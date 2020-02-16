Motorcycle Recall Notice

A recall notice has been issued for the Suzuki UK110 scooter for a plating on the movable contacts within the horn and starter switchblocks, which can allow water or dust to enter the switchblock causing corrosion on the contact surfaces of the terminals, if the horn or starter are used continuously.

PRA No. 2020/18141

Date published 16 Feb 2020

Campaign number SRC20-01

Product description: Suzuki UK110 Scooter

Model Years 2014-2019

2,040 affected scooters

Identifying features

VIN (Vehicle identification number)

See attached VIN list

VIN list.xlsx (31.25 KB)

What are the defects?

Due to the improper plating on the moveable contacts on the horn and starter switch, if continuously used, dust or water could enter the switch block, which could lead to corrosion on the contact surface of the terminals.

What are the hazards?

This could cause the horn to stop operating correctly and the unit may not start, increasing the risk of an accident or injury to the rider and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be contacted by Suzuki Australia in writing. Consumers with affected Scooters should contact their nearest authorised Suzuki dealer service department to arrange to have the recall carried out.

Consumers can visit http://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/dealers to find their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership.

Download VIN List affected

Supplier – Suzuki Australia

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Suzuki dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 6 October 2014 – 5 August 2019