Tiger 1200 Trial Mount Glorious Cafe, Brisbane
September 24-25
Triumph Motorcycles Australia is hosting a test-ride program at Mount Glorious Cafe – Brisbane’s motorcycling mecca over the September 24-25 weekend, offering a chance to ride the new machine on bitumen and through the bush.
Only 80 spots will be available over the weekend, so you’ll need to secure your spot by registering via Eventbrite.
A select range of Tiger 1200 models, including the GT Pro, GT Explorer and the off-road-oriented Rally Pro and Rally Explorer models, will be on offer to test ride with bike availability on the basis of first come, first serve.
Simply choose your preferred test-ride time slot, complete your booking and turn up. A $39 fee confirms the test-ride booking and includes a Triumph gift pack (a Tiger 1200 t-shirt and trucker cap).
- WHEN: September 24-25
- WHERE: Mount Glorious Cafe, QLD
- HOW: Book via Eventbrite now (link)
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/triumph-tiger-1200-trial-tickets-414498304587
- COST: $39
The new generation bike is significantly lighter and much more powerful, with leading handling and specification, plus all of Triumph’s new T-plane triple performance advantage.
Whether it’s the Tiger 1200 GT Pro, delivering in capability and performance on the tarmac, or the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, for the most exciting experience off-road, the new generation brings the best of all worlds with a whole new Tiger 1200 line-up, including for the first time two all-new 30-litre tank Tiger Explorer options.
2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Specifications
|Specifications
|Model
|GT
|GT Pro
|GT Explorer
|Rally Pro
|Rally Explorer
|Type
|Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
|Capacity
|1160 cc
|Bore
|90.0 mm
|Stroke
|60.7 mm
|Compression
|13.2:1
|Maximum Power
|150 PS / 148 bhp (110.4 kW) @ 9,000 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|130 Nm (96 lbft) @ 7,000 rpm
|Fuel System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control
|Exhaust
|Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer
|Final Drive
|Shaft drive
|Clutch
|Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip & assist
|Gearbox
|6 speed
|Chassis
|Model
|GT
|GT Pro
|GT Explorer
|Rally Pro
|Rally Explorer
|Frame
|Tubular steel frame, with forged aluminium outriggers. Fabricated, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe.
|Swingarm
|Twin sided “Tri-Link” aluminium swingarm with twin aluminium torque arms.
|Wheels
|F – Cast aluminium, 19 x 3.0in. R- Cast aluminium, 18 x 4.25in
|F- Spoked (tubeless), 21 x 2.15in. R – Spoked (tubeless), 18 x 4.25in.
|Front Tyre
|Metzeler Tourance F – 120/70R19 (M/C 60V TL). R – 150/70R18 (M/C 70V TL)
|Metzeler Karoo Street F – 90/90-21 (M/C 54V TL). R – 150/70R18 (M/C 70V TL)
|Front Suspension
|Showa 49mm USD forks with semi-active damping. 200mm travel.
|Showa 49mm USD forks with semi-active damping. 220mm travel.
|Rear Suspension
|Showa monoshock with semi-active damping and automatic electronic preload adjustment. 200mm wheel travel.
|Showa monoshock with semi-active damping and automatic electronic preload adjustment. 220mm wheel travel.
|Front Brakes
|Brembo M4.30 Stylema monoblock radial calipers, OC-ABS, twin 320mm floating discs. Magura HC1 span adjustable radial master cylinder with separate reservoir.
|Rear Brakes
|Brembo single piston caliper, OC-ABS, single 282mm disc. Rear master cylinder with remote reservoir.
|Instruments
|Full-colour 7” TFT instrument pack with My Triumph Connectivity System
|Dimensions & Weights
|Model
|GT
|GT Pro
|GT Explorer
|Rally Pro
|Rally Explorer
|Length
|2245 mm
|2245 mm
|2256 mm
|2270 mm
|2296 mm
|Width
|849 mm (handlebars), 982 mm (handguards)
|Height Without Mirrors
|1436 – 1497 mm (adjustable screen)
|1487 – 1547 mm (adjustable screen)
|Seat Height
|850 – 870 mm (adjustable)
|875-895 mm (adjustable)
|Wheelbase
|1560 mm
|Rake / Trail
|24.1° / 120 mm
|23.7° / 112 mm
|Wet weight*
|240 kg
|245 kg
|255 kg
|249 kg
|261 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20 litres
|20 litres
|30 litres
|20 litres
|30 litres