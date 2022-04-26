2023 Husqvarna Mini-Motocrossers

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ minicycle motocross range for 2023 will offer a fresh look across the TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50 models, alongside race-tested MAXXIS tyres as standard fitment.

Designed competition, each 2-stroke machine features the latest techn and premium components, ensuring aspiring racers have the greatest chance of success on the race track.

An ideal entry-level machine for youngsters looking to step into the world of motocross, the TC 50 runs easily adjustable, class-leading WP suspension, waved brake discs, and an advanced chassis designed specifically for youth racers.

Benefitting from the most upgrades in the 2023 minicycle line-up is the TC 65. In addition to the new MAXXIS MX-ST tyres and revised graphics, it features new floating brake calipers from Formula, together with a proven 198 mm front wave disc and 180 mm rear disc, for superior stopping power.

Completing the list of improvements to the TC 65 are new clutch and brake components for reduced wear and maximum durability, which help make the TC 65 the most advanced 65cc minicycle on the market.

The TC 85 continues to bridge the gap between the smallest motocross models and the full-size machines available. The 85cc model is now fitted with MAXXIS MX-ST tyres and striking new graphics complete the changes for this competition-focused machine in 2023.

2023 Technical Highlights

Striking new white, grey, and yellow TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50 graphics

New MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tyres

Easily adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology

XACT PDS monoshock

High-grip seat cover

New Formula clutch assembly on the TC 65

New larger rear disc and brake components from Formula for TC 65

NEKEN tapered aluminium handlebars for TC 65 and TC 50

Roller actuated TC 85 throttle assembly

Black Excel rims and CNC-machined hubs on TC 85

To further enhance performance and personalise all minicycle machines, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range offers a high-quality selection of engine and chassis upgrade options, alongside the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection, which features items such as the Kids Railed Helmet, Kids Strata Goggles, and Kids Railed Shirt, all clothing is performance-focused ensuring both comfort and protection for riders of all ages and abilities.

The 2023 minicycles motocross line-up will be available in Australia and New Zealand at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers starting from July onwards with the TC 85, followed by the TC 65 from August (AU) / November (NZ) and the TC 50 from December.