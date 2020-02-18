2020 BETA Enduro range O2Rush Air Filters
Product News Advertorial
Unifilter Australia have announced a O2Rush Air Filter for the new 2020 BETA Enduro range, incorporating 40 years’ experience in design and manufacturing air filters in Australia.
The 02Rush offers a high-performance replacement air filter for the new BETA Enduro range featuring corrugated foam to significantly increase the effective surface area of the air filter, while continuing to ensure dust remains outside the filter.
O2Rush Air Filter features
- Soft foam seal technology
- Up to 14mm thick filtration
- 100% Increase in surface area
- Unique pliable seams
- Re-usable
- Australian Made
- For best results use with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil
The Unifilter 02Rush Air Filter is designed for 2020 BETA models including the RR 125-480cc two- and four-stroke Enduros. The part number is O2R4802 and they are available for $35.00 RRP.
Unifilter motorcycle air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand.