2024 KAWASAKI KX450F Unifilter air filter

Unifilter Australia have announced the release of their 2024 Kawasaki KX450F air filter, available now for $41.87 RRP as part number # O2R 3519.

This single-stage performance air filter offers a significant increase in surface area for the ultimate in airflow and filtration. A soft foam seal ensures a tight connection between the air filter cage and the air box, effectively preventing the entry of dust particles. The filter features corrugated foam, increasing the surface area, extending the service life of the filter and improving its breathability.

Unifilter benefits:

Improved design, offering 300% increase in surface area over the standard filter.

Soft seal technology

100% Increase in filter surface area using corrugated foam.

High airflow

Re-usable

Australian Made

For 2024 KX450F-onwards

For best results re-oil with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil, mineral-based foam filter oil, which will not dry out like synthetic filter oils. Designed and made in Australia. Available in 500ml for $20.93 (UBH02) and 1L for $32.90 (UBH03).