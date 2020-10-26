St George MCC conducting further tests this Friday night

The St George Motorcycle Club recently had the opportunity to run a test session under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park. In close communication with Motorcycling Australia, about a dozen lucky invited riders were the first ones on track in a simulated race environment.

Plenty of safety tests and exercises were conducted on the night, from visibility of flag points, shadowing from other riders, race starts and glare from lights. There was about 10 specific exercises conducted on the night and a little free riding time, and feedback was very positive from both riders and officials.

Glenn Allerton

“The lighting is very easy to get used to from a riding perspective, I’ve been lucky enough to race a 24hr at Le Mans in France and the lights here at SMSP are a whole different level above the EWC lighting, I’m excited for the opportunities that this facility brings to our racing for the future and can’t wait till we get our first chance to have a race under lights.”

Jack Passfield

“It was a privilege to test SMSP under lights. It’s a completely new environment for most of us to ride in and provides us with a whole new experience. Everything looks close to being ready and I’m keen to line up for some racing under lights in the coming months. Huge thanks to Michael O’Brien for his efforts to make it all possible!”

Glenn Scott

“I’ve been lucky enough to race under lights at Losail, Qatar GP circuit when I was racing in World SuperSport. To be back riding under lights here at Sydney Motorsports Park was an absolute treat. The circuit has done a great job with the light design and for St George Motorcycle Club to be pushing to create some racing at night I think is awesome for the sport and will be a great spectacle. They certainly have my support.”

Dominic DeLeon

“Sydney Motorsport Park under the lights is like nothing I have ever experienced before. Everything felt great. The bike felt faster, the grip felt better and the atmosphere was unreal. Having the opportunity to be a part of this historical event was truly an honour. I will like to thank the St George MCC and Sydney Motorsport Park for making this all happen in these difficult times. Keep up the fantastic work guys. Truly and amazing thing you guys are doing here for the bike world.”

A definite step forward in the motorcycling world from the ARDC, Sydney Motorsport Park and the NSW Government, some extra upgrades to the circuit in the coming months are expected to make Sydney Motorsport Park a race track that will be among the best facilities in the world.

Keep an eye out on the St George Motorcycle Club’s socials for practice nights planned over the next few months. The first of these is happening this Friday night, October 30 between 6.30 and 10.30 pm. Or head on down for a look to see how this place transforms under the lights at night.