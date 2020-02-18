2020 BETA Enduro range O2Rush Air Filters

Product News Advertorial

Unifilter Australia have announced a O2Rush Air Filter for the new 2020 BETA Enduro range, incorporating 40 years’ experience in design and manufacturing air filters in Australia.

The 02Rush offers a high-performance replacement air filter for the new BETA Enduro range featuring corrugated foam to significantly increase the effective surface area of the air filter, while continuing to ensure dust remains outside the filter.

O2Rush Air Filter features

Soft foam seal technology

Up to 14mm thick filtration

100% Increase in surface area

Unique pliable seams

Re-usable

Australian Made

For best results use with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil

The Unifilter 02Rush Air Filter is designed for 2020 BETA models including the RR 125-480cc two- and four-stroke Enduros. The part number is O2R4802 and they are available for $35.00 RRP.

Unifilter motorcycle air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand.