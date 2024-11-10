Motorcycle Recalls
SUZUKI GSX1300RRQ (Hayabusa) Recall
Recall number – REC-006130
Campaign number – SRC24-04
Original published date – 22 October 2024
Supplier details – SUZUKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Contact name – Suzuki Customer Care
Contact phone – 1800 777 088
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – http://suzukimotorcycles.com.au
SUZUKI GSX1300RRQ (Hayabusa)
Year range – 2020-2024
Affected units – 584
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
See the VIN List.
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, the fluid passage in the front brake master cylinder may remain closed after the brake lever is released. This may result in the brakes not operating as intended.
What are the hazards?
A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Note: Recall REC-005618 has now been superseded by REC-006130.
Owners who have had their vehicle inspected under this previous recall must also contact their preferred Suzuki dealership to have the recall carried out, free of charge.
2021-2024 Triumph Street, Bonneville and Speed model recall
Recall number – REC-006169
Campaign number – SB627
Original published date – 8 November 2024
Supplier details – PETER STEVENS IMPORTERS PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Shaun McCoy
Contact phone – 0457 851 256
Contact – [email protected]
Triumph Street Scrambler, Street Twin and Bonneville
Variants – Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville T120 Black,
Scrambler 900, Speed Twin 900,
Street Scrambler, Street Scrambler Sandstorm, Street Twin, Street Twin Goldline
Year range – 2021-2024
Affected units – 926
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, the alternator wiring harness connector may short circuit and become damaged. If this occurs, it could lead to a thermal overload resulting in a vehicle fire.
What are the hazards?
A vehicle fire may increase the risk of serious injury or death to the rider, other road users, bystanders and/or damage to property.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should contact their nearest authorised Triumph dealership fit a new wire alignment clip, free of charge.
CFMOTO CFORCE 850 & 1000 Touring ATV Recall
Supplier running the recall – Mojo Motorcycles Pty Ltd
Who sold the product – Authorised CFMOTO dealers.
Dates available for sale – 1 January 2023-30 October 2024
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Manufacturer country ID – China
CFMOTO CFORCE 850 & 1000 Touring ATV
CFMOTO CFORCE 850 Touring in Tundra Grey
CFORCE 1000 Touring ATV in Camouflage
Reason the product is recalled
The throttle assembly may not fully return to the idle position when released.
The hazards to consumers
Risk of serious injury or death if the rider is unable to stop the vehicle due to the throttle not returning to idle.
What consumers should do
Consumers should stop using the product immediately. Consumers should contact their nearest CFMOTO dealership to arrange for a free replacement of the affected parts.
For more information, consumers can contact their nearest dealer by checking www.cfmoto.com.au/dealer-list