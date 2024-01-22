MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC

Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit

Round Two – Supersport & F3

Words by Nick Edards, Images by Half Light & RbMotoLens

The second round of the 2023/24 Motul St George Summer Nights Series gave us another dose of evening excitement on Saturday 13th January. The report on the Pirelli Unlimited classes, which also explains the class structure and race format for the evening, can be found here: F1/F2 recap from St. George MCC Summer Nights Round Two.

This second and final report on the evening covers AGV Unlimited F3 for Superbike riders not expecting to run faster than 1:40sec laps and AMA Warehouse 600 F1/F2 for Supersports, F1 being for national and international grade riders, F2 being for clubbies.

If you’re familiar with the Summer Nights series, you’ll know that time is tight and all track action has to be completed by 2230. Adjustments can be made to races later in the schedule, by reducing the number of laps, to provide some ability to complete all races even if there are delays earlier in the evening.

That approach can only accommodate a finite amount of delays and unfortunately the third and final AMA Warehouse 600 race, last on the schedule had to be cancelled.

Crashes, recovery and some medical on-track medical interventions contributed to delays during the evening but one notable event in pit-lane, with a miraculously good outcome, also caused track action to be stopped for a period. Stuart Kitson (#19, AMA Warehouse F2, Yamaha R6) had qualified in ninth and started Race One but pulled into the pits feeling unwell after the first lap.

After being assisted in the first instance by close friend Matthew Sinai and his wife, he was walked to the medical centre by Peter Snow of St George MCC, who convinced Stuart that going home was not a good idea. This likely saved Stuart’s life as the at-track medical team were faced with managing a patient having a massive heart attack.

We’re very happy to report that Stuart was full of stents and joking about his experience the next day but he would not be the first to discover that, if your ticker is going to go off-script, pitlane at Sydney Motorsport Park isn’t a bad place for it to happen.

Hats off, respect and a huge round of applause to all involved with keeping Stuart in the world. I’m sure he’ll be back at the track soon. He may consider Garage 38 to be a lucky charm now too.

So, to the non-medical aspects of the evening’s adventures.

AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying

In AGV Unlimited F3, Josh Taylor held the points lead at the end of Round One but he was absent from Round Two and had, anyway, been bumped up to Pirelli Unlimited as a result of his consistent sub-1:40sec laps, so wasn’t in the points chase for the AGV title.

Given Taylor’s promotion to F2, Andrew Lee (#58 Gee Tee Motorcycles Aprilia RSV4) was effectively in the F3 points lead with James Berkley (#17 Amazing Grazing Boards BMW S1000R) and Alistair Knipe (#411 Kawasaki ZX10R) just a handful of points behind.

In qualifying, Knipe took pole with a 1:39.484 with all of the top five just edging in under the 1:40sec bracket.

Andrew Lee, Brian Walsh (#107 Mr.B Yamaha R1M), Trent Kilner (#24 Yamaha R1) and Phil Cloros (#93 Mongrel Boots Ducati V4) filling out these spots.

Down in ninth spot was Craig Boyd (#61 Yamaha R1) making his comeback after seven months away from the track but, as we’ll see, he was just getting warmed up for the races.

AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 ALISTAIR KNIPE KAWASAKI ZX10R 1:39.4840* 2 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 0.1320 3 BRIAN WALSH YAMAHA R1M 0.3180 4 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 0.4650 5 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 0.5060 6 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR 0.6060 7 GLENN COLUMBINE YAMAHA YZF R1 0.7730 8 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 1.6030 9 CRAIG BOYD YAMAHA R1 1.6300 10 MICHAEL BURKILL DUCATI PANIGALE 1.7930 11 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 1.9320 12 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 2.0630 13 LUKE MILLS HONDA CBR1000RR 2.3670 14 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 3.0570 15 FAHMI AMIRUL KAWASAKI ZX10RR 3.0860 16 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 3.3280 17 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 3.3450 18 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 3.5720 19 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW S1000RR 3.8070 20 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR 4.0950 21 DANIEL BIRCH KAWASAKI ZX7R 4.4154 22 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP YAMAHA R1M 5.5230 23 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZXR750 5.6360 24 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI GSXR-1000 6.1900 25 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 6.4610 26 JAMES MORRISON BMW S1000RR 6.8130 27 CRAIG SHALES DUCATI PANIGALE 7.3560 28 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 8.1140 29 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI V2 8.3060 30 DEAN WINTON DUCATI PANIGALE 9.0260 31 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 9.0970 32 BRETT HASSEN BMW S1000RR 17.2430

AGV Unlimited F3 Race One

Race One saw Boyd make an excellent start, Kilner able to get past Lee and close in the leader. At the flag it was Boyd winning by less than half a second from Kilner, who scored the fastest lap with a 1:37.3030.

Andrew Lee, Phil Cloros and Alistair Knipe finished third through fifth.

AGV Unlimited F3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 CRAIG BOYD YAMAHA R1 11:33.3010 2 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 11:33.7040 3 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 11:35.2720 4 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 11:40.9700 5 ALISTAIR KNIPE KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:44.2980 6 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:44.4210 7 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 11:51.160 8 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 11:56.2310 9 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR 11:56.6660 10 BRIAN WALSH YAMAHA R1M 11:56.9760 11 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 11:58.2500 12 LUKE MILLS HONDA CBR1000RR 11:58.3070 13 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 12:05.8930 14 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP YAMAHA R1M 12:06.9100 15 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 12:07.0190 16 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 12:07.4170 17 FAHMI AMIRUL KAWASAKI ZX10RR 12:17.9340 18 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 12:21.9170 19 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZXR750 12:23.128 20 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI V2 12:28.8150 21 MICHAEL BURKILL DUCATI PANIGALE 12:30.4380 22 JAMES MORRISON BMW S1000RR 12:33.6960 23 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI GSXR-1000 12:34.0990 24 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 12:35.4280 25 CRAIG SHALES DUCATI PANIGALE 12:44.7320 26 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 12:55.0130 27 DEAN WINTON DUCATI PANIGALE 13:23.0150 28 BRETT HASSEN BMW S1000RR 11:33.7190 29 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW S1000RR 12:13.4420 DNF GLENN COLUMBINE YAMAHA YZF R1 5:07.8390 DNF DANIEL BIRCH KAWASAKI ZX7R

AGV Unlimited Race Two

Starting from pole in Race Two, courtesy of the progressive grid format and his win in Race One, Boyd was never headed in the second bout and finished 2.5-seconds clear of Kilner.

Second-placed Kilner held barely a one-tenth of a second buffer over Lee, while Cloros and Berkley couldn’t quite match the pace of the lead group, holding down fourth and fifth place finishes.

AGV Unlimited Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 CRAIG BOYD YAMAHA R1 11:39.2340 2 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 11:42.6240 3 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 11:42.8720 4 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 11:46.7320 5 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 11:50.4150 6 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR 11:51.2180 7 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 11:51.4740 8 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 11:54.5320 9 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 12:07.0860 10 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 12:07.1220 11 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP YAMAHA R1M 12:10.1510 12 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 12:11.6550 13 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 12:16.8480 14 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR 12:17.2910 15 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW S1000RR 12:17.9970 16 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZXR750 12:25.7670 17 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 12:26.4810 18 FAHMI AMIRUL KAWASAKI ZX10RR 12:33.5540 19 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 12:33.8780 20 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 12:35.7120 21 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI V2 12:36.4230 22 JAMES MORRISON BMW S1000RR 12:42.5500 23 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI GSXR-1000 12:43.6820 24 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 12:46.4170 25 DEAN WINTON DUCATI PANIGALE 12:54.0190 DNF MICHAEL BURKILL DUCATI PANIGALE 8:45.8410 DNF BRETT HASSEN BMW S1000RR 6:14.7540

AGV Unlimited Race Three

Boyd couldn’t make it three from three on his return to the track, a poor start saw him lose places before Turn One and Lee charged away into the distance for the win.

Cloros finishing second, Boyd in third, Ash Edwards (#37 Yamaha R1) and Richard Zaja (#45 Territory Constructions CBR1000) taking out the remaining top five positions.

AGV Unlimited Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 8:25.9400 2 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 8:27.0600 3 CRAIG BOYD YAMAHA R1 8:28.2720 4 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 8:28.9790 5 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR 8:33.3190 6 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 8:34.7770 7 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 8:38.3990 8 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 8:40.6560 9 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 8:41.4530 10 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 8:41.4670 11 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR 8:48.4970 12 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR 8:50.7250 13 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP YAMAHA R1M 8:51.0890 14 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW S1000RR 8:52.0050 15 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 8:53.4250 16 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 8:58.4980 17 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZXR750 9:00.0450 18 FAHMI AMIRUL KAWASAKI ZX10RR 9:07.6470 19 MICHAEL COLE SUZUKI GSXR 9:07.6830 20 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE 9:08.4780 21 RICHARD DRAPER DUCATI MONSTER 9:13.8690 22 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI V2 9:14.8870 23 JAMES MORRISON BMW S1000RR 9:21.2110 24 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI GSXR-1000 9:24.5630 25 DEAN WINTON DUCATI PANIGALE 9:24.7440 26 CRAIG SHALES DUCATI PANIGALE 9:30.7850

AGV Unlimited F3 Overall

After three races Craig Boyd (68) took the meeting win seven-points clear of Lee (61). Cloros (55), Kilner (54) and Zaja (43) then rounding out the meeting top-five, although Burhanuddin was tied on points with fifth placed Zaja.

Points going into Round Three sees Andrew Lee leading on 99-points, 22-points ahead of James Berkley with Burhanuddin (76), Boyd (68) and Franco (66) all still in the fight.

The question on some people’s minds, was whether Boyd’s lap times may see him bumped to Pirelli Unlimited if he’s on deck Round Three? We’ll have to wait and see but it could be a close call.

Craig Boyd #61 – Unlimited F3

“What an unbelievable night, After being off the bike for the past seven months I wasn’t sure if I had enough for the F2 grade so thought I’d ease back into racing by jumping into F3. That lasted one lap into the first race when I found myself in the lead from starting ninth and never looked back for my first ever win. What a feeling especially when you come back to your pits and Mat Mladin is there to congratulate you.

“I followed that up with another win in Race 2 after a shocking start from pole sent me back to eighth off the line. Race 3 didn’t exactly go to plan either as my RHS handlebar went loose off the line and gave me moment after moment into the corners for the entire race. Knowing I needed a top three to win the night I gave it my all and passed third with two corners to go on the final lap sealing the overall win for the night. Massive thanks to my family and friends that came to support me and to the St George Motorcycle Club and Marshalls for putting on such a spectacular event.”

Andrew Lee #58 – Unlimited F3

“Had an epic night of racing in Round Two, I knew there were a few new riders in our group that were going to be quick, and didn’t try and hype up my expectations to much after the amazing first round I had, but ended up getting another solid PB, leading a race for the first time for multiple laps which was totally foreign to me, and then to top the night off I won the last race which was my first ever win, making for quite a memorable meet for me. Another big thank you to St George and all the volunteers who made the night possible!”

Trent Kilner #24 – Unlimited F3

“What a great evening that would not be possible without the hard work from all the volunteers at the St George Motorcycle Club and the Orange Army. Without their hard work, weekend warriors like myself would never have the opportunity to be involved in such an event. Having the opportunity to be listed on the same event programme as all the big name national and international riders is something I won’t ever forget.”

AGV Unlimited F3 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 CRAIG BOYD 25 25 18 68 2 ANDREW LEE 18 18 25 61 3 TRENT KILNER 20 20 15 55 4 PHIL CLOROS 17 17 20 54 5 RICHARD ZAJA 12 15 16 43 6 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN 15 14 14 43 7 JAMES BERKLEY 14 16 11 41 8 ASH EDWARDS 10 13 17 40 9 LUIGINO FRANCO 13 12 12 37 10 CAMERON PRENTICE 6 11 13 30 11 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP 7 10 8 25 12 ADAM TERRY 8 9 6 23 13 KIRI WELSH 3 8 10 21 14 BRYAN OUELLET 0 7 9 16 15 ALISTAIR KNIPE 16 0 0 16 16 SEAN HUGHSTON 5 4 5 14 17 BILAL EL CHAMI 0 6 7 13 18 PHILLIP BURKE 2 5 4 11 19 BRIAN WALSH 11 0 0 11 20 FAHMI AMIRUL 4 3 3 10 21 LUKE MILLS 9 0 0 9 22 MICHAEL COLE 0 2 2 4 23 JASON BRAND 0 1 1 2 24 JOHN SAVILL 1 0 0 1

AGV Unlimited F3 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Rd1 Rd2 Total 1 ANDREW LEE APRILIA RSV4 38 61 99 2 JAMES BERKLEY BMW S1000RR 36 41 77 3 MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN KAWASAKI ZX10R 33 43 76 4 CRAIG BOYD YAMAHA R1 – 68 68 5 LUIGINO FRANCO YAMAHA YZF R1 29 37 66 6 TRENT KILNER YAMAHA R1 – 55 55 7 PHIL CLOROS DUCATI V4 – 54 54 8 ALISTAIR KNIPE KAWASAKI ZX10R 35 16 51 9 JOSHUA TAYLOR BMW S1000RR 50 – 50 10 ASH EDWARDS YAMAHA YZFR1 5 40 45 11 RICHARD ZAJA HONDA CBR – 43 43 12 ADAM TERRY KTM 890 DUKE 15 23 38 13 SEAN HUGHSTON DUCATI V4S 22 14 36 14 LUKE MILLS HONDA CBR1000RR 25 9 34 15 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R1 – 30 30 16 BILAL EL CHAMI BMW S1000RR 14 13 27 17 DAING HASSANAL MUNAP YAMAHA R1M – 25 25 18 JAMES BULLOCH YAMAHA YZF R1 24 – 24 19 WILLIAM STEUART YAMAHA R1 23 – 23 20 MARTIN BALL SUZUKI GSXRR 21 – 21 21 KIRI WELSH BMW S1000RR – 21 21 22 ROBERT SALVIA KTM SXF 16 – 16 23 BRYAN OUELLET BMW S1000RR – 16 16 24 JARROD HEATON SUZUKI GSXR-1000 12 0 12 25 BRIAN WALSH YAMAHA R1M – 11 11 26 PHILLIP BURKE KAWASAKI ZXR750 – 11 11 27 MICHAEL COLE YAMAHA R1 7 4 11 28 FAHMI AMIRUL KAWASAKI ZX10RR – 10 10 29 DAING I BIN AB MUNAP YAMAHA R1M 7 – 7 30 GAVIN MUDIE SUZUKI GSXR 1000 6 – 6 31 JOHN SAVILL DUCATI V2 5 1 6 32 RICHARD EASTON SUZUKI GSXR750L 3 – 3 33 JASON BRAND DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE – 2 2

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying

In the AMA Warehouse 600 F1 class, Sean Condon (#26 Digbiz Earthworks Yamaha R6) came to Round Two with a nine-point lead over Jonathan Nahlous (#20 Complete AV Yamaha R6), with Jacob Roulstone (#12 BCPerormance ZX6R) just three-points behind Nahlous.

In F2 Joshua Newman (#117) held a commanding lead from his three wins from three starts at Round One.

But Newman was absent from the track at Round Two which opened the gate for Simone Boldrini (#4 TF Moto Yamaha R6), Matthew Blair (#64 Triumph Daytona), Tim Hunt (#75 Assetnote Triumph Daytona 675R) and Tim Rodley (Motocity Yamaha R6), all striving to close that gap.

On to qualifying and in F1, Tom Toparis (#7 Stop and Seal Yamaha R6), one of the quickest Supersport riders in the country, was straight down to business, posting a 1:32.2280 ahead of the always-quick Sean Condon by seven-tenths of a second.

As expected, F1 (international/national) class riders held all the top five positions with Jonathon Nahlous, Glenn Nelson and Jack Favelle (#33 Addicted to Track Yamaha R6) taking third through fifth.

Christian Rossi (#77 Rossi Moto Works Yamaha R6) was fastest of the F2 crew, eleventh overall with a 1:378.8810. Blair, Rodley, Boldrini and Hunt filled out the top five of the class.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Class Time/Gap 1 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 1:32.2280* 2 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 0.7080 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 1.8390 4 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 F1 2.8190 5 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 2.8280 6 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 2.9526 7 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 F1 2.9570 8 JACOB ROULSTONE 600 F1 3.4580 9 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 3.5060 10 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 3.8540 11 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 F2 5.6530 12 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH Daytona F2 6.3460 13 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 7.3620 14 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 7.5310 15 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 8.0320 16 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 9.0010 17 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9.1890 18 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 9.4560 19 STUART KITSON YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 9.7990 20 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 10.3720 21 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 10.5940 22 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 10.7400 23 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 0.7720 24 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 10.9480 25 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 11.8270 26 SCOTT ANLEZARK SUZUKI GSXR F2 12.0250 27 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 12.9190 28 ADRIAN BECK YAMAHA R6 F2 12.9430 29 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 13.1970 30 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 13.4210 31 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 13.6600 32 DAVID SHANNON YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 13.7720 33 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 14.4380 34 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 14.5560 35 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 14.5924 36 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 14.7750 37 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 16.2740 38 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 16.3030 39 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 16.3050 40 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 16.3310 41 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 19.9260

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One

Race One. In F1, Toparis. Gone. Five-seconds ahead of Condon at the flag and with a best lap of 1:32.3480, Toparis showing what a talent he is.

Condon had nearly five-seconds on Nahlous at the finish but with a best lap of 1:32.5370, he was never able to get on terms with Toparis.

Cameron Dunker (#3 Doctor Mak Engines Yamaha R6) and Jack Favelle took fourth and fifth.

As previously reported by MCNews.com.au, fourth-placed Dunker is stepping up to Superbike class for ASBK 2024 (more on that story here – 16-year-old Cam Dunker moving up to Superbike for 2024.

In F2, Rossi converted his pole position into a win and Rodley took second, a little under a second and a half off the tail of Rossi’s very attractive yellow R6. OK, I’m showing bias here, I like yellow bikes and I cannot lie…

O’Donnell, and Boldrini had a good scrap, O’Donnell taking the win by four-tenths at the end of the seven laps. Hunt was a couple of seconds back.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 10:56.8100 2 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:01.4660 3 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 11:06.1310 4 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 F1 11:17.3770 5 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 11:17.6710 6 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 11:19.5150 7 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 F1 11:19.7180 8 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 11:19.8820 9 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 11:25.1840 10 JACOB ROULSTONE F1 11:31.4480 11 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 F2 11:33.7490 12 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:35.1950 13 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:49.1240 14 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:49.5320 15 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 11:52.4580 16 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:54.3510 17 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 11:56.5290 18 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 11:59.9630 19 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:03.1190 20 SCOTT ANLEZARK SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:06.9060 21 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 12:07.4810 22 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:12.5670 23 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:24.2490 24 ADRIAN BECK YAMAHA R6 F2 12:26.0940 25 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:26.1740 26 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 12:32.1630 27 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 12:33.0120 28 DAVID SHANNON YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 12:33.6740 29 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 12:34.3060 30 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 12:40.2580 31 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 12:40.7380 32 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 12:41.5880 33 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 10:57.3810 34 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 11:00.8050 35 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 11:01.1640 36 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 11:03.1740 37 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 11:04.5940 DNF MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH Daytona F2 8:19.2870 DNF KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 6:58.2060 DNF WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 6:09.3340 DNF STUART KITSON YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 2:10.7630

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two

Although they didn’t know it at the time, AMA Warehouse Race Two was the last opportunity the 600 racers had to take to the field of battle for this round.

In F1, Toparis did it again but even more emphatically by taking the race out by eight-seconds, in a contest that only ran for four laps. Toparis also went under the ASBK Supersport 600 lap record.

Condon was a DNF after a big off in Turn 12 and second place went to Nahlous with Roulstone, Dunker and Archie McDonald (#69 S&W Racing Yamaha R6) covered by little more than two-seconds.

In F2, it was Tim Rodley for the win, Rossi in second a further three-seconds back, and then O’Donnell, Boldrini and Hunt all in close company.

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Cl. Time 1 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 F1 6:16.0250 2 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 F1 6:24.4410 3 JACOB ROULSTONE 600 F1 6:24.4460 4 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 F1 6:26.0810 5 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 F1 6:26.9350 6 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 F1 6:26.9940 7 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 F1 6:31.7530 8 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR F1 6:31.7570 9 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 F1 6:32.1450 10 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 6:42.9080 11 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 F2 6:46.0530 12 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:46.9910 13 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 6:47.1340 14 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R F2 6:47.9390 15 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 F2 6:54.9140 16 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 6:55.4790 17 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:57.0890 18 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 6:57.3430 19 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR F2 7:00.7600 20 SCOTT ANLEZARK SUZUKI GSXR F2 7:00.8640 21 BRIAN BOLSTER APRILIA RS660 F2 7:01.7450 22 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 7:14.9980 23 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6R F2 7:15.2270 24 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 F2 7:16.2670 25 DAVID SHANNON YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 7:17.0550 26 ADRIAN BECK YAMAHA R6 F2 7:17.2260 27 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 7:17.5730 28 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 7:18.3530 29 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 F2 7:23.4560 30 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 7:23.6540 31 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR F2 7:24.6490 32 CHRIS CATHERSIDES YAMAHA R6 F2 7:25.9580 33 WILLIAM BINKS YAMAHA R6 F2 7:26.2110 34 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA F2 7:26.2970 35 TOM FELLEW YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 7:29.2800 36 CHRIS POLLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 F2 7:29.5780 37 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 F2 7:30.5640 38 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 F2 7:31.4010 DNF SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 F1

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Overall

Tom Toparis took the F1 meeting points win with his two victories from two races. Jonathan Nahlous held on to second with Cameron Dunker, Archie MacDonald and Jack Favelle bracketed by just seven-points in second through fifth.

Tim Rodley took F2 with Christian Rossi, Kristian O’Donnell, Simone Boldrini and Tim Hunt rounding out the top five.

Going to Round Three in a couple of weeks, F1 is lead by the consistent Nahlous nine-points ahead of Condon whose race two crash was a real setback. Roulstone, Dunker and Favelle third through fifth.

Rodley leads F2 with a two-point lead over Boldrini, O’Donnell, Hunt holding second through fourth. Newman is still in the game in fifth spot despite being the unfortunate victim of mechanic rather than mechanical failure at Round Two.

The keys of the truck needed to get his bike to the track had gone missing at the worst possible moment.

Tom Toparis #7 – AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“We had such a great night. For our first day back in 2024, it was just about getting into our rhythm again. I tested three different bikes throughout the day, we tried the Michelins in the afternoon on the 600 and I instantly had felt comfortable and had great feel, especially in the front tyre. In qualifying the bike felt on rails, I was stoked to do my PB on the 600 of a 32.2 which was surprising for me considering how little riding I’ve done over the last three months.

“The races went smoothly, I’d forgotten how much fun it was to race under lights! Thanks so much to Robbie for steering the ship for our team, and to my mechanics. Massive thanks to Mick O’Brien and St George club for the night. Huge thanks to Alex Briggs and Doug sharp for helping with the Michelins all night.”

Cam Dunker #3 – AMA Warehouse 600 F1

“I had a good night at Round Two of the summer night series I struggled I bit with traffic in qualifying but I got good starts in both races and had some solid races which saw me finish third for the night. It was an awesome atmosphere and great to be able to race in front of a strong crowd.”

Tim Rodley #17 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“I can’t thank the club enough for hosting such a great race series. Riding at full pace under lights is by far one of the greatest experiences to be had. I seen the tough line-up of riders on the grid and knew I had to turn it on for qualifying to get the best start to the night. Finishing second in race one had me eager to get back out and battle it out with Rossi for that top spot in F2 600s.

“Thankfully I had another great start and before I knew it I was leading the club category within the first lap, managing to hold it till the chequered. Nothing short of exhilarating is the easiest way to sum up how I feel about the night. Thanks to Motocity, Figtree Gourmet kitchen, and Rossi Motor works. Biggest thanks of all to my partner and pit crew Sarah. Can’t wait to get back out for Round Three.”

Christian Rossi #77 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“After a crash last round, it was great to be back racing under the lights and even better to be on the podium. It was tough out there in the heat, so thank you to the Marshalls for all their work, the riders and St George for another great event. ”

Kristian O’Donell #49 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“What a fantastic night after a sixth finish at the first round. A third is amazing, I had to ride around some bike problems but made it work. Hopefully all fixed and ready for next rounds on 26th and 27th of January so I can try to go with the guys in front and challenge for the win. Thanks to the orange army and club for putting on these great events. Also big thanks to everyone who makes possible for me to go racing. Adventure Powersports and Outdoor, OP Performance, Kawasaki, Steel+Co and BC Performance. Hope to see you all there.”

Brian Bolster #22 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2

“Round Two of the fourth iteration of the St George Motorcycle Club Summer Nights Series was the best yet. From entry numbers, to the huge crowd on the pit roof, in the stands and the track really made the night feel incredible.

“In 600 cc, I was out on the WRP/Rawhide Co. Aprilia RS660, and I had a huge amount of fun mixed in with one of the biggest grids of 600s I’ve seen in years. The racing was close, the battles fun, and I cannot wait for the next one!”

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 THOMAS TOPARIS 25 25 50 2 JONATHAN NAHLOUS 18 20 38 3 CAMERON DUNKER 17 17 34 4 ARCHIE MCDONALD 15 16 31 5 JACK FAVELLE 16 15 31 6 JACOB ROULSTONE 11 18 29 7 MARIANOS NIKOLIS 12 14 26 8 MARCUS HAMOD 13 13 26 9 GLENN NELSON 14 12 26 10 SEAN CONDON 20 0 20

AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 TIMOTHY RODLEY 20 25 45 2 CHRISTIAN ROSSI 25 20 45 3 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL 18 18 36 4 SIMONE BOLDRINI 17 17 34 5 TIMOTHY HUNT 16 16 32 6 MATTHEW FRANCO 14 15 29 7 GREGOR ROBERTSON 15 13 28 8 BAILEY PRITCHARD 12 14 26 9 KEITH MULCAHY 13 12 25 10 SCOTT ANLEZARK 11 10 21 11 JOHN HORE 9 11 20 12 BRIAN BOLSTER 10 9 19 13 DANIEL MAHER 8 8 16 14 DARAGH SMITH 5 7 12 15 ADRIAN BECK 7 4 11 16 SARAH BATTEN 6 3 9 17 DAVID SHANNON 3 5 8 18 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ 0 6 6 19 BENJAMIN GALL 4 1 5 20 BAILY GALL 1 2 3 21 CASSANDRA TOFLER 2 0 2

AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Rd1 Rd2 Total 1 JONATHAN NAHLOUS YAMAHA R6 61 38 99 2 SEAN CONDON YAMAHA R6 70 20 90 3 JACOB ROULSTONE 58 29 87 4 CAMERON DUNKER YAMAHA R6 48 34 82 5 JACK FAVELLE YAMAHA R6 46 31 77 6 MARCUS HAMOD HONDA CBR600RR 50 26 76 7 GLENN NELSON YAMAHA R6 28 26 54 8 THOMAS TOPARIS YAMAHA YZFR6 – 50 50 9 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN YAMAHA YZF-R6 40 – 40 10 ARCHIE MCDONALD YAMAHA YZF600 – 31 31 11 MARIANOS NIKOLIS YAMAHA YZF R6 – 26 26

AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Standings

Pos Rider Bike Rd1 Rd2 Total 1 TIMOTHY RODLEY YAMAHA YZF R6 48 45 93 2 SIMONE BOLDRINI YAMAHA YZF R6 57 34 91 3 KRISTIAN O’DONNELL KAWASAKI ZX6R 46 36 82 4 TIMOTHY HUNT TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R 50 32 82 5 JOSHUA NEWMAN KAWASAKI ZX6 75 – 75 6 CHRISTIAN ROSSI YAMAHA R6 20 45 65 7 MATTHEW FRANCO YAMAHA R6 32 29 61 8 GREGOR ROBERTSON KAWASAKI ZX6R 33 28 61 9 JOHN HORE SUZUKI GSXR 39 20 59 10 MATTHEW BLAIR TRIUMPH DAYTONA 51 0 51 11 BRIAN BOLSTER SUZUKI SV650 20 19 39 12 BRADLEY LUMB KAWASAKI ZX6R 36 – 36 13 SARAH BATTEN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 25 9 34 14 BAILEY PRITCHARD YAMAHA YZF-R6 6 26 32 15 STUART KITSON TRIUMPH DAYTONA 28 0 28 16 DANIEL MAHER YAMAHA YZF-R6 11 16 27 17 CAMERON PRENTICE YAMAHA R6 26 – 26 18 KEITH MULCAHY KAWASAKI ZX6R – 25 25 19 SCOTT ANLEZARK SUZUKI GSXR – 21 21 20 MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675 14 6 20 21 KIANO BRUUN TRIUMPH DAYTONA 20 0 20 22 DARAGH SMITH KAWASAKI ZX6-R 0 12 12 23 ADRIAN BECK YAMAHA R6 – 11 11 24 DAVID SHANNON YAMAHA YZF R6 – 8 8 25 JAYSON REYES SUZUKI GSXR 6 0 6 26 BENJAMIN GALL YAMAHA R6 – 5 5 27 DAVID NHAN CAO YAMAHA MT07 4 0 4 28 BAILY GALL YAMAHA YZF-R6 – 3 3 29 CASSANDRA TOFLER TRIUMPH DAYTONA – 2 2 30 ANTHONY GEORGE YAMAHA YZF-R6 1 0 1

