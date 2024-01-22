MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St. George MCC
Sydney Motorsport Park – Gardner GP Circuit
Round Two – Supersport & F3
Words by Nick Edards, Images by Half Light & RbMotoLens
The second round of the 2023/24 Motul St George Summer Nights Series gave us another dose of evening excitement on Saturday 13th January. The report on the Pirelli Unlimited classes, which also explains the class structure and race format for the evening, can be found here: F1/F2 recap from St. George MCC Summer Nights Round Two.
This second and final report on the evening covers AGV Unlimited F3 for Superbike riders not expecting to run faster than 1:40sec laps and AMA Warehouse 600 F1/F2 for Supersports, F1 being for national and international grade riders, F2 being for clubbies.
If you’re familiar with the Summer Nights series, you’ll know that time is tight and all track action has to be completed by 2230. Adjustments can be made to races later in the schedule, by reducing the number of laps, to provide some ability to complete all races even if there are delays earlier in the evening.
That approach can only accommodate a finite amount of delays and unfortunately the third and final AMA Warehouse 600 race, last on the schedule had to be cancelled.
Crashes, recovery and some medical on-track medical interventions contributed to delays during the evening but one notable event in pit-lane, with a miraculously good outcome, also caused track action to be stopped for a period. Stuart Kitson (#19, AMA Warehouse F2, Yamaha R6) had qualified in ninth and started Race One but pulled into the pits feeling unwell after the first lap.
After being assisted in the first instance by close friend Matthew Sinai and his wife, he was walked to the medical centre by Peter Snow of St George MCC, who convinced Stuart that going home was not a good idea. This likely saved Stuart’s life as the at-track medical team were faced with managing a patient having a massive heart attack.
We’re very happy to report that Stuart was full of stents and joking about his experience the next day but he would not be the first to discover that, if your ticker is going to go off-script, pitlane at Sydney Motorsport Park isn’t a bad place for it to happen.
Hats off, respect and a huge round of applause to all involved with keeping Stuart in the world. I’m sure he’ll be back at the track soon. He may consider Garage 38 to be a lucky charm now too.
So, to the non-medical aspects of the evening’s adventures.
AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying
In AGV Unlimited F3, Josh Taylor held the points lead at the end of Round One but he was absent from Round Two and had, anyway, been bumped up to Pirelli Unlimited as a result of his consistent sub-1:40sec laps, so wasn’t in the points chase for the AGV title.
Given Taylor’s promotion to F2, Andrew Lee (#58 Gee Tee Motorcycles Aprilia RSV4) was effectively in the F3 points lead with James Berkley (#17 Amazing Grazing Boards BMW S1000R) and Alistair Knipe (#411 Kawasaki ZX10R) just a handful of points behind.
In qualifying, Knipe took pole with a 1:39.484 with all of the top five just edging in under the 1:40sec bracket.
Andrew Lee, Brian Walsh (#107 Mr.B Yamaha R1M), Trent Kilner (#24 Yamaha R1) and Phil Cloros (#93 Mongrel Boots Ducati V4) filling out these spots.
Down in ninth spot was Craig Boyd (#61 Yamaha R1) making his comeback after seven months away from the track but, as we’ll see, he was just getting warmed up for the races.
AGV Unlimited F3 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|ALISTAIR KNIPE
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|1:39.4840*
|2
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA RSV4
|0.1320
|3
|BRIAN WALSH
|YAMAHA R1M
|0.3180
|4
|TRENT KILNER
|YAMAHA R1
|0.4650
|5
|PHIL CLOROS
|DUCATI V4
|0.5060
|6
|RICHARD ZAJA
|HONDA CBR
|0.6060
|7
|GLENN COLUMBINE
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|0.7730
|8
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW S1000RR
|1.6030
|9
|CRAIG BOYD
|YAMAHA R1
|1.6300
|10
|MICHAEL BURKILL
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|1.7930
|11
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|1.9320
|12
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA R1
|2.0630
|13
|LUKE MILLS
|HONDA CBR1000RR
|2.3670
|14
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI V4S
|3.0570
|15
|FAHMI AMIRUL
|KAWASAKI ZX10RR
|3.0860
|16
|ASH EDWARDS
|YAMAHA YZFR1
|3.3280
|17
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|3.3450
|18
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM 890 DUKE
|3.5720
|19
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW S1000RR
|3.8070
|20
|BRYAN OUELLET
|BMW S1000RR
|4.0950
|21
|DANIEL BIRCH
|KAWASAKI ZX7R
|4.4154
|22
|DAING HASSANAL MUNAP
|YAMAHA R1M
|5.5230
|23
|PHILLIP BURKE
|KAWASAKI ZXR750
|5.6360
|24
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI GSXR-1000
|6.1900
|25
|JASON BRAND
|DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE
|6.4610
|26
|JAMES MORRISON
|BMW S1000RR
|6.8130
|27
|CRAIG SHALES
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|7.3560
|28
|RICHARD DRAPER
|DUCATI MONSTER
|8.1140
|29
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI V2
|8.3060
|30
|DEAN WINTON
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|9.0260
|31
|MICHAEL COLE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|9.0970
|32
|BRETT HASSEN
|BMW S1000RR
|17.2430
AGV Unlimited F3 Race One
Race One saw Boyd make an excellent start, Kilner able to get past Lee and close in the leader. At the flag it was Boyd winning by less than half a second from Kilner, who scored the fastest lap with a 1:37.3030.
Andrew Lee, Phil Cloros and Alistair Knipe finished third through fifth.
AGV Unlimited F3 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|CRAIG BOYD
|YAMAHA R1
|11:33.3010
|2
|TRENT KILNER
|YAMAHA R1
|11:33.7040
|3
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA RSV4
|11:35.2720
|4
|PHIL CLOROS
|DUCATI V4
|11:40.9700
|5
|ALISTAIR KNIPE
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|11:44.2980
|6
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|11:44.4210
|7
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW S1000RR
|11:51.160
|8
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|11:56.2310
|9
|RICHARD ZAJA
|HONDA CBR
|11:56.6660
|10
|BRIAN WALSH
|YAMAHA R1M
|11:56.9760
|11
|ASH EDWARDS
|YAMAHA YZFR1
|11:58.2500
|12
|LUKE MILLS
|HONDA CBR1000RR
|11:58.3070
|13
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM 890 DUKE
|12:05.8930
|14
|DAING HASSANAL MUNAP
|YAMAHA R1M
|12:06.9100
|15
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA R1
|12:07.0190
|16
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI V4S
|12:07.4170
|17
|FAHMI AMIRUL
|KAWASAKI ZX10RR
|12:17.9340
|18
|KIRI WELSH
|BMW S1000RR
|12:21.9170
|19
|PHILLIP BURKE
|KAWASAKI ZXR750
|12:23.128
|20
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI V2
|12:28.8150
|21
|MICHAEL BURKILL
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|12:30.4380
|22
|JAMES MORRISON
|BMW S1000RR
|12:33.6960
|23
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI GSXR-1000
|12:34.0990
|24
|MICHAEL COLE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|12:35.4280
|25
|CRAIG SHALES
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|12:44.7320
|26
|RICHARD DRAPER
|DUCATI MONSTER
|12:55.0130
|27
|DEAN WINTON
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|13:23.0150
|28
|BRETT HASSEN
|BMW S1000RR
|11:33.7190
|29
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW S1000RR
|12:13.4420
|DNF
|GLENN COLUMBINE
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|5:07.8390
|DNF
|DANIEL BIRCH
|KAWASAKI ZX7R
AGV Unlimited Race Two
Starting from pole in Race Two, courtesy of the progressive grid format and his win in Race One, Boyd was never headed in the second bout and finished 2.5-seconds clear of Kilner.
Second-placed Kilner held barely a one-tenth of a second buffer over Lee, while Cloros and Berkley couldn’t quite match the pace of the lead group, holding down fourth and fifth place finishes.
AGV Unlimited Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|CRAIG BOYD
|YAMAHA R1
|11:39.2340
|2
|TRENT KILNER
|YAMAHA R1
|11:42.6240
|3
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA RSV4
|11:42.8720
|4
|PHIL CLOROS
|DUCATI V4
|11:46.7320
|5
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW S1000RR
|11:50.4150
|6
|RICHARD ZAJA
|HONDA CBR
|11:51.2180
|7
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|11:51.4740
|8
|ASH EDWARDS
|YAMAHA YZFR1
|11:54.5320
|9
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|12:07.0860
|10
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA R1
|12:07.1220
|11
|DAING HASSANAL MUNAP
|YAMAHA R1M
|12:10.1510
|12
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM 890 DUKE
|12:11.6550
|13
|KIRI WELSH
|BMW S1000RR
|12:16.8480
|14
|BRYAN OUELLET
|BMW S1000RR
|12:17.2910
|15
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW S1000RR
|12:17.9970
|16
|PHILLIP BURKE
|KAWASAKI ZXR750
|12:25.7670
|17
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI V4S
|12:26.4810
|18
|FAHMI AMIRUL
|KAWASAKI ZX10RR
|12:33.5540
|19
|MICHAEL COLE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|12:33.8780
|20
|JASON BRAND
|DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE
|12:35.7120
|21
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI V2
|12:36.4230
|22
|JAMES MORRISON
|BMW S1000RR
|12:42.5500
|23
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI GSXR-1000
|12:43.6820
|24
|RICHARD DRAPER
|DUCATI MONSTER
|12:46.4170
|25
|DEAN WINTON
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|12:54.0190
|DNF
|MICHAEL BURKILL
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|8:45.8410
|DNF
|BRETT HASSEN
|BMW S1000RR
|6:14.7540
AGV Unlimited Race Three
Boyd couldn’t make it three from three on his return to the track, a poor start saw him lose places before Turn One and Lee charged away into the distance for the win.
Cloros finishing second, Boyd in third, Ash Edwards (#37 Yamaha R1) and Richard Zaja (#45 Territory Constructions CBR1000) taking out the remaining top five positions.
AGV Unlimited Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA RSV4
|8:25.9400
|2
|PHIL CLOROS
|DUCATI V4
|8:27.0600
|3
|CRAIG BOYD
|YAMAHA R1
|8:28.2720
|4
|ASH EDWARDS
|YAMAHA YZFR1
|8:28.9790
|5
|RICHARD ZAJA
|HONDA CBR
|8:33.3190
|6
|TRENT KILNER
|YAMAHA R1
|8:34.7770
|7
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|8:38.3990
|8
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA R1
|8:40.6560
|9
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|8:41.4530
|10
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW S1000RR
|8:41.4670
|11
|KIRI WELSH
|BMW S1000RR
|8:48.4970
|12
|BRYAN OUELLET
|BMW S1000RR
|8:50.7250
|13
|DAING HASSANAL MUNAP
|YAMAHA R1M
|8:51.0890
|14
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW S1000RR
|8:52.0050
|15
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM 890 DUKE
|8:53.4250
|16
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI V4S
|8:58.4980
|17
|PHILLIP BURKE
|KAWASAKI ZXR750
|9:00.0450
|18
|FAHMI AMIRUL
|KAWASAKI ZX10RR
|9:07.6470
|19
|MICHAEL COLE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|9:07.6830
|20
|JASON BRAND
|DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE
|9:08.4780
|21
|RICHARD DRAPER
|DUCATI MONSTER
|9:13.8690
|22
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI V2
|9:14.8870
|23
|JAMES MORRISON
|BMW S1000RR
|9:21.2110
|24
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI GSXR-1000
|9:24.5630
|25
|DEAN WINTON
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|9:24.7440
|26
|CRAIG SHALES
|DUCATI PANIGALE
|9:30.7850
AGV Unlimited F3 Overall
After three races Craig Boyd (68) took the meeting win seven-points clear of Lee (61). Cloros (55), Kilner (54) and Zaja (43) then rounding out the meeting top-five, although Burhanuddin was tied on points with fifth placed Zaja.
Points going into Round Three sees Andrew Lee leading on 99-points, 22-points ahead of James Berkley with Burhanuddin (76), Boyd (68) and Franco (66) all still in the fight.
The question on some people’s minds, was whether Boyd’s lap times may see him bumped to Pirelli Unlimited if he’s on deck Round Three? We’ll have to wait and see but it could be a close call.
Craig Boyd #61 – Unlimited F3
“What an unbelievable night, After being off the bike for the past seven months I wasn’t sure if I had enough for the F2 grade so thought I’d ease back into racing by jumping into F3. That lasted one lap into the first race when I found myself in the lead from starting ninth and never looked back for my first ever win. What a feeling especially when you come back to your pits and Mat Mladin is there to congratulate you.
“I followed that up with another win in Race 2 after a shocking start from pole sent me back to eighth off the line. Race 3 didn’t exactly go to plan either as my RHS handlebar went loose off the line and gave me moment after moment into the corners for the entire race. Knowing I needed a top three to win the night I gave it my all and passed third with two corners to go on the final lap sealing the overall win for the night. Massive thanks to my family and friends that came to support me and to the St George Motorcycle Club and Marshalls for putting on such a spectacular event.”
Andrew Lee #58 – Unlimited F3
“Had an epic night of racing in Round Two, I knew there were a few new riders in our group that were going to be quick, and didn’t try and hype up my expectations to much after the amazing first round I had, but ended up getting another solid PB, leading a race for the first time for multiple laps which was totally foreign to me, and then to top the night off I won the last race which was my first ever win, making for quite a memorable meet for me. Another big thank you to St George and all the volunteers who made the night possible!”
Trent Kilner #24 – Unlimited F3
“What a great evening that would not be possible without the hard work from all the volunteers at the St George Motorcycle Club and the Orange Army. Without their hard work, weekend warriors like myself would never have the opportunity to be involved in such an event. Having the opportunity to be listed on the same event programme as all the big name national and international riders is something I won’t ever forget.”
AGV Unlimited F3 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|CRAIG BOYD
|25
|25
|18
|68
|2
|ANDREW LEE
|18
|18
|25
|61
|3
|TRENT KILNER
|20
|20
|15
|55
|4
|PHIL CLOROS
|17
|17
|20
|54
|5
|RICHARD ZAJA
|12
|15
|16
|43
|6
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|15
|14
|14
|43
|7
|JAMES BERKLEY
|14
|16
|11
|41
|8
|ASH EDWARDS
|10
|13
|17
|40
|9
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|13
|12
|12
|37
|10
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|6
|11
|13
|30
|11
|DAING HASSANAL MUNAP
|7
|10
|8
|25
|12
|ADAM TERRY
|8
|9
|6
|23
|13
|KIRI WELSH
|3
|8
|10
|21
|14
|BRYAN OUELLET
|0
|7
|9
|16
|15
|ALISTAIR KNIPE
|16
|0
|0
|16
|16
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|5
|4
|5
|14
|17
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|0
|6
|7
|13
|18
|PHILLIP BURKE
|2
|5
|4
|11
|19
|BRIAN WALSH
|11
|0
|0
|11
|20
|FAHMI AMIRUL
|4
|3
|3
|10
|21
|LUKE MILLS
|9
|0
|0
|9
|22
|MICHAEL COLE
|0
|2
|2
|4
|23
|JASON BRAND
|0
|1
|1
|2
|24
|JOHN SAVILL
|1
|0
|0
|1
AGV Unlimited F3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Rd1
|Rd2
|Total
|1
|ANDREW LEE
|APRILIA RSV4
|38
|61
|99
|2
|JAMES BERKLEY
|BMW S1000RR
|36
|41
|77
|3
|MUHAMMED BURHANUDDIN
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|33
|43
|76
|4
|CRAIG BOYD
|YAMAHA R1
|–
|68
|68
|5
|LUIGINO FRANCO
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|29
|37
|66
|6
|TRENT KILNER
|YAMAHA R1
|–
|55
|55
|7
|PHIL CLOROS
|DUCATI V4
|–
|54
|54
|8
|ALISTAIR KNIPE
|KAWASAKI ZX10R
|35
|16
|51
|9
|JOSHUA TAYLOR
|BMW S1000RR
|50
|–
|50
|10
|ASH EDWARDS
|YAMAHA YZFR1
|5
|40
|45
|11
|RICHARD ZAJA
|HONDA CBR
|–
|43
|43
|12
|ADAM TERRY
|KTM 890 DUKE
|15
|23
|38
|13
|SEAN HUGHSTON
|DUCATI V4S
|22
|14
|36
|14
|LUKE MILLS
|HONDA CBR1000RR
|25
|9
|34
|15
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA R1
|–
|30
|30
|16
|BILAL EL CHAMI
|BMW S1000RR
|14
|13
|27
|17
|DAING HASSANAL MUNAP
|YAMAHA R1M
|–
|25
|25
|18
|JAMES BULLOCH
|YAMAHA YZF R1
|24
|–
|24
|19
|WILLIAM STEUART
|YAMAHA R1
|23
|–
|23
|20
|MARTIN BALL
|SUZUKI GSXRR
|21
|–
|21
|21
|KIRI WELSH
|BMW S1000RR
|–
|21
|21
|22
|ROBERT SALVIA
|KTM SXF
|16
|–
|16
|23
|BRYAN OUELLET
|BMW S1000RR
|–
|16
|16
|24
|JARROD HEATON
|SUZUKI GSXR-1000
|12
|0
|12
|25
|BRIAN WALSH
|YAMAHA R1M
|–
|11
|11
|26
|PHILLIP BURKE
|KAWASAKI ZXR750
|–
|11
|11
|27
|MICHAEL COLE
|YAMAHA R1
|7
|4
|11
|28
|FAHMI AMIRUL
|KAWASAKI ZX10RR
|–
|10
|10
|29
|DAING I BIN AB MUNAP
|YAMAHA R1M
|7
|–
|7
|30
|GAVIN MUDIE
|SUZUKI GSXR 1000
|6
|–
|6
|31
|JOHN SAVILL
|DUCATI V2
|5
|1
|6
|32
|RICHARD EASTON
|SUZUKI GSXR750L
|3
|–
|3
|33
|JASON BRAND
|DUCATI 1199 PANIGALE
|–
|2
|2
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying
In the AMA Warehouse 600 F1 class, Sean Condon (#26 Digbiz Earthworks Yamaha R6) came to Round Two with a nine-point lead over Jonathan Nahlous (#20 Complete AV Yamaha R6), with Jacob Roulstone (#12 BCPerormance ZX6R) just three-points behind Nahlous.
In F2 Joshua Newman (#117) held a commanding lead from his three wins from three starts at Round One.
But Newman was absent from the track at Round Two which opened the gate for Simone Boldrini (#4 TF Moto Yamaha R6), Matthew Blair (#64 Triumph Daytona), Tim Hunt (#75 Assetnote Triumph Daytona 675R) and Tim Rodley (Motocity Yamaha R6), all striving to close that gap.
On to qualifying and in F1, Tom Toparis (#7 Stop and Seal Yamaha R6), one of the quickest Supersport riders in the country, was straight down to business, posting a 1:32.2280 ahead of the always-quick Sean Condon by seven-tenths of a second.
As expected, F1 (international/national) class riders held all the top five positions with Jonathon Nahlous, Glenn Nelson and Jack Favelle (#33 Addicted to Track Yamaha R6) taking third through fifth.
Christian Rossi (#77 Rossi Moto Works Yamaha R6) was fastest of the F2 crew, eleventh overall with a 1:378.8810. Blair, Rodley, Boldrini and Hunt filled out the top five of the class.
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Class
|Time/Gap
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|YAMAHA YZFR6
|F1
|1:32.2280*
|2
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|0.7080
|3
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|1.8390
|4
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|2.8190
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|2.8280
|6
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|YAMAHA YZF600
|F1
|2.9526
|7
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|2.9570
|8
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|600
|F1
|3.4580
|9
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|F1
|3.5060
|10
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F1
|3.8540
|11
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|5.6530
|12
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH Daytona
|F2
|6.3460
|13
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|7.3620
|14
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|7.5310
|15
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|F2
|8.0320
|16
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|9.0010
|17
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|9.1890
|18
|KEITH MULCAHY
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|9.4560
|19
|STUART KITSON
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|9.7990
|20
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|10.3720
|21
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|10.5940
|22
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|APRILIA RS660
|F2
|10.7400
|23
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|0.7720
|24
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|10.9480
|25
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|11.8270
|26
|SCOTT ANLEZARK
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|12.0250
|27
|BENJAMIN GALL
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|12.9190
|28
|ADRIAN BECK
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|12.9430
|29
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|13.1970
|30
|WILLIAM BINKS
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|13.4210
|31
|CASSANDRA TOFLER
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|13.6600
|32
|DAVID SHANNON
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|13.7720
|33
|DARAGH SMITH
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|14.4380
|34
|BAILY GALL
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|14.5560
|35
|CHRIS POLLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|14.5924
|36
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675
|F2
|14.7750
|37
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|16.2740
|38
|TOM FELLEW
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|16.3030
|39
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|16.3050
|40
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA MT07
|F2
|16.3310
|41
|CHRIS CATHERSIDES
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|19.9260
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One
Race One. In F1, Toparis. Gone. Five-seconds ahead of Condon at the flag and with a best lap of 1:32.3480, Toparis showing what a talent he is.
Condon had nearly five-seconds on Nahlous at the finish but with a best lap of 1:32.5370, he was never able to get on terms with Toparis.
Cameron Dunker (#3 Doctor Mak Engines Yamaha R6) and Jack Favelle took fourth and fifth.
As previously reported by MCNews.com.au, fourth-placed Dunker is stepping up to Superbike class for ASBK 2024 (more on that story here – 16-year-old Cam Dunker moving up to Superbike for 2024.
In F2, Rossi converted his pole position into a win and Rodley took second, a little under a second and a half off the tail of Rossi’s very attractive yellow R6. OK, I’m showing bias here, I like yellow bikes and I cannot lie…
O’Donnell, and Boldrini had a good scrap, O’Donnell taking the win by four-tenths at the end of the seven laps. Hunt was a couple of seconds back.
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|YAMAHA YZFR6
|F1
|10:56.8100
|2
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:01.4660
|3
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:06.1310
|4
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:17.3770
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:17.6710
|6
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|YAMAHA YZF600
|F1
|11:19.5150
|7
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|11:19.7180
|8
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|F1
|11:19.8820
|9
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F1
|11:25.1840
|10
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|F1
|11:31.4480
|11
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|11:33.7490
|12
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|11:35.1950
|13
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|11:49.1240
|14
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|11:49.5320
|15
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|F2
|11:52.4580
|16
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|11:54.3510
|17
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|11:56.5290
|18
|KEITH MULCAHY
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|11:59.9630
|19
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|12:03.1190
|20
|SCOTT ANLEZARK
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|12:06.9060
|21
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|APRILIA RS660
|F2
|12:07.4810
|22
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|12:12.5670
|23
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|12:24.2490
|24
|ADRIAN BECK
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|12:26.0940
|25
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|12:26.1740
|26
|DARAGH SMITH
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|12:32.1630
|27
|BENJAMIN GALL
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|12:33.0120
|28
|DAVID SHANNON
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|12:33.6740
|29
|CASSANDRA TOFLER
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|12:34.3060
|30
|BAILY GALL
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|12:40.2580
|31
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675
|F2
|12:40.7380
|32
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|12:41.5880
|33
|CHRIS POLLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|10:57.3810
|34
|TOM FELLEW
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|11:00.8050
|35
|CHRIS CATHERSIDES
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|11:01.1640
|36
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|11:03.1740
|37
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA MT07
|F2
|11:04.5940
|DNF
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH Daytona
|F2
|8:19.2870
|DNF
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|6:58.2060
|DNF
|WILLIAM BINKS
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|6:09.3340
|DNF
|STUART KITSON
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|2:10.7630
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two
Although they didn’t know it at the time, AMA Warehouse Race Two was the last opportunity the 600 racers had to take to the field of battle for this round.
In F1, Toparis did it again but even more emphatically by taking the race out by eight-seconds, in a contest that only ran for four laps. Toparis also went under the ASBK Supersport 600 lap record.
Condon was a DNF after a big off in Turn 12 and second place went to Nahlous with Roulstone, Dunker and Archie McDonald (#69 S&W Racing Yamaha R6) covered by little more than two-seconds.
In F2, it was Tim Rodley for the win, Rossi in second a further three-seconds back, and then O’Donnell, Boldrini and Hunt all in close company.
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|YAMAHA YZFR6
|F1
|6:16.0250
|2
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:24.4410
|3
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|600
|F1
|6:24.4460
|4
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:26.0810
|5
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|YAMAHA YZF600
|F1
|6:26.9350
|6
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:26.9940
|7
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F1
|6:31.7530
|8
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|F1
|6:31.7570
|9
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
|6:32.1450
|10
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|6:42.9080
|11
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|6:46.0530
|12
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|6:46.9910
|13
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|6:47.1340
|14
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|F2
|6:47.9390
|15
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|6:54.9140
|16
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|6:55.4790
|17
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|6:57.0890
|18
|KEITH MULCAHY
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|6:57.3430
|19
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|7:00.7600
|20
|SCOTT ANLEZARK
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|7:00.8640
|21
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|APRILIA RS660
|F2
|7:01.7450
|22
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|7:14.9980
|23
|DARAGH SMITH
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|F2
|7:15.2270
|24
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675
|F2
|7:16.2670
|25
|DAVID SHANNON
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|7:17.0550
|26
|ADRIAN BECK
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|7:17.2260
|27
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|7:17.5730
|28
|BAILY GALL
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|7:18.3530
|29
|BENJAMIN GALL
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|7:23.4560
|30
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|7:23.6540
|31
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI GSXR
|F2
|7:24.6490
|32
|CHRIS CATHERSIDES
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|7:25.9580
|33
|WILLIAM BINKS
|YAMAHA R6
|F2
|7:26.2110
|34
|CASSANDRA TOFLER
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|F2
|7:26.2970
|35
|TOM FELLEW
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|7:29.2800
|36
|CHRIS POLLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|F2
|7:29.5780
|37
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|F2
|7:30.5640
|38
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA MT07
|F2
|7:31.4010
|DNF
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA R6
|F1
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 & F2 Overall
Tom Toparis took the F1 meeting points win with his two victories from two races. Jonathan Nahlous held on to second with Cameron Dunker, Archie MacDonald and Jack Favelle bracketed by just seven-points in second through fifth.
Tim Rodley took F2 with Christian Rossi, Kristian O’Donnell, Simone Boldrini and Tim Hunt rounding out the top five.
Going to Round Three in a couple of weeks, F1 is lead by the consistent Nahlous nine-points ahead of Condon whose race two crash was a real setback. Roulstone, Dunker and Favelle third through fifth.
Rodley leads F2 with a two-point lead over Boldrini, O’Donnell, Hunt holding second through fourth. Newman is still in the game in fifth spot despite being the unfortunate victim of mechanic rather than mechanical failure at Round Two.
The keys of the truck needed to get his bike to the track had gone missing at the worst possible moment.
Tom Toparis #7 – AMA Warehouse 600 F1
“We had such a great night. For our first day back in 2024, it was just about getting into our rhythm again. I tested three different bikes throughout the day, we tried the Michelins in the afternoon on the 600 and I instantly had felt comfortable and had great feel, especially in the front tyre. In qualifying the bike felt on rails, I was stoked to do my PB on the 600 of a 32.2 which was surprising for me considering how little riding I’ve done over the last three months.
“The races went smoothly, I’d forgotten how much fun it was to race under lights! Thanks so much to Robbie for steering the ship for our team, and to my mechanics. Massive thanks to Mick O’Brien and St George club for the night. Huge thanks to Alex Briggs and Doug sharp for helping with the Michelins all night.”
Cam Dunker #3 – AMA Warehouse 600 F1
“I had a good night at Round Two of the summer night series I struggled I bit with traffic in qualifying but I got good starts in both races and had some solid races which saw me finish third for the night. It was an awesome atmosphere and great to be able to race in front of a strong crowd.”
Tim Rodley #17 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2
“I can’t thank the club enough for hosting such a great race series. Riding at full pace under lights is by far one of the greatest experiences to be had. I seen the tough line-up of riders on the grid and knew I had to turn it on for qualifying to get the best start to the night. Finishing second in race one had me eager to get back out and battle it out with Rossi for that top spot in F2 600s.
“Thankfully I had another great start and before I knew it I was leading the club category within the first lap, managing to hold it till the chequered. Nothing short of exhilarating is the easiest way to sum up how I feel about the night. Thanks to Motocity, Figtree Gourmet kitchen, and Rossi Motor works. Biggest thanks of all to my partner and pit crew Sarah. Can’t wait to get back out for Round Three.”
Christian Rossi #77 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2
“After a crash last round, it was great to be back racing under the lights and even better to be on the podium. It was tough out there in the heat, so thank you to the Marshalls for all their work, the riders and St George for another great event. ”
Kristian O’Donell #49 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2
“What a fantastic night after a sixth finish at the first round. A third is amazing, I had to ride around some bike problems but made it work. Hopefully all fixed and ready for next rounds on 26th and 27th of January so I can try to go with the guys in front and challenge for the win. Thanks to the orange army and club for putting on these great events. Also big thanks to everyone who makes possible for me to go racing. Adventure Powersports and Outdoor, OP Performance, Kawasaki, Steel+Co and BC Performance. Hope to see you all there.”
Brian Bolster #22 – AMA Warehouse 600 F2
“Round Two of the fourth iteration of the St George Motorcycle Club Summer Nights Series was the best yet. From entry numbers, to the huge crowd on the pit roof, in the stands and the track really made the night feel incredible.
“In 600 cc, I was out on the WRP/Rawhide Co. Aprilia RS660, and I had a huge amount of fun mixed in with one of the biggest grids of 600s I’ve seen in years. The racing was close, the battles fun, and I cannot wait for the next one!”
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|25
|25
|50
|2
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|18
|20
|38
|3
|CAMERON DUNKER
|17
|17
|34
|4
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|15
|16
|31
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|16
|15
|31
|6
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|11
|18
|29
|7
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|12
|14
|26
|8
|MARCUS HAMOD
|13
|13
|26
|9
|GLENN NELSON
|14
|12
|26
|10
|SEAN CONDON
|20
|0
|20
AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|20
|25
|45
|2
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|25
|20
|45
|3
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|18
|18
|36
|4
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|17
|17
|34
|5
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|16
|16
|32
|6
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|14
|15
|29
|7
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|15
|13
|28
|8
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|12
|14
|26
|9
|KEITH MULCAHY
|13
|12
|25
|10
|SCOTT ANLEZARK
|11
|10
|21
|11
|JOHN HORE
|9
|11
|20
|12
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|10
|9
|19
|13
|DANIEL MAHER
|8
|8
|16
|14
|DARAGH SMITH
|5
|7
|12
|15
|ADRIAN BECK
|7
|4
|11
|16
|SARAH BATTEN
|6
|3
|9
|17
|DAVID SHANNON
|3
|5
|8
|18
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|0
|6
|6
|19
|BENJAMIN GALL
|4
|1
|5
|20
|BAILY GALL
|1
|2
|3
|21
|CASSANDRA TOFLER
|2
|0
|2
AMA Warehouse 600 F1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Rd1
|Rd2
|Total
|1
|JONATHAN NAHLOUS
|YAMAHA R6
|61
|38
|99
|2
|SEAN CONDON
|YAMAHA R6
|70
|20
|90
|3
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|58
|29
|87
|4
|CAMERON DUNKER
|YAMAHA R6
|48
|34
|82
|5
|JACK FAVELLE
|YAMAHA R6
|46
|31
|77
|6
|MARCUS HAMOD
|HONDA CBR600RR
|50
|26
|76
|7
|GLENN NELSON
|YAMAHA R6
|28
|26
|54
|8
|THOMAS TOPARIS
|YAMAHA YZFR6
|–
|50
|50
|9
|DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|40
|–
|40
|10
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|YAMAHA YZF600
|–
|31
|31
|11
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|–
|26
|26
AMA Warehouse 600 F2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Rd1
|Rd2
|Total
|1
|TIMOTHY RODLEY
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|48
|45
|93
|2
|SIMONE BOLDRINI
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|57
|34
|91
|3
|KRISTIAN O’DONNELL
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|46
|36
|82
|4
|TIMOTHY HUNT
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675R
|50
|32
|82
|5
|JOSHUA NEWMAN
|KAWASAKI ZX6
|75
|–
|75
|6
|CHRISTIAN ROSSI
|YAMAHA R6
|20
|45
|65
|7
|MATTHEW FRANCO
|YAMAHA R6
|32
|29
|61
|8
|GREGOR ROBERTSON
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|33
|28
|61
|9
|JOHN HORE
|SUZUKI GSXR
|39
|20
|59
|10
|MATTHEW BLAIR
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|51
|0
|51
|11
|BRIAN BOLSTER
|SUZUKI SV650
|20
|19
|39
|12
|BRADLEY LUMB
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|36
|–
|36
|13
|SARAH BATTEN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|25
|9
|34
|14
|BAILEY PRITCHARD
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|6
|26
|32
|15
|STUART KITSON
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|28
|0
|28
|16
|DANIEL MAHER
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|11
|16
|27
|17
|CAMERON PRENTICE
|YAMAHA R6
|26
|–
|26
|18
|KEITH MULCAHY
|KAWASAKI ZX6R
|–
|25
|25
|19
|SCOTT ANLEZARK
|SUZUKI GSXR
|–
|21
|21
|20
|MOHAMMAD SARFRAZ
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA 675
|14
|6
|20
|21
|KIANO BRUUN
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|20
|0
|20
|22
|DARAGH SMITH
|KAWASAKI ZX6-R
|0
|12
|12
|23
|ADRIAN BECK
|YAMAHA R6
|–
|11
|11
|24
|DAVID SHANNON
|YAMAHA YZF R6
|–
|8
|8
|25
|JAYSON REYES
|SUZUKI GSXR
|6
|0
|6
|26
|BENJAMIN GALL
|YAMAHA R6
|–
|5
|5
|27
|DAVID NHAN CAO
|YAMAHA MT07
|4
|0
|4
|28
|BAILY GALL
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|–
|3
|3
|29
|CASSANDRA TOFLER
|TRIUMPH DAYTONA
|–
|2
|2
|30
|ANTHONY GEORGE
|YAMAHA YZF-R6
|1
|0
|1
MOTUL Summer Night Series hosted by St George MCC
- Round Three: Friday 26th/Saturday 27th January
- Round Four: Friday 9th/Saturday 10th February