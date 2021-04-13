2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200

Triumph’s Scrambler is one of many ‘Scrambler’ styled and marked motorcycles on the market but in the case of the Brit the 1200 Scrambler, particularly in XE form, really does have the off-road chops to back up the name.

For 2021 the 1200 Scramblers get a few updated while a new Steve McQueen Limited Edition version also debuts with Euro5 spec’ engines now standard across the 1200 Scrambler range.

The High Power 1200 cc twin features a low inertia crank and high-compression cylinder head with a specific tune just for the Scrambler models to offer optimal on and off-road performance.

The eight-valve 1200 cc Euro5 parallel-twin boasts an updated exhaust system. Peak torque is available at just 4500 rpm, measuring 110 Nm, with 90 horsepower peaking at 7250 rpm. Alongside Euro5 compliance, Triumph is also promising better heat distribution on the new Scrambler 1200s.

In keeping with the Scrambler theme all models feature a 21 inch front wheel, ensuring strong off-road performance and are fitted with Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres. The wire-spoke wheels and aluminium rims also use a side-laced design to allow for the use of tubeless tyres.

Showa provide fully adjustable forks, while Öhlins rear shocks are also preload, compression and rebound adjustable, with a generous 250 mm of travel offered to tackle any conditions onboard the XE while the XC also boasts a handy 200 mm of travel.

Brakes are powerful M50 radial monoblock units, with dual 320 mm front rotors. Brembo also provide the rear braking system, with ABS standard fitment on both models and controlled via the riding modes.

On the Scrambler 1200 XE wide adjustable handlebars and pegs further offer a commanding position on the bike.

Full-colour TFT displays are interacted with via a five-way joystick helps access settings and the switchblocks are backlit, making them easy to use at any time of day or night. The dash also offers an adjustable angle to suit different rider sizes and heights.

Five riding modes are standard – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Rider (configurable), with the XE adding the Off-Road Pro mode to the mix. Modes control the throttle response, traction control and ABS. On the Scrambler 1200 XE that includes optimised cornering ABS and traction control thanks to an IMU that measures roll, pitch, yaw and acceleration.

Full LED lights are also run, including daytime running lights (DRL) in the headlight to boost visibility, while an underseat USB offers charging, with cruise control and keyless ignition standard. The Scrambler 1200s are also ready for heated grips, or the My Triumph connectivity system.

Standard features also include a 16-litre fuel tank with brushed aluminium Monza fuel cap and stainless steel strap, custom-style bench seat and minimal mudguards alongside aluminium bash plate.

The Scrambler 1200 XE adds handguards, a Brembo MSC lever, gold forks, and anodised longer swingarm. Both models will be available in Cobalt, Matt Khaki Green or Sapphire Black.

Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition

Designed to celebrate Steve McQueen, this special edition offers a unique paint scheme alongside a number of accessories as standard fitment, making it the highest spec Scrambler 1200 yet and based on the Scrambler 1200 XE platform.

Inspiration comes from the Triumph TR6 seen in The Great Escape jumping a barbed wire fence, with 1,000 of these special editions to be available worldwide, individually numbered on the machined handlebar clamp.

The paint scheme features a competition green tank with brushed foil knee pads highlighted by hand-painted gold lining, alongside gold heritage Triumph logos. A special Steve McQueen tank graphic has also been used, with a high level front guard fitted, which along with the rear guard is colour matched to the tank.

Also fitted is engine protection dresser bars, a laser cut aluminium radiator guard and brown bench seat.

Australian pricing will be released closer to the expected mid-2021 arrival date of the 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 models.