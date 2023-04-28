ASBK 2023
Round Three – QLD Raceway
Friday Report / Results
The breeze had got up a little this afternoon by the time Superbike competitors exited the pits for their third and final 30-minute practice session. The wind, while far from strong, was pleasant enough to knock a fair bit of temperature out of the track surface, the bitumen in pit-lane down to 35-degrees when riders hit the track at 1540 on Friday afternoon.
The pacesetters in the opening two sessions had been Cru Halliday and Troy Herfoss. It was the Penrite Honda man that came out firing first this afternoon with a 67.705. Herf backed it up with another 67 to underline his potential here this weekend. His 67.705 under the 67.861 lap record set by Bryan Staring in the opening race here last year on the DesmoSport Ducati, but a tad slower than the 67.673 recorded by Mike Jones to set pole in 2022 on the YRT YZF-R1M. The Penrite Honda man has been on a bike much more often of late, riding motocross a few nights a week and it appears to be helping him stay sharp between rounds.
Cru Halliday joined Herf in the 7s with around 12 minutes remaining in the session. The YRT man had already been in the 7s during FP1, and his FP3 time was marginally slower than that early marker, which still proved good enough to secure him P2 overall for the day, ahead of team-mate Mike Jones and championship leader Josh Waters.
Bryan Staring made some good strides forward in the final session, lopping half-a-second off his previous best on the MotoGO Yamaha. They will be stoked with that progress, and only need a little more to get on terms with the leading quartet.
Glenn Allerton has been around the 68.6 mark in all sessions, and will wanting to be able to find a further way forward overnight that will allow him to unlock more speed from the M 1000 RR. Livson Racing’s Ted Collins made some serious strides in FP3, improving his FP1/2 time by four-tenths to almost claim top BMW honours from Allerton.
Broc Pearson and Max Stauffer are hot on the heels of the BMW duo while Anthony West rounds out the top ten ahead of Matt Walters and Paris Hardwick.
Superbike competitors have a 30-minute FP4 session on Saturday morning followed by the Q1 and Q2 qualifying session back to back at 1445. The first of the two 16-lap bouts set down for Sunday gets underway at 1110.
Superbike Friday Combined Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m07.705
|2
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m07.952
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m08.081
|4
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|1m08.233
|5
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m08.309
|6
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m08.598
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW M RR
|1m08.643
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|1m08.708
|9
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m08.784
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m09.302
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia RSV4
|1m10.322
|12
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m11.617
|13
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m11.980
|14
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m12.664
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1M
|1m13.388
Michelin Supersport
Aiden Wagner is a welcome extra in the Supersport ranks this weekend and spent Friday getting up to speed after a year away from the racetrack. Mark Chiodo is another Superbike rider that has stepped back to the Supersport ranks for the weekend, breaking out his old Triumph Daytona and having a crack as he recovers from some recent Superbike testing injuries that have delayed his British Superstock 1000 campaign.
While that pair are far from their full potential here this weekend, they have helped make the Supersport category this weekend one of the strongest fields we have seen in this class for some time, with a mix of very experienced riders the likes of Wagner, Chiodo and Sean Condon, along with well seasoned and highly experienced riders in their mid 20s. Both Olly Simpson and Tom Bramich fit into that category with their wealth of overseas experience and Ty Lynch has been putting plenty of runs on the board.
Then we have riders just starting out to make their mark, defending champ John Lytras is still only 18.
Cameron Dunker is only 15 and making his debut in the category after wrapping up the 300 cc crowns last season. Hayden Nelson is also only 15 and showing plenty of promise.
The final Supersport session was cut short after Mark Chiodo crashed at turn six due to brake failure, but the Victorian is fine. Olly Simpson was quickest in that final session but Tom Bramich topped the day courtesy of the 1m11.615 he put down in FP2, Simpson second, Ty Lynch third. Scott Nicholson fourth ahead of John Lytras and Sean Condon.
Supersport competitors have a short day here tomorrow. Their Q1 session schedule for 0920 followed by Q2 at 1325 then that is it for them until their first 14-lap contest gets underway at 1035 on Sunday. Their second and final race of the weekend will be contested at 1420 on Sunday afternoon.
Supersport Friday Combined Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m11.615
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m11.694
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m11.828
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m11.926
|5
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.103
|6
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.125
|7
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.128
|8
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.137
|9
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.201
|10
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.385
|11
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.525
|12
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.736
|13
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|1m12.782
|14
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m12.869
|15
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m13.060
|16
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m13.180
|17
|Marcus CHIODO
|Triumph Dayt.
|1m13.350
|18
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m13.480
|19
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m13.983
|20
|Mitchell KUHNE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m14.107
|21
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m14.395
|22
|Marcus HAMOD
|Honda CBR RR
|1m14.717
|23
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m14.827
|24
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m15.025
|25
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.071
|26
|Hunter FORD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.442
|27
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m15.637
Supersport 300
If we are talking about young talent in the Supersport 600 category, we struggle to know where to start when looking at the Supersport 300 ranks. Harrison Watts has to be a good starting point though as after wrapping up the Ohvale series in 2002 the 14-year-old steps up to a 300 for season 2023.
Then we have Cam Swain, also 14, but already with a heap of international experience under his young belt in the Asia Talent Cup. The Queenslander is on home soil this year concentrating on the Supersport 300 and R3 Cup categories but hopes to work his way to Europe. Swain topped all three sessions today and was under the lap record.
Other youngsters looking to star this season include Sam Pezzetta, Casey Middleton, Jai Russo, Brodie Gawith, Tara Morrison… Well pretty much all of them in that results list below today deserve a mention!
Supersport 300 Friday Combined Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m21.997
|2
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.102
|3
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.750
|4
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.818
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.837
|6
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.845
|7
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m22.869
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.874
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.933
|10
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m22.950
|11
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m22.956
|12
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.115
|13
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.299
|14
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.442
|15
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.511
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.583
|17
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.775
|18
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m24.294
|19
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.434
|20
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m25.007
|21
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.268
|22
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.027
|23
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m27.374
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m21.611
|2
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.262
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.521
|4
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.660
|5
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.728
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.789
|7
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.869
|8
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m22.923
|9
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.003
|10
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.252
|11
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.754
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m23.802
|13
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.089
|14
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.189
|15
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m24.905
|16
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m25.609
|17
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m26.066
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m35.794
|2
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m35.973
|3
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.018
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.028
|5
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.174
|6
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.225
|7
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.249
|8
|Archie SCHMIDT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.622
|9
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m36.927
|10
|Jake PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.012
|11
|Haydn FORDYCE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.175
|12
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m37.890
|13
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.050
|14
|Hunter CHARLETT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.762
|15
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.880
|16
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m38.938
|17
|Isaac AYAD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m39.634
|18
|Rossi McADAM
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m40.080
|19
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|1m42.539
QLD Raceway ASBK Schedule
|Saturday 29th April
|Time
|CLass
|Event
|Duration
|900
|915
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|920
|945
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|950
|1010
|SSP300
|Q1
|20 mins
|1015
|1045
|Superbike
|FP4
|30 mins
|1050
|1105
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|1110
|1125
|R3 Cup
|Q
|15 mins
|1140
|1200
|ARC
|R1
|18min+1Lap
|1200
|1300
|Lunch ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs
|Podium
|60 mins
|1300
|1320
|SSP300
|Q2
|20 mins
|1310
|1330
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|1350
|1400
|ASBK TV Track Time
|Media
|10 mins
|1400
|1415
|bLU cRU
|R1
|6 Laps
|1420
|1440
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|1445
|1505
|Superbike
|Q1
|20 mins
|1515
|1530
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|1535
|1530
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1610
|1630
|ARC
|R2
|18min+1Lap
|Sunday 30th April
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0840
|0845
|SSP300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0850
|0855
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0900
|0910
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0915
|0920
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|0935
|0955
|ARC
|R3
|18min+1Lap
|1010
|1030
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1035
|1105
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1110
|1145
|Superbike
|R1
|16 Laps
|1150
|1210
|SSP300
|R2
|10 Laps
|1225
|1245
|ARC
|R4
|18min+1Lap
|1245
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Pit Party
|50 mins
|1330
|1345
|bLU cRU
|R2
|6 Laps
|1355
|1415
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1420
|1450
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1455
|1530
|Superbike
|R2
|16 Laps
|1540
|1555
|bLU cRU
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.00
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R3
|Queensland Raceway
|QLD
|Apr 28-30
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway
|NT
|Jun 16-18
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3