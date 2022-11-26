ASBK 2022

The Bend finale – Superbike Saturday Timed Practice

A fairly stiff breeze was blowing across an overcast Bend this morning which helped keep things comfortable for all and sundry in what would have been otherwise quite a sultry start to the day. It was already over 20-degrees by 0830 this morning when the YMF R3 Cup competitors broke the silence as they took to the track for their 15-minute first qualifying session.

The forecast was for an expected top of just over 30-degrees with the possibility of a shower around lunchtime to complicate things a little further.

Of course the real interest for most is the Superbike category where a title is on the line this weekend amongst a field of returning internationals that includes Jack Miller, Josh Hook, Joel Kelso and Senna Agius alongside German Marcel Schroetter who comes here fresh from an 11th place finish in the Moto2 World Championship.

A fella by the name of Troy Corser was also expected to take to the track today in the Superbike Masters (Period 5-6) qualifying session and then make a decision whether to join the grid which would add even more interest to the event. This will be the first time Corser has ridden an RC30 since he won the Australian Superbike Championship on one in 1993.

Cru Halliday headed a Yamaha 1-2-3 at the top of the time-sheets on Friday but a late crash in FP3 stunted Jack Miller’s progress while a crash in FP2 had left Josh Hook with a suspected broken scaphoid. Hook’s Honda had been repaired overnight and he was going to still attempt to ride today.

Despite the rising mercury, wind was preventing the track temperature from rising too rapidly. The track temperature was nudging 50-degrees during FP3 yesterday but the tarmac was a much more pleasant 25-degrees when riders took to the track just before 1000 this morning for the 35-minute Timed Practice session.

Mike Jones, Wayne Maxwell, Cru Halliday, Glenn Allerton and Jack Miller were the first men in the 1m51s when the session got underway.

Arthur Sissis didn’t join the circuit until well into the session but immediately joined the others in the 1m51s. Josh Waters then did the same. The low track temperature would certainly be conducive to fast lap times, but the stiff headwind down the main straight was knocking up to 10 km/h off the top speeds.

As expected Marcel Schroetter and Billy McConnell were some of the big improvers in this session as they had more time to set their bikes up and get more familiar with the 18-turn lay-out. Josh Hook tried to ride today but that broken scaphoid saw him only complete an out-lap.

As the session passed the halfway mark Troy Herfoss went P1 on the back of a 1m51.247.

Bryan Staring had some electrical problems and returned to the pits for the DesmoSport Ducati boys to try and get on top of before rejoining the circuit with less than ten-minutes remaining.

Daniel Falzon was on a good lap before running in a little too deep on his fifth lap which ruined that attempt.

With five-minutes remaining both DesmoSport Ducati riders were back in the pits. Pearson exited pit-lane with three minutes left in the session but Bryan Staring remained in the box and took no further part in the session. Pearson improved but then again seemed to have some sort of problem with the bike that saw him return to the pits.

Billy McConnell crossed the stripe at the chequered flag after dropping in a 1m51.647 on the final lap of the session, almost a second quicker than he managed yesterday to book his place in Q2. A new rear tyre and the traction control wound right down allowing Billy to make that big step forward.

Troy Herfoss remained unbeaten in the session to finish P1 ahead of Mike Jones and Arthur Sissis. Fourth quickest was Josh Waters while that late lap from Billy McConnell pushed Wayne Maxwell back to P6. Cru Halliday, Glenn Allerton and Jack Miller the final rider to earn automatic promotion through to Q2.

The nine fastest riders in Timed Practice automatically earn graduation to the 15-minute Q2 session, while the remainder have to contest Q1 in order to earn one of three remaining places in Q2.

The opening race gets underway at 1055 on Sunday morning over 11 laps, which on The Bend’s 4.95-kilometre International Circuit lay-out we are using equates to a 54.5-kilometre race distance. Less than half of what most of the internationals here riding are accustomed to, and about 23-and-a-half hours shorter than what two-time FIM Endurance World Champion Josh Hook is used to!

Superbike Saturday Timed Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m51.247 286 2 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.277 288 3 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.345 290 4 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.361 294 5 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.400 278 6 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R +0.404 286 7 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.456 288 8 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.476 283 9 Jack MILLER Ducati V4R +0.560 288 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.902 282 11 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.910 283 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.061 281 13 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +1.161 293 14 Marcel SHROETTER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.241 289 15 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR +1.379 292 16 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.528 286 17 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +1.760 283 18 Joel KELSO BMW M RR +2.210 294 19 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10R +4.125 282 20 Travis WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.225 278 21 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R +4.245 283 22 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R +4.372 283 23 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXR +6.766 276 24 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +7.026 276 25 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 +7.079 278 26 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +7.785 270 27 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR +7.972 286 28 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +8.405 281 29 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +10.296 270 30 Josh HOOK Honda CBR RR -1m51.247 110

Supersport Qualifying QP1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m56.058 242 2 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.167 241 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.172 246 4 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.217 238 5 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.758 243 6 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.779 243 7 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.623 244 8 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.661 246 9 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.136 248 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.583 244 11 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.157 251 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +4.178 239 13 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +4.241 242 14 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.751 232 15 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.081 242 16 Cody WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.103 241 17 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.193 227 18 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.501 241 19 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.052 241 20 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.648 241 21 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +7.717 242

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 287 2 Bryan STARING Ducati 249 3 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 238 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 217 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 210 6 Josh WATERS BMW/Duc 200 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 199 8 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 189 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 134 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 126 11 Broc PEARSON Yam/Duc 102 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha 102 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 95 14 Lachlan EPIS BMW 66 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 59 16 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 48 18 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 38 20 Senna AGIUS Honda 28 21 Ben BURKE Kawasaki 25 22 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 23 Sloan FROST BMW 24 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 22 25 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 26 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 27 Travis WYMAN Yamaha 13 28 Ted COLLINS Yamaha 13 29 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha 11 30 Benjamin LOWE Ducati 11 31 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 32 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 9 33 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha 7 34 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 7 35 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 36 Trent BINAISSE Suzuki 6 37 Corey FORDE Honda 3

