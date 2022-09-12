Tiger 1200 Trial Mount Glorious Cafe, Brisbane

September 24-25

Triumph Motorcycles Australia is hosting a test-ride program at Mount Glorious Cafe – Brisbane’s motorcycling mecca over the September 24-25 weekend, offering a chance to ride the new machine on bitumen and through the bush.

Only 80 spots will be available over the weekend, so you’ll need to secure your spot by registering via Eventbrite.

A select range of Tiger 1200 models, including the GT Pro, GT Explorer and the off-road-oriented Rally Pro and Rally Explorer models, will be on offer to test ride with bike availability on the basis of first come, first serve.

Simply choose your preferred test-ride time slot, complete your booking and turn up. A $39 fee confirms the test-ride booking and includes a Triumph gift pack (a Tiger 1200 t-shirt and trucker cap).

The new generation bike is significantly lighter and much more powerful, with leading handling and specification, plus all of Triumph’s new T-plane triple performance advantage.

Whether it’s the Tiger 1200 GT Pro, delivering in capability and performance on the tarmac, or the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, for the most exciting experience off-road, the new generation brings the best of all worlds with a whole new Tiger 1200 line-up, including for the first time two all-new 30-litre tank Tiger Explorer options.

2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Specifications