TT 2025

Macadam Triumph Factory Racing joins forces with KTS Racing for 2025 road racing campaign

Triumph Racing’s Factory team in British Supersport and National Sportbike has joined forces with road racing masters KTS Racing to form KTS Macadam Triumph Factory Racing.

Kevin Watret – KTS Racing Team Owner

“We are over the moon to join forces with Macadam Triumph Racing and Triumph Motorcycles within the Supersport class. Since the formation of KTS racing in 2019 we have strived for an opportunity like this. Myself, Simon (Bleasdale, Crew Chief) and the rest of the team can’t wait to get going, having the factory support and wealth of knowledge between our teams can only add to what will hopefully be a great season ahead.”

The team will contest this year’s North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT with three-time TT Privateer Champion Jamie Coward aboard a Triumph Street Triple 765.

In 2024 Coward finished the world-renowned Isle of Man TT in 4th place on his KTS Racing Triumph Street Triple 765, setting his personal best average lap time of 128.8mph and securing the Isle of Man TT Privateer award for the third year in a row.

Jamie Coward

“The aim, as always, is to go a bit faster than last year at the Isle of Man TT and we will be even closer to the front. This will be my first time at the NW200 since 2022 too so I’m looking forward to going back there. I’m really happy to be back with the KTS Racing team with another year under our belts and now with help from the Triumph factory, I’m super excited to get going.”

The 34-year-old Yorkshireman has achieved two coveted TT podiums and is inside the top ten fastest riders ever to lap the TT course on a superbike. He is also a podium sitter at the North West 200 and finished in the top five in his last appearance at the Irish road race in 2022 so 2025 sees his return, this time with Factory backing.

The tie-up represents further growth of the Triumph Factory Racing programme, which fields competitive machines in series from Enduro and Motocross to World Supersport and, now, the blue riband road racing events.

Dave Wadsworth – Macadam Triumph Racing Team Owner

“I am very happy to team up with KTS Racing and Jamie Coward for the famous NW200 and Isle of Man TT this year. KTS are the road racing experts and Jamie has been improving year on year and has established himself and a real talent on the roads. I believe we will be a force to be reckoned with and I am excited to start.”

Steve Sargent – Chief Product Officer Triumph Motorcycles

“We are pleased to announce that KTS Racing and Macadam Triumph Racing are working together on our road racing efforts this year. The KTS team has a wealth of experience on the roads while the Macadam team has developed a fantastic package with the Street Triple 765 during their British Supersport campaign so they compliment each other perfectly. Jamie has proved himself as an accomplished road racer and we can’t wait to see what he can do this year.”

The 2025 Monster Energy Isle of Man TT kicks off with qualifying week on May 26 before race week gets underway on May 31.