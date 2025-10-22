Cassons take over Shark Helmets distributorship in Australia

Cassons Pty Ltd has announced its appointment as the official sole distributor of Shark Helmets in Australia. The strategic partnership marking a significant milestone for both brands and reinforces Cassons’ commitment to delivering premium accessories to riders throughout Australia.

As one of the country’s leading helmet distributors, Cassons will now offer Shark’s innovative and high-performance helmet range nationwide.

François Berni, Export Manager at Shark Helmets

“We’re proud to provide a new home for Shark Helmets in Australia. Partnering with Cassons enables us to reach more riders and showcase the quality and performance Shark is known for.”

Steven Croad – Executive General Manager Cassons & MCAS

“We are excited to bring Shark Helmets to Australian riders. This partnership reflects our dedication to offering world-class products that enhance rider safety, comfort, and performance.”

To celebrate the launch, Cassons showcased a selection of Shark helmets at the MotoGP event at Phillip Island last weekend at the MCA Superstore stand.