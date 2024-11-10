Motorcycle Recalls

SUZUKI GSX1300RRQ (Hayabusa) Recall

Recall number – REC-006130

Campaign number – SRC24-04

Original published date – 22 October 2024

Supplier details – SUZUKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Suzuki Customer Care

Contact phone – 1800 777 088

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – http://suzukimotorcycles.com.au

SUZUKI GSX1300RRQ (Hayabusa)

Year range – 2020-2024

Affected units – 584

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the fluid passage in the front brake master cylinder may remain closed after the brake lever is released. This may result in the brakes not operating as intended.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Note: Recall REC-005618 has now been superseded by REC-006130.

Owners who have had their vehicle inspected under this previous recall must also contact their preferred Suzuki dealership to have the recall carried out, free of charge.

2021-2024 Triumph Street, Bonneville and Speed model recall

Recall number – REC-006169

Campaign number – SB627

Original published date – 8 November 2024

Supplier details – PETER STEVENS IMPORTERS PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Shaun McCoy

Contact phone – 0457 851 256

Contact – [email protected]

Triumph Street Scrambler, Street Twin and Bonneville

Variants – Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 Black,

Scrambler 900, Speed Twin 900,

Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm, Street Twin, Street Twin Goldline

Year range – 2021-2024

Affected units – 926

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the alternator wiring harness connector may short circuit and become damaged. If this occurs, it could lead to a thermal overload resulting in a vehicle fire.

What are the hazards?

A vehicle fire may increase the risk of serious injury or death to the rider, other road users, bystanders and/or damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their nearest authorised Triumph dealership fit a new wire alignment clip, free of charge.

CFMOTO CFORCE 850 & 1000 Touring ATV Recall

Supplier running the recall – Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd

Who sold the product – Authorised CFMOTO dealers.

Dates available for sale – 1 January 2023-30 October 2024

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Manufacturer country ID – China

CFMOTO CFORCE 850 & 1000 Touring ATV

CFMOTO CFORCE 850 Touring in Tundra Grey

CFORCE 1000 Touring ATV in Camouflage

See the VIN List. (link)

Reason the product is recalled

The throttle assembly may not fully return to the idle position when released.

The hazards to consumers

Risk of serious injury or death if the rider is unable to stop the vehicle due to the throttle not returning to idle.

What consumers should do

Consumers should stop using the product immediately. Consumers should contact their nearest CFMOTO dealership to arrange for a free replacement of the affected parts.

For more information, consumers can contact their nearest dealer by checking www.cfmoto.com.au/dealer-list