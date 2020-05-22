Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition

The first fruit borne from Triumph’s collaboration with EON Productions for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, was revealed overnight in the form of a Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition.

Limited to 250 units, only seven of which are heading to Australia, the blacked out Scrambler will be pitched at $27,100 +ORC when they land here this August.

We here at MCNews.com.au really rate the Scrambler 1200 XE that this new special edition is based on, check out our full review on the model here.

The Bond Edition steps up the exclusivity level with 007 logos featured throughout the bike, including a Bond start-up sequence on Triumph’s second generation TFT screen.

The engine is the same big 1200 cc 27-degree parallel twin we are accustomed to in the Scrambler XE with 90 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque and in the Bond Edition has the full suite of six riding modes including Off-Road Pro that disables both the lean-angle sensitive traction control and ABS systems.

Showa provide the 47 mm fully-adjustable forks while Ohlins supplies the dual piggyback shocks, both ends have a generous 250 mm of travel.

