2022 Triumph Rocket 3 R & GT 221 Special Edition

Joining the slew of new Triumph special edition models for 2022 will be a Rocket 3 R ‘221’ and Rocket 3 GT ‘221’ Special Edition, boasting a unique paint scheme to set them apart, and naturally only available for a single year.

Expected to arrive in Australia from January 2022, the Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 will start from $35,850, while the Rocket 3 GT 221 will start from $36,850 – both ride-away prices.

The new paint scheme features Red Hopper across the tank and front mudguard, with special ‘221’ knee pad graphics. The tank will include stickers under the clear coat, listing capacity, torque, power and bore by stroke figures, alongside the manufacturer and its country of origin.

In contrast, the mudguard brackets, headlight bowls, flyscreen, side panels, rear bodywork and radiator cowls are all in Sapphire Black.

221 represents the bikes torque figures, delivered at 4000 rpm and boasting the most offered in a production motorcycle from the 2458 cc triple-cylinder.

Horsepower certainly isn’t lacking either, with 167 hp at 6000 rpm, with a torque assist clutch fitted, alongside helical-cut six-speed gearbox.

Electronics include cornering ABS and cornering traction control thanks to an IMU, with a colour TFT display, My Triumph connectivity and an optional Bluetooth module which allows GoPro interaction, turn by turn navigation and more. Four ride modes adjust throttle response and traction control.

Showa provides suspensders front and rear with a monoshock mated to the single-sided swingarm, including a piggyback reservoir and joined by a set of 47 mm USD cartridge forks boasting compression and rebound adjustment.

Top-spec Brembo Stylema calipers are also fitted, on 320 mm floating rotors, while a Brembo M4.32 four-piston unit is mounted to the rear 300 mm rotor – something you’d more commonly see adorning the front of a motorcycle.

Wheels are cast aluminium 20-spoke lightweight units, with Avon Cobra Chrome tyres standard fitment.

A sculpted seat is designed for comfort and support, while the Rocket 3 R offers two settings of vertical adjustment for the foot controls, while the Rocket 3 GT in comparison adds three horizontal adjustments as well.

Seat height is an inviting 773 mm on the R, while the GT bumps that up to 750 mm, with both running an 18 L fuel tank. LED lighting is fitted all-round, with DRLs found in the headlights.

Standard features on both models include Hill Hold Control, cruise control, keyless ignition, keyless steering lock, an under-seat USB and on the Rocket 3 GT, heated grips.