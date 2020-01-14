2020 Sidi Crossfire 3 SRS Boots

McLeod Accessories have announced the arrival of the 2020 Sidi Crossfire and Crossfire 3 SRS boots, with new colour options and expanded sizes in the Crossfire 3 SRS Black boot, catering for a wider variety of riders, particularly those with smaller feet.

The Crossfire 3 SRS is available in Orange/Fluro/Black/White (sizes 42-47); Red/Red/Black (sizes 42-47), and in Black/Black which add new sizes in 40 and 41 for a total range of 40 to 48. The Crossfire 3 SRS is available for $819.95 RRP.

The standard Crossfire 3 is also available in sizes 42 to 50 for $749.95 RRP. The primary difference is that the regular Crossfire 3 does without the SRS sole and instead uses a fixed rubber sole. In previous models some riders have found the non SRS variants of the boots more comfortable.

The Sidi Crossfire 3 boot features a Technomicro construction, offering improved strength and lighter weight than leather, alongside high abrasion and tearing resistance, while remaining easy to clean, and featuring Sidi’s Flex System for a wide range of movement.

A replaceable thermoplastic shin-plate is also featured, alongside four micro-adjustable buckle closures with indented memory regulation straps ensuring a high level of adjustability and support for individual riders.

Also replaceable are the inner calf plate in PU and a rubber printed insert to protect from heat, with the calf plate offering double adjustment to widen the boot, or accomodate shin guards.

A Hyper Extension Block is featured on the ankle, helping prevent hyper extension of the ankle, instep and posterior tendon when the leg is flexed forward or back, while the whole boot leg upper is assembled with screws, making it totally replaceable.

An anatomically shaped heal is manufactured in PU, and designed to provide protection in the case of twisting, as well as overall comfort. A plastic protection panel covers the whole toe section, with an embossed design to ensure good grip.

The SRS Dovetail sole is a replaceable system, with a tip and heel fixed, while a rubber insert with dovetail system and four screws offering ensure secure fit, on a sole that is easily replaced, like many other sections of the Crossfire 3 SRS boot.

For more information see your local Sidi stockist or check out the McLeod Accessories website at https://www.mcleodaccessories.com.au/ (link).