2023 Yamaha YZ450F Unifilter O2Rush Air Filter

Unifilter have announce the release of the 2023 Yamaha YZ450F O2Rush air filter, a single stage performance filter that provides the ultimate in airflow and filtration.

The ultra-soft foam seal provides a perfect join between the air filter cage and air box to prevent dust circumventing the filter while corrugated foam doubles the surface area, extending the service life and breathability.

O2Rush Air Filter features

Soft seal technology

100% Increase in filter surface area using corrugated foam

High air flow

Re-usable

Australian Made

Also available as Race Ready Factory Pre-Oiled option (O2Rush Race Ready Only)

The O2Rush Air Filter is available as Part #O2R 6252 for $41.87 RRP, or as the O2 Rush Race Ready version (Part # O2R6252RR) for $47.79 RRP, to suit the 2023- Yamaha YZ450F. Stock will be available from January 2023.

For best results re-oil with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil. Heavy weight, mineral based red foam filter oil. Will not dry out like synthetic filter oils. Designed and made in Australia.