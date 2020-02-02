2020 Yamaha Tenere 700 Unifilter Pre-Filter

Product News Advertorial

Unifilter have announced the availability of a new Tenere 700 pre-filter, a feature specific to Australian models, which comes supplied pre-oiled and ready to go, and simply fits over the end of the inlet snorkel and is held in place by a supplied re-usable zip tie. The pre-filter makes for an effective way to trap dirt before hitting the main filter, in a location that’s quick and easy to change on the road.

Spare pre-filter foams can also be carried in your bag or back pack to be quickly and easily swapped on very dusty rides after just removing the seat.

The Unfilter pre-filter is currently available for the 2020-on Yamaha Tenere 700 (XTZ690 T7) for $27.50 RRP (part number AU6250), with spare foam available separately for $15.00 RRP (part number AU6250FOAM).

Unifilter air filters are available from all good motorcycle stores around Australia and New Zealand, and for best results use with Unifilter Filter Fix air filter oil.

Unifilter’s heavy weight, mineral based red foam filter oil is available in a variety of options, from a 500ml bottle through to 20L and will not dry out like synthetic filter oils. Designed and made in Australia, you can purchase Unifilter Filter Fix in the following: UBHR02 500ml $17.50; UBHR03 1L $27.50; UBHR05 5L $85.00; UBHR20 20L $279.95.

Here’s some Tenere 700 air filter care tips from Unfilter, to get the most out of your filters: