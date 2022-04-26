2022 Ténéré 700 Rally

The second running of the Ténéré 700 Rally saw 43 riders converge on Yamaha’s adventure-twin to enjoy a four-day High-Country run in early April, mixing supreme views with twisting tar, technical trails and classic ADV locations such as Mount Hotham, Craig’s Hut, the Barry Way and the Blue Rag Track, led by the Ride ADV crew.

Greg Yager – Ride ADV

“We covered over 50,000kms between us and you know what we had at the end of the ride? An empty trailer. We didn’t have one single mechanical issue. Over the four days we experienced one flat tyre and a drowned bike at a creek crossing – which was back on the track in under 40 minutes thanks to the RideADV crew.“

The Ténéré 700 Rally is an event for owners of the 689cc twin cylinder adventure bike that was launched in 2019 and has since built a reputation for strong performance, off-road capability and clockwork reliability. The event started at Jindabyne with a welcome dinner and ended at the same location with prize giving.

It was a case of smiles all round for participants, many of whom travelled interstate to join the Rally. Husband and wife team Mark and Kaz Carter travelled from QLD’s Sunshine Coast and Kaz in particular impressed everyone with her riding skills. Kaz scooped the RideADV award and returned north with $1500 worth of suspension kit from Teknik. Other cool prizes included a Pirelli tyre kit, Camel long range fuel tank and WRF footpeg kit.

1988 Finke winner Alan Roe once again attended the Rally and echoed many riders’ sentiments: “A sensational four-day ride, lots of variety and challenges for everyone, perfectly organised plus a great bunch of riders.”

Matthew Ferry – YMA Marketing and Sales Manager

“With a big multi-day ride you expect something to fail, but the reliability of the Ténéré 700 is one of its key selling points and one of the reasons that the bike has proven so popular among Aussie adventurers.”

Ténéré 700 Rally awards