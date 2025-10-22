2026 Yamaha Tenere 700 World Raid

Yamaha’s Ténéré 700 has been a major success story in Australia, carrying thousands of riders across the continent since its arrival five years ago. Its blend of Japanese engineering, reliability, and simplicity made it a cornerstone of the twin-cylinder adventure market, forging a reputation as a solid, dependable workhorse that struck a balance between price, performance, and purpose.

In the five years since its debut, the pace of development across the adventure-touring category has accelerated dramatically. A wave of new middleweight twins from Europe and China has raised the bar in technology and sophistication, leaving Yamaha with a clear opportunity to evolve its popular platform.

The original Ténéré 700 was a fairly basic offering, and while it received a handful of minor updates, Australian riders had to wait until 2023 for the up-spec World Raid variant. For 2026, Yamaha has gone further again, introducing a much-improved electronics package, revised ergonomics, and detail refinements aimed at keeping the World Raid competitive in a crowded field.

Updated Engine and Electronics

The familiar 689cc CP2 parallel twin remains at the heart of the machine, now updated to meet the latest Euro5+ emissions standards. The changes have brought improved efficiency and a broader spread of torque throughout the rev range, a characteristic shared by many engines engineered to meet the tighter regulations.

Throttle cables are gone, replaced by ride-by-wire throttle control that introduces two selectable modes: Sport for tarmac riding and Explorer for off-road use. A new 6.3-inch full-colour TFT display presents configurable layouts linked to each mode, showing key data such as speed, rpm, fuel level, gear position, trip info, and temperatures.

For the first time, the Ténéré 700 gains a 6-axis IMU, enabling a suite of lean-sensitive rider aids including Traction Control, Slide Control, and ABS/Brake Control. Both traction and slide systems offer Street, Off-Road, and Off settings, while a dedicated button cycles through ABS modes, front and rear on, rear off, or both off. Cruise control is now standard, and braking is handled by Brembo calipers on twin 282 mm discs, fed by braided lines for consistent feel.

Transmission Refinements

Subtle changes in the transmission aim to deliver smoother shifting. The engagement dogs have increased from five to six on the lower gears, while the upper gears feature revised angles for improved throttle response. The gear and final ratios remain unchanged, preserving the Ténéré’s familiar dual-purpose character. A bi-directional quick-shifter is available as an option.

The clutch actuator has been repositioned 35 degrees forward, and a redesigned clutch cover now offers more legroom when standing or seated. These adjustments, though minor, are designed to deliver better comfort and control during long stints on the pegs.

Suspension, Geometry, and Handling

The 2026 model features a completely new fully adjustable KYB suspension package. The front end moves to larger 46 mm forks (up from 43 mm) with Kashima coating to reduce friction, along with a top-mounted preload adjuster. At the rear, the KYB Monocross shock gains a longer stroke (+5 mm, now 106 mm) and revised linkage geometry for more progressive action.

A new 16-step adjustable steering damper adds stability when tackling rough terrain. Wheel travel increases to 230 mm front and 220 mm rear, both 20 mm longer than the standard Ténéré 700, while ground clearance remains a healthy 255 mm.

The rear subframe is now integrated into the main frame to better accommodate accessories such as luggage systems and a top box. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres in 90/90-21 (front) and 150/70-18 (rear) sizes complete the adventure-ready package.

Twin Tanks

One of the World Raid’s defining features remains its twin side-mounted aluminium fuel tanks, which together hold 23 litres, seven more than the standard model. The new assembly is 1.5 kg lighter than before, contributing to improved weight distribution and around 500 km of range between fills.

Comfort and Ergonomics

A one-piece rally-style seat has been reshaped to make movement easier when transitioning between seated and standing positions.

The broader footpegs feature removable rubber inserts, while a new windscreen and side deflectors improve weather protection without adding bulk.

Lighting is handled by a new LED headlight unit that retains the signature four-beam layout but now uses rectangular 54 x 24 mm LED elements with an easy single-screw adjustment.

Connectivity and Equipment

Like the 2025 Ténéré 700, the latest model integrates smartphone connectivity via the Yamaha MyRide app, allowing calls, messages, and music to be managed through the left switchblock. The TFT screen also supports Google-powered turn-by-turn navigation, while a USB-C port provides power for devices and is protected by a waterproof cap.

Availability and Pricing

The 2026 Yamaha Ténéré 700 World Raid will be available in Redline White and Midnight Black, with first Australian deliveries expected from June 2026, priced at $27,349 ride away.