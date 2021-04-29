2022 Husqvarna motocross range
Husqvarna Motorcycles have revealed a nine-strong motocross line-up for 2022, with both two-stroke and four stroke machines, boasting a number of updates.
Featuring a new dark blue and white colour scheme, durability was in Husqvarna’s sights for 2022. Over various years Husky and KTM have swapped back and forth between Brembo and Magura hydraulic clutch systems and for 2022 we are back to Brembo hardware.
The 2022 motocross range also run high-spec WP Suspension, with XACT forks featuring AER technology and well as offering plenty of adjustability, while an XACT shock with low friction seals ensures high performance on all surfaces.
The Husqvarna TC range offers compact, powerful two-stroke machinery, with modern motorcycle design for high levels of track performance in all conditions and includes the TC 125 and TC 250 models.
The Husqvarna four-stroke range offers lightweight engines with class leading power, while on the FC 250 and FC 350 models new friction bearings on the counter balancer shaft will boost durability on the high revving engines.
Husqvarna MX 2022 highlights
- New high-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- New Swedish-inspired dark blue and white graphics
- WP XACT forks with AER technology
- WP XACT shock features low-friction linkage seals
- High-grip seat cover texture
- Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics
- Chromium-molybdenum steel frame
- Innovative two-piece composite subframe design
- Interchangeable airbox cover on FC models
- CNC-machined triple clamps
- Brembo brake calipers and high-performance discs
- Traction and launch control with advanced settings (four-strokes)
- Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical
- Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery
- ProTaper handlebars
- Progressive throttle mechanism
- ODI grips for adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting
- Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels
- Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems
Youth Models
The Husqvarna minicycle range includes the TC 50, TC 65, TC 85 and EE 5, for a broad range of machines offering plenty of performance and motocross fun for younger riders.
Husqvarna minicycles 2022 highlights
- High levels of engine performance and rideability
- WP XACT forks with AER technology
- Confidence-instilling ergonomics
- High-grip seat cover for comfort
- Roller actuated throttle assembly for TC 85
- Formula brake calipers, clutch and brake assemblies for TC 85
- NEKEN tapered diameter aluminium handlebars for TC 65 and TC 50
The 2022 motocross range is available from July 2021 at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand.