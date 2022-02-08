Broken ankle for Bayliss

Oli Bayliss crashed at Portimao’s turn five during his first day of testing for the 2022 World Supersport Championship overnight in Portugal. The tumble came only nine laps into his first session on the bike.

Oli was transported to the hospital of Portimao, where medical scans reveal a fracture of lateral malleolus on the right ankle.

Oli will try to recover for the next test scheduled for the 16th-17th March at Misano World Circuit.

After the confirmation that the injury would have prevented Oliver to take part in the second day of test in Portimao, the team – in agreement with the Australian rider – decided to call Nicholas Spinelli to continue the development of the Panigale V2. Nicholas, who is already experienced with the bike having ridden the twin-cylinder of Borgo Panigale last year in National Trophy, will be on the saddle tomorrow in the second day of test at Portimao.