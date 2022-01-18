Sidi Crossfire 3 SRS Limited Edition in Grey/Black

“More than meets the eye” is the Transformers’ motto – sci-fi machines created in 1984 – and perfectly embodies the spirit of the Crossfire 3 SRS boots, with a new limited edition version arriving.

They appear to be normal motorbike boots, however once on the run they can be completely transformed, revealing the incredible technical solutions developed to meet the most demanding of riding and protection requirements.

Inspired by the suggestion of the man-machine relationship, Sidi now launches the new limited version, where the black details meet ash grey upper and promises great adventures.

Sidi Crossfire 3 SRS features

The Sidi Crossfire 3 SRS starts with the Hyper Extension Block, which is crucial for safeguarding the rider’s ankle and tendons, and continuing with the Flex System, which acts on the flexibility of the boot.

The Adjustable Calf System regulates the opening of the boot, allowing the cuff to be widened or narrowed by means of simple adjustments to guarantee an absolutely comfortable fit.

A replaceable boot guard plate, made of PU with a moulded rubber insert, is responsible for protecting the leg from the heat of the engine. It is inserted inside the boot cuff and helps to extend the life of the boot by limiting wear.

Finally, the removable and replaceable Dovetail Sole SRS has been chosen to complete the boot and it is also available in an enduro version. This component is made with the aim of ensuring maximum safety and comfort while guaranteeing perfect grip on both the bike and the ground.