ASBK 2022
The Bend finale – Superbike Saturday Timed Practice
A fairly stiff breeze was blowing across an overcast Bend this morning which helped keep things comfortable for all and sundry in what would have been otherwise quite a sultry start to the day. It was already over 20-degrees by 0830 this morning when the YMF R3 Cup competitors broke the silence as they took to the track for their 15-minute first qualifying session.
The forecast was for an expected top of just over 30-degrees with the possibility of a shower around lunchtime to complicate things a little further.
Of course the real interest for most is the Superbike category where a title is on the line this weekend amongst a field of returning internationals that includes Jack Miller, Josh Hook, Joel Kelso and Senna Agius alongside German Marcel Schroetter who comes here fresh from an 11th place finish in the Moto2 World Championship.
A fella by the name of Troy Corser was also expected to take to the track today in the Superbike Masters (Period 5-6) qualifying session and then make a decision whether to join the grid which would add even more interest to the event. This will be the first time Corser has ridden an RC30 since he won the Australian Superbike Championship on one in 1993.
Cru Halliday headed a Yamaha 1-2-3 at the top of the time-sheets on Friday but a late crash in FP3 stunted Jack Miller’s progress while a crash in FP2 had left Josh Hook with a suspected broken scaphoid. Hook’s Honda had been repaired overnight and he was going to still attempt to ride today.
Despite the rising mercury, wind was preventing the track temperature from rising too rapidly. The track temperature was nudging 50-degrees during FP3 yesterday but the tarmac was a much more pleasant 25-degrees when riders took to the track just before 1000 this morning for the 35-minute Timed Practice session.
Mike Jones, Wayne Maxwell, Cru Halliday, Glenn Allerton and Jack Miller were the first men in the 1m51s when the session got underway.
Arthur Sissis didn’t join the circuit until well into the session but immediately joined the others in the 1m51s. Josh Waters then did the same. The low track temperature would certainly be conducive to fast lap times, but the stiff headwind down the main straight was knocking up to 10 km/h off the top speeds.
As expected Marcel Schroetter and Billy McConnell were some of the big improvers in this session as they had more time to set their bikes up and get more familiar with the 18-turn lay-out. Josh Hook tried to ride today but that broken scaphoid saw him only complete an out-lap.
As the session passed the halfway mark Troy Herfoss went P1 on the back of a 1m51.247.
Bryan Staring had some electrical problems and returned to the pits for the DesmoSport Ducati boys to try and get on top of before rejoining the circuit with less than ten-minutes remaining.
Daniel Falzon was on a good lap before running in a little too deep on his fifth lap which ruined that attempt.
With five-minutes remaining both DesmoSport Ducati riders were back in the pits. Pearson exited pit-lane with three minutes left in the session but Bryan Staring remained in the box and took no further part in the session. Pearson improved but then again seemed to have some sort of problem with the bike that saw him return to the pits.
Billy McConnell crossed the stripe at the chequered flag after dropping in a 1m51.647 on the final lap of the session, almost a second quicker than he managed yesterday to book his place in Q2. A new rear tyre and the traction control wound right down allowing Billy to make that big step forward.
Troy Herfoss remained unbeaten in the session to finish P1 ahead of Mike Jones and Arthur Sissis. Fourth quickest was Josh Waters while that late lap from Billy McConnell pushed Wayne Maxwell back to P6. Cru Halliday, Glenn Allerton and Jack Miller the final rider to earn automatic promotion through to Q2.
The nine fastest riders in Timed Practice automatically earn graduation to the 15-minute Q2 session, while the remainder have to contest Q1 in order to earn one of three remaining places in Q2.
The opening race gets underway at 1055 on Sunday morning over 11 laps, which on The Bend’s 4.95-kilometre International Circuit lay-out we are using equates to a 54.5-kilometre race distance. Less than half of what most of the internationals here riding are accustomed to, and about 23-and-a-half hours shorter than what two-time FIM Endurance World Champion Josh Hook is used to!
Superbike Saturday Timed Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m51.247
|286
|2
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.277
|288
|3
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.345
|290
|4
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|+0.361
|294
|5
|Billy McCONNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.400
|278
|6
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|+0.404
|286
|7
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.456
|288
|8
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+0.476
|283
|9
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati V4R
|+0.560
|288
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.902
|282
|11
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.910
|283
|12
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.061
|281
|13
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|+1.161
|293
|14
|Marcel SHROETTER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.241
|289
|15
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda CBR RR
|+1.379
|292
|16
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.528
|286
|17
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|+1.760
|283
|18
|Joel KELSO
|BMW M RR
|+2.210
|294
|19
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+4.125
|282
|20
|Travis WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+4.225
|278
|21
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+4.245
|283
|22
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|+4.372
|283
|23
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXR
|+6.766
|276
|24
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+7.026
|276
|25
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+7.079
|278
|26
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW M RR
|+7.785
|270
|27
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR RR
|+7.972
|286
|28
|Sloan FROST
|BMW M RR
|+8.405
|281
|29
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+10.296
|270
|30
|Josh HOOK
|Honda CBR RR
|-1m51.247
|110
Supersport Qualifying QP1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m56.058
|242
|2
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.167
|241
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.172
|246
|4
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.217
|238
|5
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.758
|243
|6
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.779
|243
|7
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.623
|244
|8
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.661
|246
|9
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.136
|248
|10
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.583
|244
|11
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.157
|251
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+4.178
|239
|13
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+4.241
|242
|14
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+4.751
|232
|15
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.081
|242
|16
|Cody WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.103
|241
|17
|Bronson PICKETT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.193
|227
|18
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+6.501
|241
|19
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.052
|241
|20
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.648
|241
|21
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+7.717
|242
Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|287
|2
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati
|249
|3
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati
|238
|4
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|217
|5
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|210
|6
|Josh WATERS
|BMW/Duc
|200
|7
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|199
|8
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|189
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha
|134
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|126
|11
|Broc PEARSON
|Yam/Duc
|102
|12
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha
|102
|13
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|95
|14
|Lachlan EPIS
|BMW
|66
|15
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|59
|16
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|58
|17
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki
|48
|18
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|47
|19
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati
|38
|20
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|28
|21
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki
|25
|22
|Ben STRONACH
|Yamaha
|25
|23
|Sloan FROST
|BMW
|24
|24
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW
|22
|25
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda
|21
|26
|Paul LALLY
|Yamaha
|20
|27
|Travis WYMAN
|Yamaha
|13
|28
|Ted COLLINS
|Yamaha
|13
|29
|Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM
|Yamaha
|11
|30
|Benjamin LOWE
|Ducati
|11
|31
|Luke MACDONALD
|Kawasaki
|10
|32
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki
|9
|33
|Billy McCONNELL
|Yamaha
|7
|34
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|7
|35
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|7
|36
|Trent BINAISSE
|Suzuki
|6
|37
|Corey FORDE
|Honda
|3
The Bend ASBK Schedule
|Saturday 26th November
|8.30
|8.45
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|15 mins
|8.55
|9.20
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|9.30
|9.45
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|9.55
|10.30
|Superbike
|TP
|35 mins
|10.40
|11.00
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|20 mins
|11.10
|11.25
|Sidecars
|Q
|15 mins
|11.35
|11.50
|Superbike Masters
|Q
|15 mins
|12.00
|12.15
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|15 mins
|12.25
|12.50
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|12.50
|13.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & ASBK Autographs
|40 mins
|13.30
|13.50
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|20 mins
|14.00
|14.20
|Sidecars
|R1
|5 Laps
|14.30
|14.45
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|14.55
|15.10
|Superbike
|Q1
|15 mins
|15.10
|15.25
|ASBK TV Activity
|ASBK.TV
|15 mins
|15.25
|15.40
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.10
|Supersport 300
|R1
|7 Laps
|16.20
|16.40
|Superbike Masters
|R1
|5 Laps
|16.50
|17.10
|bLU cRU
|R1
|5 Laps
|17.20
|17.40
|Sidecars
|R2
|5 Laps
|17.50
|18.10
|R3 Cup
|R1
|6 Laps
|Sunday 27th November
|8.00
|8.05
|Supersport 300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.15
|8.20
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|9.00
|9.05
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.15
|9.35
|R3 Cup
|6 Laps
|9.45
|10.15
|Supersport
|R1
|9 Laps
|10.25
|10.45
|bLU cRU
|R2
|5 Laps
|10.55
|11.35
|Superbike
|R1
|11 Laps
|11.45
|12.05
|Supersport 300
|R2
|7 Laps
|12.15
|12.35
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|5 Laps
|12.35
|13.05
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk & Drag Bike Demo
|30 mins
|13.05
|13.25
|Supersport 300
|R3
|7 Laps
|13.35
|14.05
|Supersport
|R2
|9 Laps
|14.15
|14.35
|bLU cRU
|R3
|5 Laps
|14.45
|15.25
|Superbike
|R2
|11 Laps
|15.35
|15.55
|R3 Cup
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.05
|16.25
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|5 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|Sidecars
|R3
|5 Laps