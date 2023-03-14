Ducati Borgo Panigale Experiences 2023

The Ducati the Borgo Panigale Experience will expand in 2023, with new activities and collaborations joining the options, ensuring Ducatisti have plenty of immersive experiences to choose from.

Visitors can relive more than 90 years of history and passion inside the Ducati Museum, and observe live the birth of the motorcycles that make Ducatisti around the world dream.

A prestigious new collaboration with Lamborghini is now part of this already extensive offer. Starting from 25 March and until 7 May, enthusiasts can participate to the “Ducati Museum and Automobili Lamborghini Museum Experience”, conceived for those who want to experience first-hand the motoring talent, creative knowledge and passion of two excellences of Motor Valley that bring Made in Italy to the world.

This new experience allows guests to visit both museums in a single day, taking advantage of a reduced rate for the two tickets and a free shuttle bus service, which offers a direct and rapid transfer between the Borgo Panigale and Sant’Agata Bolognese museum complexes.

The modality will be usable only on Saturdays and Sundays for a group of maximum 15 people, with a guided tour conducted by qualified operators for both museums, in Italian and English on alternate weekends.

To access the museums at a reduced rate and use the shuttle bus service, reservations are required and can be made either on the Lamborghini website or on the dedicated page of the Ducati website, where the timetables and prices of the experience can also be consulted.

Among the other new features that enhance the offer of the Borgo Panigale Experience are the Discovery Tours with Livio Lodi, Curator of the Ducati Museum, expert and history buff, who will transfer his great knowledge and passion for the brand.

Through the new format, enthusiasts can explore the Ducati Museum by walking in the company of its own Curator, discovering stories, anecdotes, and untold moments through exciting storytelling, having an even more immersive experience in the rooms that retrace the iconic models, sporting feats, legendary riders, and technological milestones that helped build the Ducati brand.

Visits to the Ducati Museum in the company of the Curator will be held from 1 April to 7 October, one Saturday every month, for groups of up to 12 people. For each date, there is a tour in Italian and one in English. Further information on the selected days and visiting times are available on the dedicated page of the Ducati website.

But that’s not all: thanks to a partnership between Fondazione Ducati and Trenitalia Tper, those travelling on board the trains of the Emilia-Romagna regional railway company will have the opportunity to visit the Ducati Museum at a special rate. More details are available on Ducati website.

All the activities implemented by Ducati to make the Borgo Panigale Experience even more exciting and unique are aimed at enhancing the journey through the brand’s history and present, offering all enthusiasts a unique opportunity to touch first-hand the values of Style, Sophistication and Performance.