Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. Today we have a twisted chat with Josh Waters.

Josh Waters

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Josh Waters: “Markus Chiodo.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

JW: “Markus Chiodo.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

JW: “Matt Walters. I reckon he would go off if fired up..“

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

JW: “Bryan Staring. Easy going and cool bloke.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

JW: “Easy, Markus Chiodo loves to swipe.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

JW: “Most riders aren’t silly enough to bring their sisters to the track.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

JW: “Maybe Daniel Falzon..?“

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

JW: “Troy Bayliss – Baylisstic.”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

JW: “Toss up between Morgan Park and Wakefield.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

JW: “Turn 12 at Phillip Island.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

JW: “Morgan park the bit out the back. Fast right. It is that rough, it’s like riding Finke desert race track.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

JW: “Troy Herfoss on any of the turns at Wakefield because he is bloody good there. Be good to out-brake him into the final turn.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

JW: “Koala.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

JW: “Ben Henry is a nice bloke and would always try helping you out. Everyone is pretty nice. Although if you were in a battle with someone at the end of the year I don’t think any teams would go out of there way to help you try beat them. I woudn’t ask for something off Kelvin Reilly (BCperformance) haha.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

JW: “Maybe speeding because Mildura is quite away from most places and the roads are pretty boring.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

JW: “Too nice, or something like that.”

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

JW: “Kind-hearted, happy, good cook.”

MCNews.com.au: If you won a million dollars on Lotto what would be the first thing you would buy?

JW: “A race-track.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could keep one of your race bikes from throughout your career which one would it be? And why?

JW: “2012 Suzuka 8 Hour bike. It was a Yoshimura Suzuki bike and the times I rode it that year ( testing before race and race weekend ) brought the best out of me ever riding a bike.”

MCNews.com.au: What is your plan for life after racing…?

JW: “I’m fortunate that I’ve got a trade, I’d love to still be involved in racing though. I really enjoy cooking too so maybe that.”