0230 1:49.8880 23 CRAIG SHALES DUCATI 13:01.2990 1:48.7610 DNF DAING I BIN AB MUNAP YAMAHA – –

AGV Unlimited Race Two

Race Two and Taylor was gone, taking the win from James Berkley with a comfortable gap of five seconds. Berkley had Lee on his tail across the line and Knipe and Burhanuddin rounded out the top five.

Pos Rider Bike Time F/Lap 1 JOSHUA TAYLOR BMW 11:39.7790 1:38.6140* 2 JAMES BERKLEY BMW 11:45.3560 1:39.4700 3 ANDREW LEE APRILIA 11:45.7520 1:39.3740 4 ALISTAIR KNIPE KAWASAKI 11:52.3700 1:39.8740 5 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI 12:02.8230 1:40.5440 6 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA 12:12.2370 1:41.8500 7 LUKE MILLS HONDA 12:12.8340 1:41.2810 8 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI 12:13.4310 1:41.5720 9 JAMES BULLOCH YAMAHA 12:13.4630 1:43.4330 10 MARTIN BALL SUZUKI 12:13.6570 1:43.0850 11 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA 12:14.8140 1:41.3060 12 ROBERT SALVIA KTM 12:33.2950 1:45.5670 13 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI 12:35.7850 1:46.1220 14 DAING I BIN AB MUNAP YAMAHA 12:36.7200 1:45.6170 15 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW 12:52.0710 1:43.9240 16 MICHAEL COLE YAMAHA 12:56.3300 1:49.1190 17 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI 13:04.8700 1:49.8560 DNF GAVIN MUDIE SUZUKI 9:12.7740 1:44.1280 DNF CASSANDRA TOFLER DUCATI – – DNF ADAM TERRY KTM – –

AGV Unlimited Overall

With Race Three called without points awarded, Josh Taylor’s two from two gave him a perfect fifty-points at the top of the table and a twelve-point lead over Andrew Lee.

Second through fifth are covered by just five-points heading into Round Two on January 13th. Berkley, Knipe and Burhanuddin are holding third through fifth.

Taylor’s consistent sub 1:40sec laps will see him moved to F2 for Round Two and as per standing rules, and he’ll take half of the points gained from Round One with him.

Josh Taylor #34 AGV Unlimited F3

“Wow, what an introduction into racing! Being my first race, I was nervous to say the least. Everyone I interacted with from racers to marshalls to mechanics were super helpful and made me feel more than comfortable. To come away with two wins and a new PB is unbelievable, I’ve got plenty to learn and work on before Round Two but to consistently punch out 1.38’s in a race setting is an unreal feeling. Thanks to all involved, couldn’t have had a better experience.”

Andrew Lee #58 AGV Unlimited F3

“Had such a blast for the first round of night racing. It was so great to be fighting mates with perfect track conditions, and such a good vibe off track too! Looking forward to fighting for the top step at the next round in January.”

James Berkley #17 AGV Unlimited F3

“St George MCC Summer Night Series once again turned on the goods. I had a great night, PBs and third overall in F3 Unlimited. But more importantly the series is bloody awesome, qualifying and three races in quick succession. Suits me to a tee. Beers and presentations afterwards spot on. Big Thank you to all organisers and volunteers, pleasure to be there and a great atmosphere all round. There’s five more nights to go and I can’t wait. Thanks to St George for such a great series.”

AGV Unlimited F3 Standings

AGV Unlimited F3 Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Total 1 JOSHUA TAYLOR BMW S1000RR 25 25 0 50 2 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 20 18 0 38 3 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 16 20 0 36 4 ALISTAIR KNIPE KAWASAKI ZX10R 18 17 0 35 5 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 17 16 0 33 6 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 14 15 0 29 7 LUKE MILLS HONDA CBR1000RR 11 14 0 25 8 JAMES BULLOCH YAMAHA YZF R1 12 12 0 24 9 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 13 10 0 23 10 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 9 13 0 22 11 MARTIN BALL SUZUKI GSXRR 10 11 0 21 12 ROBERT SALVIA KTM SXF 7 9 0 16 13 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 15 0 0 15 14 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW S1000RR 8 6 0 14 15 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI GSXR-1000 4 8 0 12 16 MICHAEL COLE YAMAHA R1 2 5 0 7 17 DAING I BIN AB MUNAP YAMAHA R1M 0 7 0 7 18 GAVIN MUDIE SUZUKI GSXR1000 6 0 0 6 19 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 5 0 0 5 20 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI V2 1 4 0 5 21 RICHARD EASTON SUZUKI GSXR750L 3 0 0 3

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying

In AMA Warehouse 600 F1/F2 qualifying, Sean Condon (Digibiz Earthwork Yamaha R6) was quick out of the blocks, and isn’t he always. With only three timed laps for most riders, Condon was able to top the timing sheets with a 1:34.0680.

Jack Favelle (#33 Addicted to Track, Favelle Advisory Yamaha R6) took out second almost exactly a second down on Condon’s time.

Jonathan Nahlous (#20 Yamaha R6), Marcus Hamod (Motocity, Link International, AGV, Macna, TCX Boots, Motul, Pirelli, Jeckyl & Hyde, Suncoast Power House, Honda Honda CBR600RR) and Glenn Nelson (#9 Stop and Seal, Race and Road, XXX Suspension, All Spa Repairs, Form Commercial Group, P & T O’Brien Transport, Booches Bar, AGV, TCX, Plug a Lug Yamaha R6) held the remainder of the top spots in F1.

In the F2 class, Joshua Newman (#117, Wet4U Race Fairings, GCE Austr, GASD, Portbike, Arai Helmets, Ixon, Gaerne, Cassons Australia, SBS Brakes, NG Brakes, Venhill Engineering, DMK Designs Kawasaki ZX-6R) laid down a 1:37.0320 which was good enough to give him fastest in class and an eighth place start on the grid.

Christian Rossi (#77 Rossi Moto Works, Alite Trays & Canopies Yamaha R6), Matthew Blair (#64 Triumph Daytona 675R) and Simone Boldrini (#4 TF Moto, Maselli Suspension, BucciMoto AU, PZ Racing, Sydney Dyno, Motoschool, Sydney West Riders, Wellsprung Suspension Yamaha R6) were all F2 class riders able to break the 1:40sec mark in their qualifying runs giving them good grid positions going into the first race.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One

Condon continued to show great form in Race One, sprinting away for a near second-and-a-half victory over Jacob Roulstone with Nahlous just half a second behind in third. ASBK 2023 Supersport 300 champion Hamod took fourth with Cameron Dunker in fifth.

In F2, Newman took out the category win with a ninth-place overall finish with Rossi two-tenths of a second adrift. Blair, Boldrini and Timothy Rodley (#17 Motocity, Figtree Gourmet Kitchen, Rossi Motorworks Yamaha R6) took the remaining category top five spots.

Pos Rider Bike Class Time F/Lap 1 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA F1 11:04.4020 1:33.7370 2 JACOB ROULSTONE F1 11:05.8670 1:33.7230* 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA F1 11:06.0450 1:33.9550 4 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA F1 11:10.9430 1:34.4800 5 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA F1 11:11.1600 1:34.4660 6 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA F1 11:11.6160 1:34.7250 7 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA F1 11:21.9440 1:36.1960 8 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA F1 11:30.4410 1:37.0820 9 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI F2 11:35.9980 1:38.0830 10 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA F2 11:36.1240 1:36.4960 11 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH F2 11:36.6750 1:37.8310 12 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA F2 11:37.0690 1:37.5510 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA F2 11:42.6120 1:38.3990 14 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH F2 11:43.4210 1:38.6380 15 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI F2 12:03.1030 1:41.1940 16 BRADLEY LUMB KAWASAKI F2 12:03.1730 1:41.1270 17 JOHN HORE SUZUKI F2 12:08.0820 1:42.2610 18 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI F2 12:08.2330 1:41.8330 19 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH F2 12:09.2500 1:41.9010 20 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA F2 12:18.8740 1:43.6900 21 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH F2 12:26.4330 1:44.7430 22 STUART KITSON TRIUMPH F2 12:27.5390 1:42.2730 23 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH F2 12:34.4490 1:44.4930 24 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA F2 12:34.8750 1:43.0870 25 BRIAN BOLSTER SUZUKI F2 12:35.5210 1:43.2670 26 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA F2 12:37.8990 1:44.8080 27 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI F2 12:45.1820 1:44.9580 28 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA F2 12:45.3860 1:47.0900 29 KURT BERNHARDT YAMAHA F2 12:47.6190 1:46.3600 30 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA F2 12:49.1150 1:46.7830 31 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA F2 11:06.0650 1:47.9110 32 DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA F2 11:07.5080 1:48.0270 33 MAX YOUNG SUZUKI F2 11:52.1350 1:55.4120 DNF PETER ZAMMIT KAWASAKI F2 5:13.3100 1:38.4530 DNF DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI F2 9:39.7570 1:51.9340

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two

Race Two in the 600 F1 category saw Jonathan Nahlous take command with a one-second win over Condon who had a battle on his hands with just three tenths of a second separating him Roulstone and Dunker at the end of seven manic laps.

Hamod couldn’t quite keep in touch with the top four but crossed the line in a very credible fifth spot just a second-and-a-half behind Dunker.

In F2, Christian Rossi’s good run came to an end when a brake issue landed him on his head in T11 without significant injury to him or his R6.

Once again, Newman took the win, Boldrini, Blair, Tim Hunt (#75 Assetnote Triumph Daytona 675R) and Timothy Rodley filling out the F2 top-five.

Pos Rider Bike Class Time F/Lap 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA F1 11:08.1910 1:34.2990 2 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA F1 11:09.1130 1:34.2290* 3 JACOB ROULSTONE F1 11:09.2340 1:34.3140 4 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA F1 11:09.4220 1:34.2640 5 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA F1 11:11.2090 1:34.7090 6 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA F1 11:11.3190 1:34.5410 7 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA F1 11:24.3910 1:36.3910 8 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA F1 11:33.4230 1:37.3550 9 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI F2 11:34.3250 1:37.9220 10 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA F2 11:35.4840 1:37.6850 11 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH F2 11:37.4680 1:38.0250 12 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH F2 11:41.7650 1:38.8780 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA F2 11:41.8760 1:38.7950 14 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI F2 11:50.7710 1:40.1410 15 JOHN HORE SUZUKI F2 12:01.4860 1:40.6720 16 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA F2 12:03.3670 1:40.8300 17 BRADLEY LUMB KAWASAKI F2 12:03.4120 1:41.2260 18 STUART KITSON TRIUMPH F2 12:03.7300 1:40.8730 19 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI F2 12:05.8660 1:41.9900 20 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA F2 12:06.3420 1:41.4070 21 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH F2 12:07.8850 1:41.4010 22 BRIAN BOLSTER SUZUKI F2 12:11.2460 1:42.9410 23 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH F2 12:11.3130 1:42.2120 24 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA F2 12:29.6350 1:44.9550 25 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH F2 12:30.5720 1:45.1860 26 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA F2 12:34.0530 1:44.9110 27 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI F2 12:39.5870 1:44.6750 28 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA F2 12:39.9980 1:44.6110 29 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA F2 12:40.2440 1:46.5580 30 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA F2 11:09.0440 1:48.2960 31 MAX YOUNG SUZUKI F2 11:30.3050 1:53.0670 DNF KURT BERNHARDT YAMAHA F2 11:05.6040 1:48.3310 DNF DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA F2 11:05.8930 1:47.0530 DNF DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI F2 7:11.0870 1:43.5640 DNF CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA F2

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Three

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Race Three gave us another demonstration of 600 cc Tetris with multiple bikes packed into the smallest amount of track space possible. Condon taking the F1 win from Roulstone, Nahlous, Hamod and Favelle.

In F2, it was three from three for Joshua Newman, Boldrini once again bringing it home in second and Hunt, Kristian O’Donnell (#49 Kawasaki ZX-6R) and Rodley taking the remaining top five places.

Pos Rider Bike Class Time F/Lap 1 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA F1 11:06.3750 1:33.9510* 2 JACOB ROULSTONE F1 11:08.3060 1:34.3250 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA F1 11:09.0450 1:34.3610 4 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA F1 11:09.4180 1:34.3280 5 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA F1 11:09.4220 1:34.3520 6 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA F1 11:09.4630 1:34.2290 7 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA F1 11:27.4080 1:36.8400 8 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI F2 11:27.7790 1:36.7140 9 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA F2 11:42.3060 1:38.7910 10 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH F2 11:42.9390 1:39.1170 11 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI F2 11:43.0640 1:38.9480 12 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA F2 11:43.6080 1:38.9280 13 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH F2 11:48.2440 1:39.3340 14 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA F2 11:54.0950 1:40.4430 15 JOHN HORE SUZUKI F2 11:54.6490 1:39.9840 16 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI F2 11:57.3390 1:40.3240 17 BRADLEY LUMB KAWASAKI F2 12:00.6650 1:40.6160 18 STUART KITSON TRIUMPH F2 12:03.2360 1:40.8250 19 BRIAN BOLSTER SUZUKI F2 12:04.1950 1:41.5220 20 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA F2 12:10.1520 1:42.6420 21 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH F2 12:19.3990 1:42.8000 22 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH F2 12:19.5820 1:42.9520 23 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA F2 12:21.9780 1:42.3270 24 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH F2 12:34.5940 1:45.5720 25 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA F2 12:34.6780 1:45.9990 26 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI F2 12:34.9750 1:45.8670 27 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA F2 12:36.7320 1:45.4130 28 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA F2 12:37.9100 1:46.4750 29 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA F2 11:12.6030 1:48.7970 30 KURT BERNHARDT YAMAHA F2 11:13.3420 1:48.5150 31 MAX YOUNG SUZUKI F2 11:17.7250 1:49.4540 DNF DANIEL CHARILAOU YAMAHA F2 10:59.4120 1:47.2300

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Overall

Going to Round Two in January, Condon leads F1 by nine-points from Nahlous with Roulstone, Hamod and Dunker in third through fifth.

In F2, Newman’s perfect 75 gives him a handsome lead of 18-points over Boldrini; Blair holds third, Hunt forth and Rodley fifth. Just three points separate third from fifth.

Sean Condon #26 AMA Warehouse F1

“It was great to be back at the Summer Night Series! The racing was awesome, but battling with JJ and Roulstone was absolutely epic! So much passing and real close racing. I absolutely loved it and am real happy to come away with the round win.”

Jonathan Nahlous #20 AMA Warehouse F1

“Round One of the Summer Night Series, taking out P2 overall for the night! I had such a great time being able to race with some really fast boys under lights, scrapping with everyone back and forth and learning heaps from some very experienced racers racing hard against each other. My highlight was my Race Two win, I had a problem off the start and dropped to ninth so I had to make my way back through the pack battling and fighting back to the front. Really looking forward to the next round next month hoping to go one better, I know a lot of the same boys will be there so it won’t be easy, but that’s what makes it exciting and that’s what I love.”

Jacob Roulstone, #12 AMA Warehouse F1

“The first summer night series was awesome fun. Really enjoyed the close racing in the 600 class. Thanks to the club for putting it all together, always great events and thanks also to Kelvin Reilly for the bike. Can’t wait for the next round on 13th January.”

Joshua Newman #117 AMA Warehouse F2

“Was a fantastic night and a great first outing onboard a 600 cc machine. I’ve been coming to the St George Summer Night Series the past few years as a spectator and it was great to get my first go. The night saw myself make improvements as I learnt the bike and how to adapt my riding to suit as well as learning off the other more experienced riders. Fantastic to come out with a first place in the F2 class and be in the mix with some riders that have more experience on the 600.”

Simone Boldrini #4 AMA Warehouse F2

“Thanks to the St George motorcycle club for stepping it up once again with this year Summer Night Series. I had a blast last night and coming home with P2 overall in 600 F2 class is just amazing. The club put so much effort in getting these amazing international and national champion riders to come race with us finishing P10 overall behind such good riders it’s an honour. See you all on the 13th of Jan!!”

Matthew Blair #64 AMA Warehouse F2

“Participating in my inaugural St George Summer Night Series race was truly exhilarating. The rapid succession of races added an extra layer of excitement to the evening, and securing a third place in the 600 F2 category made it even more memorable. For anyone contemplating getting into racing, I highly recommend giving it a shot. Thanks for hosting such a fantastic event!”

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Standings

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Standings Class F1 Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Total 1 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 25 20 25 70 2 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 18 25 18 61 3 JACOB ROULSTONE – 20 18 20 58 4 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR 17 16 17 50 5 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 16 17 15 48 6 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 15 15 16 46 7 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 13 13 14 40 8 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 14 14 0 28 Class F2 Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Total 1 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI ZX6 25 25 25 75 2 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 17 20 20 57 3 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH DAYTONA 18 18 15 51 4 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R 15 17 18 50 5 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 16 16 16 48 6 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R 14 15 17 46 7 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR 12 14 13 39 8 BRADLEY LUMB KAWASAKI ZX6R 13 12 11 36 9 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R 11 10 12 33 10 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 5 13 14 32 11 STUART KITSON TRIUMPH DAYTONA 7 11 10 28 12 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R6 9 9 8 26 13 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 10 8 7 25 14 BRIAN BOLSTER SUZUKI SV650 4 7 9 20 15 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 8 6 6 20 16 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 20 0 0 20 17 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 6 4 4 14 18 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA YZF-R6 3 5 3 11 19 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 0 1 5 6 20 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR 2 2 2 6 21 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 0 3 1 4 22 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 1 0 0 1

