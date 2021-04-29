2022 Husqvarna motocross range

Husqvarna Motorcycles have revealed a nine-strong motocross line-up for 2022, with both two-stroke and four stroke machines, boasting a number of updates.

Featuring a new dark blue and white colour scheme, durability was in Husqvarna’s sights for 2022. Over various years Husky and KTM have swapped back and forth between Brembo and Magura hydraulic clutch systems and for 2022 we are back to Brembo hardware.

The 2022 motocross range also run high-spec WP Suspension, with XACT forks featuring AER technology and well as offering plenty of adjustability, while an XACT shock with low friction seals ensures high performance on all surfaces.

The Husqvarna TC range offers compact, powerful two-stroke machinery, with modern motorcycle design for high levels of track performance in all conditions and includes the TC 125 and TC 250 models.

The Husqvarna four-stroke range offers lightweight engines with class leading power, while on the FC 250 and FC 350 models new friction bearings on the counter balancer shaft will boost durability on the high revving engines.

Husqvarna MX 2022 highlights

New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

New Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics

WP XACT forks with AER technology

WP XACT shock features low-friction linkage seals

High-grip seat cover texture

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame

Innovative two-piece composite subframe design

Interchangeable airbox cover on FC models

CNC-machined triple clamps

Brembo brake calipers and high-performance discs

Traction and launch control with advanced settings (four-strokes)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebars

Progressive throttle mechanism

ODI grips for adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

Youth Models

The Husqvarna minicycle range includes the TC 50, TC 65, TC 85 and EE 5, for a broad range of machines offering plenty of performance and motocross fun for younger riders.

Husqvarna minicycles 2022 highlights

High levels of engine performance and rideability

WP XACT forks with AER technology

Confidence-instilling ergonomics

High-grip seat cover for comfort

Roller actuated throttle assembly for TC 85

Formula brake calipers, clutch and brake assemblies for TC 85

NEKEN tapered diameter aluminium handlebars for TC 65 and TC 50

The 2022 motocross range is available from July 2021 at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand.