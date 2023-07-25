Torrot MX3 Motocross e-Bike

Torrot Australia and Urban Moto Imports have just introduced the new Torrot MX3 (Motocross Three) model, that offers the perfect progression from their existing MX1 and MX2 models and is designed for kids between the age of 9 and 14 years old.

Pre-orders will open soon with the MX3 delivery expected into Australia and New Zealand in early 2024, making it a great time to put your name down, to ensure you get one of the first bikes to arrive.

This MX3 is constructed using high-quality components found in adult bikes, making it strong enough to tackle any challenge, with a top speed of 80km/h (50 mph) and programmable power of up to 8,000W

The MX3 is an ideal choice for both racing and off-road adventures, head to the Torrot Australia website for more information on the MX3 and entire range.

Torrot MX3 key features

For young riders ages 9 to 14

65 cc equivalent

Top speed 80km/h (50 mph)

Programmable power, up to 8000 W

Battery box designed for protection against dust and mud

Swappable batteries – No tools needed

Up to three pre-loaded switchable maps

New app designed exclusively for the MX3 with customisable map feature

Torrot MX3 Specifications

Torrot MX3 Specifications Battery Lithium Swappable 58.8V / 33,6Ah / 1.69kWh / 14S 8P Motor Controller 60V/programmable parameters using the APP: speed, power, throttle response Charge 58.8V / 600w (≈ 4 hours to fully charged) Frame Perimetral (double cradle) – Steel Front Suspension Upside-Down telescopic forks 215 mm Rear Suspension Linked suspension 270 mm Front Brakes 220 mm Floating caliper, 2 pistons Rear Brakes 190 mm Floating caliper, 1 piston Rims Front 14”x1.40” and rear 12”x1.60” Tyres Front 60/100-R14 and rear 80/100-R12 Weight 64 kg (including battery) Max Rider Weight 50 kg Power Maps Three Power maps (Low, Middle, High). Bluetooth module via App (iOS/Android) remote parameter programming and parental control

For a limited time only, you can also get $1,000 off the recommended retail price on all Motocross, Trials, and Supermotard bikes from the ONE and TWO series. Hurry and take advantage of the deal while it lasts. Head to theTorrot Australia website or your local dealer to take advantage of the offer.