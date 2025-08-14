Triumph Originals 2025

The 2025 Triumph Originals winner has been announced and Team Brazil have taken top honours in the global Modern Classic custom competition that showcases the potential of the Triumph Bonneville range.

In a tight contest, decided by the public vote and expert judging panel, Brazil won with Gaijin, a dark and moody café racer based on a Speed Twin 1200, created by the impressive team at Shibuya in São Paulo. Hand crafted features include the scallop design painted on the bodywork, the crease shaped into the tank and the reworked tail.

Describing the winning build, the judges commented, “This was the most original and coherent of the builds. It has a presence that is muscular and athletic combined with a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. A custom build should be instantly desirable but also be something you want to be seen riding. This bike is both.”

Brazil also scooped a Mark of Excellence for Craftsmanship by judge Kengo Kimura, Founder of Heiwa Motorcycle in Japan, who said, “The details are beautifully crafted and the overall design is well-organised. It’s a motorcycle packed with design and ideas.”

The UK team were awarded a Mark of Excellence for British Originality by judge Ricardo Pessoa, Founder and Creative Director of Coolnvintage in Portugal who commented, “It comes closest in form, feel, and intent to the original 1960s British café racer spirit, stripped-down, purposeful, and rebellious.”

The UK’s entry has been built by Stockwell Design at Triumph London, inspired by the 60’s British rock ‘n’ roll movement. Using the T100 platform, The Bonneville Sunraiser catches the eye with its polished aluminum, stainless steel and bright colour scheme, finished with a bespoke cursive Triumph logo.

The Italian team were awarded a Mark of Excellence for Style, by Quique Berna, Co-founder and Creative Director at Tamarit Motorcycles in Spain, who added, “The winning bike represents the perfect balance of essence, design, and character — a true reflection of who we are at Tamarit. Congratulations.”

The Italian build was created by Giuseppe Carucci, founder of South Garage Motor Co in Milan, inspired by the original 1930s and 1940s Speed Twins. Building on the essence of the Bonneville Bobber, Carucci redesigned the chassis and used precision engineering techniques to build head-turning custom parts including bespoke front forks.

Eight teams competed from around the world in the global Modern Classic competition, entering custom builds based on the current Triumph Bonneville range. Each country collaborated with locally selected custom builders to create sophisticated and complex handcrafted designs. Judges whittled down the entries to just five beautiful builds from Brazil, France, Italy, Thailand and the UK, and then the public chose the final overall winner.

The judges were: Quique Berna, Co-founder and Creative Director at Tamarit Motorcycles in Spain; Ricardo Pessoa, Founder and Creative Director of Coolnvintage in Portugal; Kengo Kimura, Founder of Heiwa Motorcycle in Japan; and Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer for Triumph Motorcycles.