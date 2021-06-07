Darwin ASBK TV package announced

ASBK fans will be able to follow all the action from the Northern Territory round of the 2021 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship via an extensive live TV package announced today.

Fans will be treated to live coverage of every practice and qualifying session on Fox Sports Australia. As an added bonus, the Saturday and Sunday ASBK race action will also feature as part of Channel 7’s free-to-air coverage of the Repco Supercars Championship Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

This means ASBK fans will be able to closely follow the strategies employed by teams as they come to grips with Darwin’s hot conditions during practice, soak up the tension as riders explore the limits of their machines during qualifying, and then be captivated by epic, wheel-to-wheel combat during the weekend’s trio of 16-lap races.

The broadcast coverage will be produced by Supercars Television, internationally acclaimed for its coverage of motorsport events, and Repco Supercars Championship General Manager of Television and Content Nathan Prendergast said the bikes will add to the Darwin TV spectacle.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle

“We’ve been very proud to have provided fans with live TV coverage of our races over many seasons, but racing in Darwin with Supercars provides a chance for a whole new audience of race fans who now get to witness ASBK from Hidden Valley. Three days of ASBK action will provide viewers an insight into the high-pressure environment of superbike racing with Australia’s fastest two-wheel racers. Coverage during practice and qualifying sessions is a great addition as it’s where teams have to make spur-of-the-moment tactical decisions in the heat of battle. Fans at home are in for three action-packed races on Saturday and Sunday as the ASBK championship is shaping up as a mega battle in 2021 and it continues in Darwin’’.

As an added bonus, all the thrills and spills of the Alpinestars Superbike Races 1 to 3 at Hidden Valley Raceway, plus additional behind the scenes exclusive features stories will be aired on SBS in HD at 1pm-3pm on Sunday 4 July, while fans can also catch up on ASBK TV at any time via SBS On-Demand.

The ASBK action at the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown commences with a pair of practice sessions on Friday, 18 June.

ASBK Round 4 – Hidden Valley Schedule

Friday, 18 June

10:25am – Practice 1 (40 min) FOX Sports

2:20pm – Practice 2 (30 min) FOX Sports

Saturday, 19 June

10:15am – Qualifying 1 (20 min) FOX Sports

10:40am – Qualifying 2 (15 min) FOX Sports

2:05pm – Race 1 (16 laps) FOX Sports/Channel 7

Sunday, 20 June

10:50am – Race 2 (16 laps) FOX Sports

2:05pm – Race 3 (16 laps) FOX Sports/Channel 7

