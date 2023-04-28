ASBK 2023

Round Three – QLD Raceway

Friday Report / Results

The breeze had got up a little this afternoon by the time Superbike competitors exited the pits for their third and final 30-minute practice session. The wind, while far from strong, was pleasant enough to knock a fair bit of temperature out of the track surface, the bitumen in pit-lane down to 35-degrees when riders hit the track at 1540 on Friday afternoon.

The pacesetters in the opening two sessions had been Cru Halliday and Troy Herfoss. It was the Penrite Honda man that came out firing first this afternoon with a 67.705. Herf backed it up with another 67 to underline his potential here this weekend. His 67.705 under the 67.861 lap record set by Bryan Staring in the opening race here last year on the DesmoSport Ducati, but a tad slower than the 67.673 recorded by Mike Jones to set pole in 2022 on the YRT YZF-R1M. The Penrite Honda man has been on a bike much more often of late, riding motocross a few nights a week and it appears to be helping him stay sharp between rounds.

Cru Halliday joined Herf in the 7s with around 12 minutes remaining in the session. The YRT man had already been in the 7s during FP1, and his FP3 time was marginally slower than that early marker, which still proved good enough to secure him P2 overall for the day, ahead of team-mate Mike Jones and championship leader Josh Waters.

Bryan Staring made some good strides forward in the final session, lopping half-a-second off his previous best on the MotoGO Yamaha. They will be stoked with that progress, and only need a little more to get on terms with the leading quartet.

Glenn Allerton has been around the 68.6 mark in all sessions, and will wanting to be able to find a further way forward overnight that will allow him to unlock more speed from the M 1000 RR. Livson Racing’s Ted Collins made some serious strides in FP3, improving his FP1/2 time by four-tenths to almost claim top BMW honours from Allerton.

Broc Pearson and Max Stauffer are hot on the heels of the BMW duo while Anthony West rounds out the top ten ahead of Matt Walters and Paris Hardwick.

Superbike competitors have a 30-minute FP4 session on Saturday morning followed by the Q1 and Q2 qualifying session back to back at 1445. The first of the two 16-lap bouts set down for Sunday gets underway at 1110.

Superbike Friday Combined Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m07.705 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m07.952 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m08.081 4 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m08.233 5 Bryan STARING Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m08.309 6 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m08.598 7 Ted COLLINS BMW M RR 1m08.643 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1m08.708 9 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m08.784 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m09.302 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia RSV4 1m10.322 12 Scott ALLARS Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m11.617 13 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1m11.980 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m12.664 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1M 1m13.388

Michelin Supersport

Aiden Wagner is a welcome extra in the Supersport ranks this weekend and spent Friday getting up to speed after a year away from the racetrack. Mark Chiodo is another Superbike rider that has stepped back to the Supersport ranks for the weekend, breaking out his old Triumph Daytona and having a crack as he recovers from some recent Superbike testing injuries that have delayed his British Superstock 1000 campaign.

While that pair are far from their full potential here this weekend, they have helped make the Supersport category this weekend one of the strongest fields we have seen in this class for some time, with a mix of very experienced riders the likes of Wagner, Chiodo and Sean Condon, along with well seasoned and highly experienced riders in their mid 20s. Both Olly Simpson and Tom Bramich fit into that category with their wealth of overseas experience and Ty Lynch has been putting plenty of runs on the board.

Then we have riders just starting out to make their mark, defending champ John Lytras is still only 18.

Cameron Dunker is only 15 and making his debut in the category after wrapping up the 300 cc crowns last season. Hayden Nelson is also only 15 and showing plenty of promise.

The final Supersport session was cut short after Mark Chiodo crashed at turn six due to brake failure, but the Victorian is fine. Olly Simpson was quickest in that final session but Tom Bramich topped the day courtesy of the 1m11.615 he put down in FP2, Simpson second, Ty Lynch third. Scott Nicholson fourth ahead of John Lytras and Sean Condon.

Supersport competitors have a short day here tomorrow. Their Q1 session schedule for 0920 followed by Q2 at 1325 then that is it for them until their first 14-lap contest gets underway at 1035 on Sunday. Their second and final race of the weekend will be contested at 1420 on Sunday afternoon.

Supersport Friday Combined Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m11.615 2 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m11.694 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m11.828 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m11.926 5 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.103 6 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.125 7 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.128 8 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.137 9 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.201 10 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.385 11 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.525 12 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.736 13 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR 1m12.782 14 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m12.869 15 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R6 1m13.060 16 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m13.180 17 Marcus CHIODO Triumph Dayt. 1m13.350 18 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m13.480 19 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m13.983 20 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m14.107 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m14.395 22 Marcus HAMOD Honda CBR RR 1m14.717 23 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m14.827 24 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR 1m15.025 25 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.071 26 Hunter FORD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.442 27 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m15.637

Supersport 300

If we are talking about young talent in the Supersport 600 category, we struggle to know where to start when looking at the Supersport 300 ranks. Harrison Watts has to be a good starting point though as after wrapping up the Ohvale series in 2002 the 14-year-old steps up to a 300 for season 2023.

Then we have Cam Swain, also 14, but already with a heap of international experience under his young belt in the Asia Talent Cup. The Queenslander is on home soil this year concentrating on the Supersport 300 and R3 Cup categories but hopes to work his way to Europe. Swain topped all three sessions today and was under the lap record.

Other youngsters looking to star this season include Sam Pezzetta, Casey Middleton, Jai Russo, Brodie Gawith, Tara Morrison… Well pretty much all of them in that results list below today deserve a mention!

Supersport 300 Friday Combined Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m21.997 2 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.102 3 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.750 4 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.818 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.837 6 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.845 7 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja 1m22.869 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.874 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.933 10 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m22.950 11 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja 1m22.956 12 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.115 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.299 14 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.442 15 Lachlan LOW Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.511 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.583 17 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.775 18 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m24.294 19 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.434 20 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja 1m25.007 21 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.268 22 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.027 23 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja 1m27.374

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m21.611 2 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.262 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.521 4 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.660 5 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.728 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.789 7 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.869 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m22.923 9 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.003 10 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.252 11 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.754 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m23.802 13 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.089 14 Lachlan LOW Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.189 15 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m24.905 16 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.609 17 Will NASSIF Yamaha YZF-R3 1m26.066

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.794 2 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m35.973 3 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.018 4 Riley NAUTA Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.028 5 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.174 6 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.225 7 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.249 8 Archie SCHMIDT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.622 9 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m36.927 10 Jake PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.012 11 Haydn FORDYCE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.175 12 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m37.890 13 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.050 14 Hunter CHARLETT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.762 15 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.880 16 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m38.938 17 Isaac AYAD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m39.634 18 Rossi McADAM Yamaha YZF-R15 1m40.080 19 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m42.539

QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule

Saturday 29th April Time CLass Event Duration 900 915 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 920 945 Supersport Q1 25 mins 950 1010 SSP300 Q1 20 mins 1015 1045 Superbike FP4 30 mins 1050 1105 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 1110 1125 R3 Cup Q 15 mins 1140 1200 ARC R1 18min+1Lap 1200 1300 Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 60 mins 1300 1320 SSP300 Q2 20 mins 1310 1330 Supersport Q2 25 mins 1350 1400 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 mins 1400 1415 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 1420 1440 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps 1445 1505 Superbike Q1 20 mins 1515 1530 Superbike Q2 15 mins 1535 1530 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1610 1630 ARC R2 18min+1Lap Sunday 30th April Time Class Event Duration 0840 0845 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0850 0855 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0900 0910 Superbike WUP 10 mins 0915 0920 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0935 0955 ARC R3 18min+1Lap 1010 1030 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1035 1105 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1110 1145 Superbike R1 16 Laps 1150 1210 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1225 1245 ARC R4 18min+1Lap 1245 1330 Lunch – ASBK Pit Party 50 mins 1330 1345 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1355 1415 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1420 1450 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1455 1530 Superbike R2 16 Laps 1540 1555 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps 16.00 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

2023 ASBK Calendar