2022 Asia Talent Cup – Round 2 Mandalika

Sunday Report

Hakim Danish made it a double on Sunday at Mandalika, taking his second Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup win after a race-long battle as the weekend wrapped up.

The Malaysian defeated Gun Mie by a couple of tenths by the flag, with Shinya Ezawa in the fight at the front throughout before a late mistake relegated the Japanese rookie to third.

Off the line this time it was Danish immediately into the lead, with polesitter Amon Odaki slotting into second. But early on it because a three-way fight between Danish, Mie and Ezawa, with Odaki relegated to the front of the fight for fourth.

That was how it remained for much of the race, with Danish making a few small errors earlier on but staying well in contention and Ezawa the first to forfeit the chance to fight for it to the flag.

Mie then made an error and it seemed a mountain to climb for the 2021 podium finisher to get back on terms with Danish, but it was close over the line. Just 0.272 was the Malaysian’s advantage as he completed the double, with the number 5 pushing him all the way on the last lap.

Odaki won that fight for fourth ahead of Rei Wakamatsu, with Carter Thompson taking sixth a little further back.

Race 1 podium finisher Reykat Fadillah had a Long Lap penalty for a shortcut and came home seventh, with Hamad al-Sahouti a few tenths behind the Indonesian after another solid performance for the Qatari rider.

Diandra Trihardika was hot on his heels in P9, with Jakkreephat Puettisan completing the top ten after a late penalty relegated Farish Hafiy to P13.

Aussie Marianos Nikolis came home in 14th, ahead of Emil Izdhar, while Cameron Swain was 16th.

That’s a wrap on Lombok – for now! Now it’s time for the grids to reset and recharge, with a break before we get back underway later in the season.

2022 ATC Round 2 – Mandalika Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nation Gap 1 Hakim DANISH MAL – 2 Gun MIE JPN 0.272 3 Shinya EZAWA JPN 1.488 4 Amon ODAKI JPN 9.823 5 Rei WAKAMATSU JPN 9.968 6 Carter THOMPSON AUS 11.653 7 Reykat FADILLAH INA 15.074 8 Hamad AL-SAHOUTI QAT 15.808 9 Diandra TRIHARDIKA INA 16.054 10 Jakkreephat PHUETTISA THA 17.231 11 Thanat LAOONGPLIO THA 18.560 12 Aan RISWANTO INA 18.881 13 Farish HAFIY MAL 19.704 14 Marianos NIKOLIS AUS 22.056 15 Emil IZDHAR MAL 49.849 16 Cameron SWAIN AUS 50.072 17 Kavin QUINTAL IND 1’15.520 18 Zachry AKBAR INA 1 lap Not Classified Nguyen TRAN DUC TAI 3 laps Farres PUTRA 13 laps

2022 ATC Standings

TBA