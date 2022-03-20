2022 Asia Talent Cup – Round 2 Mandalika
Sunday Report
Hakim Danish made it a double on Sunday at Mandalika, taking his second Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup win after a race-long battle as the weekend wrapped up.
The Malaysian defeated Gun Mie by a couple of tenths by the flag, with Shinya Ezawa in the fight at the front throughout before a late mistake relegated the Japanese rookie to third.
Off the line this time it was Danish immediately into the lead, with polesitter Amon Odaki slotting into second. But early on it because a three-way fight between Danish, Mie and Ezawa, with Odaki relegated to the front of the fight for fourth.
That was how it remained for much of the race, with Danish making a few small errors earlier on but staying well in contention and Ezawa the first to forfeit the chance to fight for it to the flag.
Mie then made an error and it seemed a mountain to climb for the 2021 podium finisher to get back on terms with Danish, but it was close over the line. Just 0.272 was the Malaysian’s advantage as he completed the double, with the number 5 pushing him all the way on the last lap.
Odaki won that fight for fourth ahead of Rei Wakamatsu, with Carter Thompson taking sixth a little further back.
Race 1 podium finisher Reykat Fadillah had a Long Lap penalty for a shortcut and came home seventh, with Hamad al-Sahouti a few tenths behind the Indonesian after another solid performance for the Qatari rider.
Diandra Trihardika was hot on his heels in P9, with Jakkreephat Puettisan completing the top ten after a late penalty relegated Farish Hafiy to P13.
Aussie Marianos Nikolis came home in 14th, ahead of Emil Izdhar, while Cameron Swain was 16th.
That’s a wrap on Lombok – for now! Now it’s time for the grids to reset and recharge, with a break before we get back underway later in the season.
2022 ATC Round 2 – Mandalika Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nation
|Gap
|1
|Hakim DANISH
|MAL
|–
|2
|Gun MIE
|JPN
|0.272
|3
|Shinya EZAWA
|JPN
|1.488
|4
|Amon ODAKI
|JPN
|9.823
|5
|Rei WAKAMATSU
|JPN
|9.968
|6
|Carter THOMPSON
|AUS
|11.653
|7
|Reykat FADILLAH
|INA
|15.074
|8
|Hamad AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|15.808
|9
|Diandra TRIHARDIKA
|INA
|16.054
|10
|Jakkreephat PHUETTISA
|THA
|17.231
|11
|Thanat LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|18.560
|12
|Aan RISWANTO
|INA
|18.881
|13
|Farish HAFIY
|MAL
|19.704
|14
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|AUS
|22.056
|15
|Emil IZDHAR
|MAL
|49.849
|16
|Cameron SWAIN
|AUS
|50.072
|17
|Kavin QUINTAL
|IND
|1’15.520
|18
|Zachry AKBAR
|INA
|1 lap
|Not Classified
|Nguyen TRAN DUC TAI
|3 laps
|Farres PUTRA
|13 laps
2022 ATC Standings
